How to get White Striped Basculin during Go Tour Sinnoh in Pokémon Go
Including a look at shiny White-Striped Basculin.
White-Striped Basculin is the third form for this Water-type Pokémon and debuted during the Go Tour: Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go.
Whether White-Striped Basculin is a Hisuian variant is very much up for debate in the Pokémon community, even though it made its first appearance in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and evolves into Basculegion - a Pokémon originating from the Hisui region.
At the time of writing, it's important to remember that White-Striped Basculin currently can't evolve in Pokémon Go as Basculegion is yet to be released in this game.
What you can do, however, is catch White-Striped Basculin during Go Tour: Sinnoh Global in Pokémon Go. You may even find a shiny White-Striped Basculin...
If you want to catch a White-Striped Basculin during the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event in Pokémon Go then you need to follow a Route. Simply pick a Route, be it near or far, and White-Striped Basculin should spawn along the Route as you follow it. Maybe you'll even get lucky and encounter a shiny White-Striped Basculin...
At the time of writing, we don't know the spawn rate for White-Striped Basculin. Due to this, if you're having trouble finding one, we recommend you keep following Routes until you do so. Routes work slightly better now than they did upon release after all.
It's also important to note that, at the time of writing, White-Striped Basculin can not evolve as Basculegion hasn't been released in Pokémon Go yet. Still, it's a good idea to catch a couple of White-Striped Basculin now in case you'll need one for when Basculegion is released. (Unless it turns out to be a raid exclusive like Wyrdeer.)
What does shiny White-Striped Basculin look like in Pokémon Go?
Shiny White-Striped Basculin was also released alongside this new Basculin form as part of Go Tour: Sinnoh in Pokémon Go.
Here's a look at shiny White-Striped Basculin:
shiny white-stripe basculin confirmation from r/pokemongo
Thank you to thoughtlessPhantasm from reddit for the above image.
Let's be honest, shiny White-Striped Basculin is pretty darn rubbish and I wouldn't blame you for thinking this wasn't its actual shiny form. Trust though, it is. Once again we're faced with the mortal enemy of any shiny Pokémon - green. For White-Striped Basculin, however, this situation is made worse by the fact that the main colour for its regular form is, say it with me now, green.
White-Striped Bascuin is simply a lighter green version, with some sickly looking fins, of its regular form. At least, we might have the chance of evolving into shiny Basculegion which is... also green... I give up.
Best of luck catching a White-Striped Basculin!