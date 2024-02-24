How to get White Striped Basculin during Go Tour Sinnoh in Pokémon Go

White-Striped Basculin is the third form for this Water-type Pokémon and debuted during the Go Tour: Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go.

Whether White-Striped Basculin is a Hisuian variant is very much up for debate in the Pokémon community, even though it made its first appearance in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and evolves into Basculegion - a Pokémon originating from the Hisui region.

At the time of writing, it's important to remember that White-Striped Basculin currently can't evolve in Pokémon Go as Basculegion is yet to be released in this game.

What you can do, however, is catch White-Striped Basculin during Go Tour: Sinnoh Global in Pokémon Go. You may even find a shiny White-Striped Basculin...

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube