Pokémon Go Rhi's Arrival research tasks, steps and rewards

Rhi’s Arrival is the first special research quest as part of Pokémon Go Fest 2022 during Day 2.
Unlike the research quest to get Shaymin, this quest can be completed by all Pokémon Go players, not just those who have purchased a ticket for Go Fest 2022.
The quest is part of the introduction to Ultra Beasts during the Season of Go, with the first, Nihilego, being added as a 5-Star Raid during Day 2 as well.
Below, you can find all the information you need to know about the tasks, steps and rewards for completing the Rhi’s Arrival special research in Pokémon Go.
‘Rhi’s Arrival’ Go Fest 2022 quest steps in Pokémon Go
Rhi’s Arrival is a special research quest in Pokémon Go that is available to both players who’ve purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket, and those that haven’t. However, you must play Pokémon Go on Sunday, 5th June between 10am to 6pm (local time) to unlock this questline.
Thankfully, as long as you have unlocked the quest, it will stay in your special research tasks until it’s been completed. None of the tasks are hard to complete outside of the event, so there’s no particular rush to complete it, unless you’re a Go Fest 2022 ticket-holder, and you wish to unlock the 'A Radiant World' special research.
Below, you’ll find all the tasks, challenges, and rewards for Rhi’s Arrival special research quest during Go Fest 2022, Day 2.
Go Fest 2022 has arrived to the Season of Go! You can now get Shaymin in the Go Fest 2022 special research, while Ultra Beast Nihilego is in raids and part of the A Radiant World research. All trainers can complete the Rhi's Arrival research, and battle Axew in raids.
‘Rhi’s Arrival’ Step 1 of 3
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: x200 Stardust
- Hatch an Egg: x22 Poké Balls
- Complete 2 field research tasks: x2 Razz Berries
Step 1 completion rewards: x2 Nanab Berries, x200 XP, and a Numel encounter
‘Rhi’s Arrival’ Step 2 of 3
- Battle in a Raid: x2 Revives
- Take 2 Snapshots of your Pokémon: x2 Super Potions
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: x200 Stardust
Step 2 completion rewards: x2 Pinap Berries, x22 Great Balls, and a Drilbur Encounter
‘Rhi’s Arrival’ Step 3 of 3
- Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon: x22 Drilbur Candy
- Power up 5 Ground-type Pokémon: x2 Sinnoh Stone
- Evolve 3 Ground-type Pokémon: Trapinch encounter
Step 3 completion rewards: x1 Lure Module, x1 Charged TM, and a Swinub encounter
As mentioned above, those who purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket will also unlock the ‘A Radiant World’ special research quest after completing Rhi’s Arrival during Day 2.
Hope you’re enjoying Go Fest 2022!
