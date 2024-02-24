Pokémon Go Legends 0486 quest step and rewards

Legends 0486 is a free timed research quest released globally during Go Tour: Sinnoh in Pokémon Go.

This research in Pokémon Go requires you to use the Party Play feature, so if you're not familiar with it yet, make sure to read through our Party Play guide. Beware though, Party Party still has a number of errors and annoyances that might effect other types of gameplay you need to use during the event, incluing Routes.

Below you'll find the Legends 0486 quest step and rewards, along with the available Party Challenges during the event to help you complete this Pokémon Go quest.

On this page:

'Legends 0486' quest step in Pokémon Go

Legends 0486 is a free timed research quest released globally in Pokémon Go on Saturday 24th February 2024 as part of Go Tour: Sinnoh.

Due to being a timed research quest, Legends 0486 must be completed before the end of Go Tour: Sinnoh at 6pm (local time) on Sunday 25th February, or you won't be able to claim your rewards.

Please note that you have to use the Party Play feature to complete 'Legends 0486', so if you need to brush up on how that works (and how it doesn't work sometimes), check out our Party Play guide.

Here's the Legend 0486 quest step and rewards in Pokémon Go:

'Legends 0486' Step 1 of 1

Complete three Party Challenges - Regigigas encounter

Rewards: 10 Regirock candy, 10 Regice candy, and 10 Registeel candy.

During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Party Challenges and rewards for Go Tour Sinnoh in Pokémon Go

Party Challenges are available while you're in a Party as part of the Party Play feature in Pokémon Go. As you have to complete these challenges to get your Legends 0486 rewards, we've listed them below to help you plan ahead.

Here's the Party Challenges and rewards for Go Tour Sinnoh in Pokémon Go:

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon - 10 Regirock candy

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon - 10 Regice candy

Catch 6 Steel-type Pokémon - 10 Registeel candy

Here's everything else we know about how the Legends 0486 research works:

How does Legends 0486 work in Pokémon Go

Legends 0486 is a free timed research quest released during Go Tour: Sinnoh in February 2024 that you need to use the Party Play feature to complete. Since you have to use Party Play to complete this quest, Legends 0486 can only be completed with the assistance of another player.

This means you must be Level 15 or above (the level requirement for Party Play) and have someone who you can use Party Play with to progress through Legends 0486. Having two phones can help solve this problem though...

As Legends 0486 is a timed research quest, you only have until Sunday 25th February at 6pm (local time) to complete it, or you miss out on your rewards. This coincides with the end of Go Tour: Sinnoh, so make sure you complete all of your tasks before then, unless it's a special research quest that sticks around even after the event ends.

Outside of these conditions, Legends 0486 works exactly the same as any other research quest; complete the challenge to claim all of your rewards.

Good luck completing Legends 0486!