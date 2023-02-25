Pokémon Go Chasing Legends quest steps and rewards, best choose path choice

Chasing Legends is a special research quest that was released as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event in Pokémon Go.

This Pokémon Go quest sees you investigating the Hoenn folklore surrounding the Red and Blue Orb alongside Rhi. As you continue through the quest you may learn more about the mysterious Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.

Below you’ll find the Chasing Legends quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Best choose path choice for 'Chasing Legends' in Pokémon Go The best choice to make on the choose path option in the Chasing Legends quest is all about personal preference, but you should also consider the best way to complete your Pokédex. Whatever choice you make between Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit determines which of these three Pokémon will be attracted more by Incense, and which one you get for completing Step 2 tasks of Chasing Legends. So, if you need any of these three to fill your Pokédex, or you need their candy to evolve them, then we suggest picking that Pokémon's path. If your Gen 3 Pokédex is complete, however, then it all comes down to what your personal preference is! Tips on how to complete Chasing Legends in Pokémon Go Here are some tips which will help you complete the Chasing Legends quest in Pokémon Go: Complete Chasing Legends during the Go Tour: Hoenn event - This may seem like an obvious tip, but if you leave the research to complete at another time, you're probably going to struggle in catching the Gulpin, Surskit, and Cacnea needed to progress pass Step 2 in the future, and getting the Groudon and Kyogre needed for other steps.

- This may seem like an obvious tip, but if you leave the research to complete at another time, you're probably going to struggle in catching the Gulpin, Surskit, and Cacnea needed to progress pass Step 2 in the future, and getting the Groudon and Kyogre needed for other steps. Use Incense and Lure Modules - These will increase the Pokémon spawns around you, letting you complete the tasks quicker.

- These will increase the Pokémon spawns around you, letting you complete the tasks quicker. Prepare a team against Go Rocket leaders - If you're waiting for spawns, it's best to have a team with the best counters for each GO Rocket Leader ready to go for when you reach that step, if you don't already have them set up.

- If you're waiting for spawns, it's best to have a team with the best counters for each GO Rocket Leader ready to go for when you reach that step, if you don't already have them set up. Go to an area with lots of Poké Stops and Gyms - This will make completing every step of your Chasing Legends research a lot easier to complete, especially if you're playing during the Go Tour: Hoenn event. There will also be lots of Raids happening in Gyms that can get you a quicker Groudon or Kyogre catch if you team up with other trainers.