Pokémon Go Axew counters, weaknesses and how to get Axew during Go Fest 2022

Axew, at the time of writing, is one of the rarest Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Thankfully, there are a number of ways to catch Axew during Go Fest 2022, so it’s the perfect opportunity to add Axew, and its evolutions, to your Pokédex in Pokémon Go.

Below you’ll discover how to get Axew during Go Fest 2022, along with Axew’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go.

Make sure to check out our Pokémon Go Fest 2022 research steps article for more information on how to get Shaymin and what path and difficulty options you should choose this Go Fest!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.

How to get Axew during Go Fest 2022 in Pokémon Go Go Fest 2022 is a great event for anyone who’s had trouble adding Axew to their Pokédex in Pokémon Go, because there are a number of ways - whether you’ve bought a Go Fest ticket or not - to catch this elusive Pokémon. On Day One - Saturday, 4th June - Axew is a rare wild spawn during the Plains habitat hours. While all players have the chance of encountering Axew during the Plains habitat hours, Go Fest 2022 ticket holders can also attract the little dragon to their location by using Incense. Axew will also be appearing in one-star raids throughout Day One. During Day Two - Sunday, 5th June - Axew will continue appearing in one-star raids and will be a rare spawn in the wild throughout the entire day. We highly recommend using Pinap Berries to catch Axew to double the amount of candy you’ll receive, because, due to it being such a rarity outside of Go Fest 2022, there’s a good chance you don’t have much Axew candy. Doing this will help you gather enough candy to complete its evolution - 125 in total - and power Axew up if you wish. You may also want to use Silver Pinap Berries if you have any going spare.

Axew counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Axew in Pokémon Go: Axew type - Dragon-type

- Dragon-type Axew is weak against - Dragon, fairy and ice-types

- Dragon, fairy and ice-types Best Axew counters - Rayquaza, Palkia and Garchomp for dragon-types, Granbull, Gardevoir and Togekiss for fairy-types, Glaceon, Weavile and Mamoswine for ice-types.

- Rayquaza, Palkia and Garchomp for dragon-types, Granbull, Gardevoir and Togekiss for fairy-types, Glaceon, Weavile and Mamoswine for ice-types. Other notes about Axew - A team consisting of fairy and ice-type Pokémon will easily take down Axew, even if you’re battling it alone.

Axew CP Levels in Pokémon Go Here are the CP levels for battling Axew in raids and, once you’ve defeated, catching it: Axew Raid CP - 4458 CP

- 4458 CP CP Range for catching Axew - 729 to 782 CP

- 729 to 782 CP Weather (Windy) boosted CP range - 912 to 977 CP

Axew’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go Go Fest 2022 is the perfect time to catch an Axew with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go. Haxorus - Axew's final evolution. An Axew with perfect 100% IV stats can be evolved into a powerful Haxorus. While creating this Haxorus does involve quite the candy investment - both in the terms of evolving Axew and powering it up - once you’ve completed this task, it will be an excellent choice for the Master League, raids and battling in Gyms. The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1173 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1271 CP The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, differ if you’re currently below Level 30. The Season of Go is here and with it comes Go Battle League Season 11 - starting with the Great League and Great League Remix. This season has already seen the lowering of the level requirement for Candy XL and Go Fest 2022 is on the horizon!