Pokémon Go Fest 2022 research steps Battle, Catch, Explore, best Choose Path choice and rewards

The Pokémon Go Fest 2022 special research quest is part of Go Fest 2022 in Pokémon Go and offers you the chance to add Land Forme Shaymin to your Pokédex.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is also a branching quest, with three different paths for you to choose from. You also have to select which difficulty level you wish the quest to be and, for both of these reasons, it’s a good idea to know which Choose Path choice is best for you.

With Land Forme Shaymin’s initial release being part of Go Fest 2022, unlocking this questline requires you to have purchased a ticket for the event. Land Forme Shaymin will, however, most likely be made available to every Pokémon Go player via a new special research quest in a similar manner to past mythical Pokémon, like Meloetta, Victini and Celebi.

'Pokémon Go Fest 2022' quest steps in Pokémon Go Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is a special research quest in Pokémon Go that is only available to players who've purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket. You must also play Pokémon Go on either Saturday, 4th June or Sunday, 5th June between 10am to 6pm (local time) to unlock this questline. Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is the first quest in Pokémon Go where you have to select a difficulty level - Relaxed, Standard and Master. Your selection will have an effect on some of the challenges you receive and determine which sticker you receive from Pokémon Go Fest 2022, but not the other rewards you earn. You'll also be given the choice between three paths - Battle, Catch and Explore - with your selection determining the challenges and rewards you receive from this quest. Below you'll find the first set of challenges and rewards for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 special research quest and, afterwards, we outline each individual path in their own dedicated section. Be prepared for spoilers though! 'Pokémon Go Fest 2022' Step 1 of 7 Send a Gift to a friend - 2 Incense

Use an Incense - 22 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon - 2 Pinap Berries Rewards: 2022 XP, 2 Razz Berries and a Poffin Upon completing this step, you’ll be asked to choose between the three paths - Battle, Catch or Explore. Once you’ve completed the second set of challenges for this quest, you’ll then be asked to select a difficulty level - Relaxed, Standard or Master.

Catch Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Here are the challenges and rewards for the Catch Path of the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 special research quest in Pokémon Go. The first step for this path, and the second in the quest overall, will be the same for every player who selected Catch: ‘Pokémon Go Fest 2022 - Catch’ Step 2 of 7 Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - 22 Poké Balls

Complete 3 Field Research tasks - 2 Razz Berries

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 2 Lucky Eggs Rewards: 2022 XP, 22 Poké Balls and a Land Forme Shaymin T-Shirt After completing this step, you’ll have to pick the difficulty level you wish to complete the rest of the quest at. The steps below have been organised by difficulty - Relaxed, Standard and Master - so find the set which corresponds to the one you choose. Remember these sections contain spoilers! Relaxed Catch Steps ‘Catch - Relaxed’ Step 3 of 7 Catch 5 different species of Pokémon - 2022 Stardust

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 22 Poké Balls

Take a snapshot with your buddy - 2 Incense Rewards: 22 Great Balls, 2 Pinap Berries and a Klink encounter ‘Catch - Relaxed’ Step 4 of 7 Use 2 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon - 2022 XP

Catch 10 Pokémon - 2 Pinap Berries

Earn 1000 Stardust - 22 Poké Balls Rewards: 2022 Stardust, 2 Rare Candies and a Tropius encounter ‘Catch - Relaxed’ Step 5 of 7 Catch 10 Pokémon - 2 Max Potions

Make 10 Nice Throws - 2 Star Pieces

Earn 2000 XP - 2 Lure Modules Rewards: 2 Incense, 22 Ultra Balls and a Torkoal encounter ‘Catch - Relaxed’ Step 6 of 7 Make 5 Great Throws - 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Make 3 Curveball Throws - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon - 2 Golden Razz Berries Rewards: 22 Ultra Balls, 2 Rare Candies and a Shaymin encounter ‘Catch - Relaxed’ Step 7 of 7 Claim reward - 2022 XP

Claim reward - 2022 Stardust

Claim reward - 2022 XP Rewards: 22 Shaymin Candy, Gracideo Bouquet Pose and 22 Relaxed Willow Stickers Standard Catch Steps ‘Catch - Standard’ Step 3 of 7 Catch 10 different species of Pokémon - 2022 Stardust

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 22 Poké Balls

Take a snapshot with your buddy - 2 Incense Rewards: 22 Great Balls, 2 Pinap Berries and a Klink encounter ‘Catch - Standard’ Step 4 of 7 Use 2 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon - 2022 XP

