Pokémon Go Masterwork Research Wish Granted quest steps and rewards, including how to get shiny Jirachi
Our in-progress guide on the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest.
Masterwork Research: Wish Granted is the third Masterwork Research quest released in Pokémon Go and it will allow you to add shiny Jirachi to your Pokémon collection.
To access this quest, however, you need to purchase its ticket from the in-game Pokémon Go store before Monday, 20th March 2023. You’ll no longer be able to purchase Masterwork Research: Wish Granted once this date passes, so, if you want a shiny Jirachi, make sure you buy this questline.
Below you’ll find the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest steps, so you can get shiny Jirachi.
On this page:
'Masterwork Research: Wish Granted' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Here you’ll find all of the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest steps in Pokémon Go. It’s a special research quest, and has been designed to take a good amount of time to complete, so feel free to take your time when completing this quest.
To unlock Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, you will need to purchase a ticket from the in-game Pokémon Go store for £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency before Monday, 20th March 2023. After doing so, you’ll be able to complete the quest at your leisure.
It’s also important to note that players who attended the Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event will have a slightly different version of this quest, which will see them encountering shiny Jirachi earlier on in the questline. For this reason, the following information will not be applicable if you attended the Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event.
Be wary, this section does contain spoilers if you’d prefer to be surprised.
'Masterwork Research: Wish Granted' Step 1 of 6
- Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region - 385 XP
- Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region - 385 XP
- Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region - 385 XP
- Get gold Hoenn medal - 30 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 10 Kyogre candy, 10 Groudon candy and 10 Rayquaza candy
Tips on how to complete the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted in Pokémon Go
Here are some tips which will help you complete Masterwork Research: Wish Granted:
- Since you’re going to be catching a lot of Pokémon for the Step 1 of Wish Granted, make sure you use your Daily Adventure Incense, Lure Modules and Incense to find a wide range of Pokémon from the first three generations.
- If you’re having trouble getting the gold Hoenn medal, try trading with other players for the Gen 3 Pokémon you’re missing and using Remote Raid Passes to grab the legendaries you might be missing when they appear in raids.
How Masterwork Research: Wish Granted in Pokémon Go works
Masterwork Research: Wish Granted is the third Masterwork Research quest to be released in Pokémon Go and offers you the chance to catch a shiny Jirachi.
Like the previous Masterwork Research quests - All-in-One #151 and Apex - it is a pay-to-play quest. Unlike these quests, however, you only need to purchase a ticket for the quest itself and not for a Go Tour event, which, in 2023, is free for all players.
Tickets for Masterwork Research: Wish Granted cost £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent price for your local region. These tickets are nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoin.
Tickets will also be on sale until Monday 20th March at the following times:
- UK - 5pm (GMT)
- Europe - 6pm (CET)
- East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)
- West Coast US - 10am (PST)
Once you’ve purchased a ticket, you’ll be granted access to the Masterwork Research quest and will be able to complete it at your own pace since it has no deadline.
It’s important to note that players who attended the Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event will have a different experience completing this research quest. This is because they will have to complete fewer quest steps to encounter shiny Jirachi compared to other players.
Finally, while Masterwork Research quests are designed to take a good amount of time to finish, progressing through one works exactly the same as a traditional special research quest. This means you will still have to complete a set of challenges to earn the quest step’s reward on repeat until you’ve finished the quest itself.
Good luck catching shiny Jirachi!