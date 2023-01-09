Kecleon can now be caught in Pokémon Go and it can only be found through a unique method, which is in keeping with its inspiration - the chameleon.

Experienced Pokémon Go players have long anticipated Kecleon’s arrival, because, with this little lizard’s release, you can now finally complete the Hoenn Pokédex. This is especially notable since the last time a Gen 3 Pokémon was released was during 2019!

Below you’ll learn how to catch Kecleon in Pokémon Go.

How to get Kecleon in Pokémon Go

To catch Kecleon in Pokémon Go you need to click on every PokéStop you encounter until you find one which has a mostly invisible Kecleon hanging onto it. I say mostly invisible, because you’ll be able to see an outline of Kecleon’s body and the red stripe that runs across its belly.

Once you’ve found a Kecleon, you need to tap Kecleon until it jumps off the PokéStop. Leave the PokéStop after this happens and Kecleon will appear on the Pokémon Go map allowing you to catch it!

Since Kecleon will spawn close to the PokéStop you found it on, we recommend waiting by said PokéStop to ensure you don’t lose your chance to catch it or else you’ll have to find another!

Remember - Kecleon, at the time of writing, is quite rare, so you may have to visit a large number of PokéStops until you find one.

At the time of writing, it’s possible to see Kecleon on a PokéStop which is outside of your current radius, which means this stop is not spinnable. This, however, is a bug according to the official Pokémon Go Help Center and Niantic is, at the time of writing, investigating it.

It’s important to note that Kecleon can not appear on any PokéStop currently inhabited by a Team Go Rocket Grunt. Instead, you have to wait for that Grunt encounter to expire for a chance of Kecleon appearing on that PokéStop.

The Season of Mythical Wishes continues with the Winter Holiday event, which has brought Mega Glalie to Pokémon Go. Don't forget to partake in the new Go Battle League season. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres.

We also recommend not having a Rocket Radar or Super Rocket Radar equipped while hunting for a Kecleon as this reduces the number of PokéStops Kecleon can appear on. Players on The Silph Road subreddit have even noted that having one of these radars equipped can block you from seeing a currently available Kecleon.

To unequip a Rocket Radar or Super Rocket Radar, either find it in your Item Storage or select it from the map screen and then press the ‘Unequip’ button.

Good luck on your Kecleon hunting adventures!