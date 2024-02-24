How to get Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit in Photo Safari in Pokémon Go

The Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit Photo Safari are all individual timed research quests that are available to everyone during Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh.

This quest tasks you with exploring the world around you during Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh to find one, if not all three, of the Lake Guardian Pokémon. It doesn't matter if you've previously chosen Dialga or Palkia - you can do all three quests.

Get ready to go exploring, we're here to show you how to get Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit in Pokémon Go and explain the Photo Safari too.

On this page:

Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit Photo Safari in Pokémon Go explained

During Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh the Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit Photo Safari are three different timed research quests. They're all available until 6pm on Sunday, 25th February. The tasks are free for all Pokémon trainers.

To successfully complete any of the three quests you need to take an in-game snapshot of the corresponding Pokémon. For example, if you want to complete the Azelf quest then you'll need to take a snapshot of Azelf.

All three Pokémon will appear in the wild throughout the event, so you will need to do some exploring to find them. However, you can always use Incense to attract more Pokémon to your area and you may even attract a Lake Guardian Pokémon for Photo Safari too.

We strongly recommend that you take the snapshot of your chosen Pokémon before you attempt to catch them. That way, even if they flee, you've completed the task at hand and obtained your photograph.

We completed the Mesprit quest by capturing this shot of them. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic

You can find the Photo Safari tasks under the 'Events' tab in your menu.

Once your chosen quest is complete you will be rewarded with an enounter with the corresponding Pokémon where they will not flee, so get the snapshot first and then you'll be guaranteed to catch it in an encounter afterwards.

You can capture any Azelf, Uxie or Mesprit you encounter in the wild but they can be a tricky fight so we urge you to use Ultra Balls and Golden Razz Berry to increase your chances of success.

How to get Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit during in Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh

There are multiple ways you can capture these Legendary Pokémon during Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh.

The first, and easiest way of doing this is to complete their Photo Safari tasks as your reward is an encounter with the aligning Pokémon where they cannot escape, giving you as many attempts as you need to capture it (as long as you don't run out of Poké Balls).

We recommend using Great or Ultra Balls if you have them as they increase your chances of capturing them in minimal attempts.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic

Another way of capturing them is through encountering them in the wild, though this method makes them much harder to catch as they can always flee after a few failed attempts at being contained in a Poké Ball. If you do choose this method, we strongly recommend that you use Ultra Balls, Razz Berry and Golden Razz Berry to boost your chances of success.

Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit Photo Safari rewards in Pokémon Go

Here are all of the rewards for completing the Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit Photo Safari quests during Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh.

Azelf Photo Safari

482 Stardust

Azelf Encounter

Uxie Photo Safari

481 Stardust

Uxie Encounter

Mesprit Photo Safari

480 Stardust

Mesprit Encounter

Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic

Now all that's left to do is catch them all in Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh!