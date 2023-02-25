How to get Torkoal, Relicanth, and Tropius during Go Tour Hoenn in Pokémon Go

Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth are three regionally exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go, but, for Go Tour Hoenn, they’ve broken their geographical confinement to appear worldwide!

It's free for every trainer to find these Pokémon during Go Tour Hoenn, but you have to do it in a very specific way. If you'd like to learn more about the the other features of this special Gen 3 event, check out our pages on Primal Raids, featuring Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, the Chasing Legends Special Research, and the Latias and Latios in Photo Safari Timed Research.

Below, you’ll learn how to get Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth during the Go Tour Hoenn event in Pokémon Go.

How to get Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth during Go Tour Hoenn in Pokémon Go

Catching Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth during the Go Tour Hoenn event is free to every trainer as part of the Gen 3 festivities. This is a particularly welcome addition, as they're usually regionally exclusive Pokémon! This makes them much harder to add to your Pokédex unless you live in the country they're found in.

Instead of finding them in the wild or in Raids, however, you need to hatch 10km eggs to get Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth during the Go Tour Hoenn event in Pokémon Go. It's important to note that these must be 10km eggs that you received from gifts during the duration of Go Tour Hoenn. Otherwise, you'll hatch Pokémon from a different selection pool of eggs that don't contain these three.

Go Tour: Hoenn Global event runs from Saturday, 25th February to Sunday 26th February between 10am to 6pm (local time) on both days.

As there's no way to guarantee Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth from each 10km egg hatch during the Hoenn event, we suggest stocking up on as many 10km eggs as you can get if you're yet to add any to your Gen 3 Pokédex. Just like we mentioned above, as long as you received the egg during the event, you can still hatch a Torkoal, Tropius, or Relicanth from these specific 10km ones after Go Tour Hoenn is over.

Since Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth can’t evolve, you only need to catch one to fully complete their related Pokédex entries.

Yet, since they’re both regionally exclusive Pokémon, it’s a good idea to catch a couple to either trade with your friends who might not have participated in the event, or for any future trades. Regionally exclusive Pokémon are always good trade currency, after all.

Hope you’re enjoying the Go Tour Hoenn event!