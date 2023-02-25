Pokémon Go Chasing Legends quest steps and rewards, best choose path choice
What will you learn about the Red and Blue Orbs?
Chasing Legends is a special research quest that was released as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event in Pokémon Go.
This Pokémon Go quest sees you investigating the Hoenn folklore surrounding the Red and Blue Orb alongside Rhi. As you continue through the quest you may learn more about the mysterious Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.
Below you’ll find the Chasing Legends quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
'Chasing Legends' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Remember - to unlock this quest you need complete the Primal Rumblings Special Research quest first, then play Pokémon Go during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday, 25th February and Sunday, 26th February.
After doing so, you’ll be able to complete the quest whenever you like since it doesn’t have a deadline. We strongly recommend, however, completing Chasing Legends during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event, because a number of the challenges will be easier to complete.
You need to complete the Primal Rumblings Special Research quests because because some of the Chasing Legends rewards differ depending on your choice between the Ruby or Sapphire team. So, to fully experience this quest, you need to have made this choice.
Chasing Legends also asks you to pick between three paths - Cacnea, Gulpin and Surskit. Your choice determine some of the challenges and rewards for the second quest step and which Pokémon will appear more frequently when you use Incense throughout the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event.
Keep in mind that the information below does contain spoilers so, if you wish to be surprised, we recommend skipping this section.
Thank you to Craven_Moorhead from reddit for the help with some of this information!
'Chasing Legends' Step 1 of 6
- Power up Pokémon 15 times - 3 Incense
Rewards: 5 Groudon Candy, 5 Kyogre Candy and an Absol encounter
Choose between:
- Cacnea
- Gulpin
- Surskit
Remember - your choice of Pokémon determines three of challenges and rewards you'll receive for Step 2 and decides which one will appear more frequently when you use Incense.
'Chasing Legends' Step 2 of 6 - Choose Cacnea
- Use Incense - Cacnea encounter
- Catch 5 Cacnea - Cacnea encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon - Cacnea encounter
Rewards: 30 Poké Balls, 5 Ultra Balls and 2 Premium Battle Passes
'Chasing Legends' Step 2 of 6 - Choose Gulpin
- Use Incense - Gulpin encounter
- Catch 5 Gulpin - Gulpin encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon - Gulpin encounter
Rewards: 30 Poké Balls, 5 Ultra Balls and 2 Premium Battle Passes
'Chasing Legends' Step 2 of 6 - Choose Surskit
- Use Incense - Surskit encounter
- Catch 5 Surskit - Surskit encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon - Surskit encounter
Rewards: 30 Poké Balls, 5 Ultra Balls and 2 Premium Battle Passes
'Chasing Legends' Step 3 of 6
- Spin 15 PokéStops and Gyms - Plusle encounter
- Explore 1km - Solrock encounter
- Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon - Trapinch encounter
- Catch 1 Groudon - Volbeat encounter
Team Sapphire rewards: Castform Sunny Form encounter and 10 Groudon Candy
Team Ruby rewards: Castform Sunny Form encounter, 10 Groudon Candy, and 200 Primal Groudon Energy
'Chasing Legends' Step 4 of 6
- Spin 15 PokéStops and Gyms - Minun encounter
- Explore 1km - Lunatone encounter
- Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon - Wailmer encounter
- Catch 1 Kyogre - Illumise encounter
Team Sapphire rewards: Castform Rainy Form encounter, 10 Kyogre Candy, and 200 Primal Kyogre Energy
Team Ruby rewards: Castform Rainy Form encounter, 10 Kyogre Candy
'Chasing Legends' Step 5 of 6
- Activate Primal Reversion - 1 Rocket Radar
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader - 3 Revives
Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 1 Fast TM
'Chasing Legends' Step 6 of 6
- Claim reward - 2023 XP
- Claim reward - 2023 Stardust
Rewards: Spinda encounter
Best choose path choice for 'Chasing Legends' in Pokémon Go
The best choice to make on the choose path option in the Chasing Legends quest is all about personal preference, but you should also consider the best way to complete your Pokédex.
Whatever choice you make between Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit determines which of these three Pokémon will be attracted more by Incense, and which one you get for completing Step 2 tasks of Chasing Legends.
So, if you need any of these three to fill your Pokédex, or you need their candy to evolve them, then we suggest picking that Pokémon's path. If your Gen 3 Pokédex is complete, however, then it all comes down to what your personal preference is!
Tips on how to complete Chasing Legends in Pokémon Go
Here are some tips which will help you complete the Chasing Legends quest in Pokémon Go:
- Complete Chasing Legends during the Go Tour: Hoenn event - This may seem like an obvious tip, but if you leave the research to complete at another time, you're probably going to struggle in catching the Gulpin, Surskit, and Cacnea needed to progress pass Step 2 in the future, and getting the Groudon and Kyogre needed for other steps.
- Use Incense and Lure Modules - These will increase the Pokémon spawns around you, letting you complete the tasks quicker.
- Prepare a team against Go Rocket leaders - If you're waiting for spawns, it's best to have a team with the best counters for each GO Rocket Leader ready to go for when you reach that step, if you don't already have them set up.
- Go to an area with lots of Poké Stops and Gyms - This will make completing every step of your Chasing Legends research a lot easier to complete, especially if you're playing during the Go Tour: Hoenn event. There will also be lots of Raids happening in Gyms that can get you a quicker Groudon or Kyogre catch if you team up with other trainers.
How Chasing Legends works in Pokémon Go
The Chasing Legends was released as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event in Pokémon Go during February 2023. Unlike Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, this quest is available for free for every player.
To unlock this quest, you need to complete the Primal Rumblings Special Research quest, then play Pokémon Go during the event itself, which is running between 10am to 6pm on Saturday, 25th February and Sunday, 26th February.
Completing Primal Rumblings is required because of the team choice you make - Ruby or Sapphire - which affects some of the rewards you receive while progressing through Chasing Legends.
Since Chasing Legends is a special research quest, it has no deadline which means you complete it whenever you like. It is also structured like a regular research quest - challenging you to complete a set of tasks and collect a number of rewards before you move onto the next step.
Hope you enjoy the Chasing Legends quest in Pokémon Go!