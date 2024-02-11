Pokémon Go Hisuian Decidueye counters, weaknesses, shiny Hisuian Decidueye and moveset

Hisuian Decidueye, the Arrow Quill Pokémon, has arrived in Pokémon Go.

Released as part of the Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day on Sunday 11th February between 2pm to 5pm (local time), it can only be caught in three-star raids. Hisuian Decidueye is the third and final Hisuian Pokémon that riffs off an old starter - in this case, it is the reimagined version of Decidueye from Gen 7 - to arrive in Pokémon Go, after Hisuian Samurott and Hisuian Typhlosion.

Below you’ll find the Hisuian Decidueye counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go, along with our recommendation for the best Hisuian Decidueye moveset and a look at shiny Hisuian Decidueye.

Here are the Hisuian Decidueye counters and weaknesses to help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:

Hisuian Decidueye type - Grass and Fighting-type

Hisuian Decidueye is double-weak against - Flying-type attacks

Hisuian Decidueye is weak against - Fairy, Fire, Ice, Poison and Psychic-type attacks

Hisuian Decidueye is strong against - Dark, Electric, Grass, Ground, Rock and Water-type attacks

Hisuian Decidueye Mega counters - Mega Rayquaza is far and away the best option. Failing that, you want Mega Pidgeot.

Hisuian Decidueye non-Mega counters - Putting Shadow Pokémon to one side entirely (use them if you have them), you want your strongest Flying-type attackers. This should be Yveltal, Moltres, Therian Tornadus, Staraptor and Braviary.

Tactics - You really want to exploit the double-weakness to Flying. This will deal huge damage and make your life easier. If you have Shadow versions of the above, prioritise them over their regular forms.

Hisuian Decidueye has the following CP ranges in Pokémon Go:

Hisuian Decidueye Raid CP - 18,806 CP

CP range for catching Hisuian Decidueye – 1579 to 1655 CP

Weather Boosted (Sunny or Cloudy) Hisuian Decidueye – 1974 to 2069 CP

What does shiny Hisuian Decidueye look like in Pokémon Go? With the release of Hisuian Decidueye comes the release of shiny Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go. Generally speaking, Raid Days tend to come with elevated shiny odds, so if you’re a fan of punchy grass birbs and fancy getting hold of the shiny, make the most of this event! On that note, remember that you can get up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Disks and the Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday February 10th 4pm (PST) to Sunday February 11th 7pm (PST)! Here’s a comparison between the traditional and shiny Hisuian Decidueye form: Shiny Hisuian Decidueye Comparison

Thank you to YelloWool from reddit for the above comparison. As you can see, shiny Hisuian Decidueye (somehow) takes inspiration from its modern cousin, opting for the leafy greens of the Grass and Ghost-type Decidueye. Whether this is a due to the wonders of evolutionary genetics or Arceus doing some wibbly wobbly, timey wimey nonsense is up for debate. Here at Eurogamer, we wouldn't put anything past Arceus - especially after the utter nonsense that is trying to catch it in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It remains the one Pokémon we will never catch... If you're curious as to whether OG (original Ghost) Decidueye looks like the Hisuian form, it does not; it takes on a deep blue-green colour instead.

If you're looking to take Hisuian Decidueye to fight in Go Battle League, you'll want to know its best moveset. For Hisuian Decidueye, you want Magical Leaf (Fast), Aura Sphere (Charged) and Aerial Ace (Charged). Aerial Ace gives low-energy Flying-type coverage, Aura Sphere is just a nuke and Magical Leaf gives you access to STAB. While Psycho Cut is faster charging, it does vastly less damage per turn. This will give you wins against the likes of Whiscash, Galarian Stunfisk, Lanturn, Annihilape and Lickitung in Great League; Greninja, Swampert, Registeel, Steelix and Virizion in Ultra League; and Swampert, Magnezone, Excadrill and Kyogre in Master League. Here's Hisuian Decidueye's full moveset in Pokémon Go: Possible Fast Moves: Magical Leaf (Grass)

Psycho Cut (Psychic) Possible Charged Moves: Aerial Ace (Flying)

Aura Sphere (Fighting)

Energy Ball (Grass)