Catch 20 Pokémon - 2 Pinap Berries

Earn 3000 Stardust - 22 Poké Balls Rewards: 2022 Stardust, 2 Rare Candies and a Tropius encounter ‘Catch - Standard’ Step 5 of 7 Make 10 Curveball Throws - 2 Max Potions

Make 15 Great Throws - 2 Star Pieces

Earn 3000 Stardust - 2 Lure Modules Rewards: 2 Incense, 22 Ultra Balls and a Torkoal encounter ‘Catch - Standard’ Step 6 of 7 Make 5 Excellent Throws - 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter

Catch 12 different species of Pokémon - 2 Golden Razz Berries Rewards: 22 Ultra Balls, 2 Rare Candies and a Shaymin encounter ‘Catch - Standard’ Step 7 of 7 Claim reward - 2022 XP

Claim reward - 2022 Stardust

Claim reward - 2022 XP Rewards: 22 Shaymin Candy, Gracideo Bouquet Pose and 22 Standard Willow Stickers Master Catch Steps ‘Catch - Master’ Step 3 of 7 Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 2022 Stardust

Earn 5000 Stardust - 22 Poké Balls

Take a snapshot with your buddy - 2 Incense Rewards: 22 Great Balls, 2 Pinap Berries and a Klink encounter ‘Catch - Master’ Step 4 of 7 Make 5 Great Throws in a row - 2022 XP

Catch 30 Pokémon - 2 Pinap Berries

Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon - 22 Poké Balls Rewards: 2022 Stardust, 2 Rare Candies and a Tropius encounter ‘Catch - Master’ Step 5 of 7 Make 20 Curveball Throws - 2 Max Potions

Make 20 Great Throws - 2 Star Pieces

Make 20 Great Curveball Throws - 2 Lure Modules Rewards: 2 Incense, 22 Ultra Balls and a Torkoal encounter ‘Catch - Master’ Step 6 of 7 Make 20 Excellent Throws - 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Make 2 Excellent Curveball Throws in a row - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter

Catch 30 different species of Pokémon - 2 Golden Razz Berries Rewards: 22 Ultra Balls, 2 Rare Candies and a Shaymin encounter ‘Catch - Master’ Step 7 of 7 Claim reward - 2022 XP

Claim reward - 2022 Stardust

Claim reward - 2022 XP Rewards: 22 Shaymin Candy, Gracideo Bouquet Pose and 22 Master Willow Stickers

Explore Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Below lies the Explore Path challenges and rewards for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 special research quest in Pokémon Go. The first step, and second step for the quest overall, is the same for every player who choose the Explore Path: ‘Pokémon Go Fest 2022 - Explore’ Step 2 of 7 Open 3 Gifts - 2 Egg Incubators

Send 3 Gifts to friends - 22 Poké Balls

Give your buddy 3 treats - 2022 XP Rewards: 2022 Stardust, 2 Lucky Eggs and a Land Forme Shaymin T-Shirt Upon completing this quest, you need to select the difficulty level for the rest of the quest. These steps have been organised by the three difficulty options - Relaxed, Standard and Master - so find the challenges which match the difficulty level you selected. This section does contain spoilers! Relaxed Explore Steps ‘Explore - Relaxed’ Step 3 of 7 Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - 2022 Stardust

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 22 Great Balls

Earn 2000 XP - 2 Nanab Berries Rewards: 2022 XP, 2 Egg Incubators and a Klink encounter ‘Explore - Relaxed’ Step 4 of 7 Hatch an Egg - 2022 Stardust

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks - 2022 XP

Walk 1km - 22 Poké Balls Rewards: 2022 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy and a Tropius encounter ‘Explore - Relaxed’ Step 5 of 7 Earn a candy walking with your buddy - 2 Max Potions

Catch 10 Pokémon - 2 Star Pieces

Walk 1km - 2 Lure Modules Rewards: 2022 XP, 2 Super Incubators and a Torkoal encounter ‘Explore - Relaxed’ Step 6 of 7 Hatch an Egg - 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms - Galarian Mr. Mime

Catch 10 Pokémon - 2 Golden Razz Berries Rewards: 22 Ultra Balls, 2 Rare Candies and a Shaymin encounter ‘Explore - Relaxed’ Step 7 of 7 Claim reward - 2022 XP

