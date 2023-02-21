Pokémon Go Masterwork Research Wish Granted quest steps and rewards, including how to get shiny Jirachi

Masterwork Research: Wish Granted is the third Masterwork Research quest released in Pokémon Go and it will allow you to add shiny Jirachi to your Pokémon collection.

To access this quest, however, you need to purchase its ticket from the in-game Pokémon Go store before Monday, 20th March 2023. You’ll no longer be able to purchase Masterwork Research: Wish Granted once this date passes, so, if you want a shiny Jirachi, make sure you buy this questline.

Below you’ll find the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest steps, so you can get shiny Jirachi.

'Masterwork Research: Wish Granted' quest steps in Pokémon Go Here you’ll find all of the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest steps in Pokémon Go. It’s a special research quest, and has been designed to take a good amount of time to complete, so feel free to take your time when completing this quest. To unlock Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, you will need to purchase a ticket from the in-game Pokémon Go store for £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency before Monday, 20th March 2023. After doing so, you’ll be able to complete the quest at your leisure. It’s also important to note that players who attended the Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event will have a slightly different version of this quest, which will see them encountering shiny Jirachi earlier on in the questline. For this reason, the following information will not be applicable if you attended the Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event. Jirachi. Be wary, this section does contain spoilers if you’d prefer to be surprised. 'Masterwork Research: Wish Granted' Step 1 of 6 Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region - 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region - 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region - 385 XP

Get gold Hoenn medal - 30 Ultra Balls Rewards: 10 Kyogre candy, 10 Groudon candy and 10 Rayquaza candy More to come…

Tips on how to complete the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted in Pokémon Go Here are some tips which will help you complete Masterwork Research: Wish Granted: Since you’re going to be catching a lot of Pokémon for the Step 1 of Wish Granted, make sure you use your Daily Adventure Incense, Lure Modules and Incense to find a wide range of Pokémon from the first three generations.

If you’re having trouble getting the gold Hoenn medal, try trading with other players for the Gen 3 Pokémon you’re missing and using Remote Raid Passes to grab the legendaries you might be missing when they appear in raids.