Claim reward - 2022 Stardust

Claim reward - 2022 XP Rewards: 22 Shaymin Candy, Gracidea Bouquet Pose and 22 Relaxed Willow Stickers Standard Explore Steps ‘Explore - Standard’ Step 3 of 7 Spin 6 PokéStops or Gyms - 2022 Stardust

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 22 Great Balls

Earn 3000 XP - 2 Nanab Berries Rewards: 2022 XP, 2 Egg Incubators and a Klink encounter ‘Explore - Standard’ Step 4 of 7 Hatch 2 Eggs - 2022 Stardust

Complete 5 Field Research Tasks - 2022 XP

Walk 1km - 22 Poké Balls Rewards: 2022 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy and a Tropius encounter ‘Explore - Standard’ Step 5 of 7 Earn a candy walking with your buddy - 2 Max Potions

Catch 15 Pokémon - 2 Star Pieces

Walk 1km - 2 Lure Modules Rewards: 2022 XP, 2 Super Incubators and a Torkoal encounter ‘Explore - Standard’ Step 6 of 7 Hatch 2 Eggs - 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms - Galarian Mr. Mime

Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy - 2 Golden Razz Berries Rewards: 22 Ultra Balls, 2 Rare Candies and a Shaymin encounter ‘Explore - Relaxed’ Step 7 of 7 Claim reward - 2022 XP

Claim reward - 2022 Stardust

Claim reward - 2022 XP Rewards: 22 Shaymin Candy, Gracidea Bouquet Pose and 22 Standard Willow Stickers Master Explore Steps ‘Explore - Master’ Step 3 of 7 Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - 2022 Stardust

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 22 Great Balls

Earn 6000 XP - 2 Nanab Berries Rewards: 2022 XP, 2 Egg Incubators and a Klink encounter ‘Explore - Master’ Step 4 of 7 Hatch 2 Eggs - 2022 Stardust

Complete 6 Field Research Tasks - 2022 XP

Walk 1km - 22 Poké Balls Rewards: 2022 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy and a Tropius encounter ‘Explore - Master’ Step 5 of 7 Earn 2 candies walking with your buddy - 2 Max Potions

Catch 20 Pokémon - 2 Star Pieces

Walk 2km - 2 Lure Modules Rewards: 2022 XP, 2 Super Incubators and a Torkoal encounter ‘Explore - Master’ Step 6 of 7 Hatch 5 Eggs - 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms - Galarian Mr. Mime

Earn 3 candies walking with your buddy - 2 Golden Razz Berries Rewards: 22 Ultra Balls, 2 Rare Candies and a Shaymin encounter ‘Explore - Master’ Step 7 of 7 Claim reward - 2022 XP

Claim reward - 2022 Stardust

Claim reward - 2022 XP Rewards: 22 Shaymin Candy, Gracidea Bouquet Pose and 22 Master Willow Stickers

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 best Choose Path in Pokémon Go The Pokémon Go Fest 2022 special research quest has two choices which decide what challenges you’ll face and changes a number of the rewards you receive. It’s important to remember that once you’ve chosen a path, it can not be changed. The first occurs after completing Step 1 and offers you the choice between Battle, Catch and Explore. Each of these choices focuses on a different set of activities in Pokémon Go, which you can find below: Battle - Raids, battling Team Go Rocket, purifying Shadow Pokémon and battling in the Go Battle League

- Raids, battling Team Go Rocket, purifying Shadow Pokémon and battling in the Go Battle League Catch - Catching different species of Pokémon and conducting different types of throws

- Catching different species of Pokémon and conducting different types of throws Explore - Hatching eggs, completing field research tasks, walking specific distances and activities with your buddy Pokémon While the majority of the rewards you receive remain the same, some differ depending on which step you pick. The Explore Path, for example, will reward you with incubators, while the Battle Path has a selection of TMs and more Premium Battle Passes as rewards. When it comes to choosing the best path for you, we recommend thinking about which activities you prefer in Pokémon and which rewards you like best. Personally I'll be picking the Explore Path, because I enjoy playing Pokémon Go on long walks and really need those extra incubators for 12km eggs. The second choice you make occurs after completing Step 2 and asks you to choose the difficulty level for the rest of the quest - Relaxed, Standard and Master. It's important to note that this choice only changes the stickers you'll earn from completing the quest and a number of challenges, but not the overall rewards. For this reason, we recommend looking at the different challenges you'll face for each difficulty level listed above before making this decision and consider how long it will take you to complete these challenges. If you want to complete this quest quickly, for example, then choose Relaxed. Yet, if you're looking for a longer challenge, then Master is the way to go.