Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings quest steps, Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards
Everything you need to know about the Primal Rumblings event!
Primal Rumblings is a runup event for the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event occurring in Pokémon Go this weekend.
Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you can complete a Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge and a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks. We also recommend completing the Primal Rumblings quest steps before the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event starts.
Any Rayquaza you catch during this event will also know a new featured attack!
'Primal Rumblings' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Here you’ll find all of the Primal Rumblings quest steps in Pokémon Go. This quest was originally released on Friday, 17th February, but, since it’s part of the runup for the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event, we thought it was worth including here.
It’s worth noting that while this is a special research quest, and therefore can be completed whenever you please, the Ticket reward is only relevant to the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event. Due to this, there’s a chance this reward will either be removed or replaced once this event passes.
We do highly recommend completing the Primal Rumblings quest before Go Tour: Hoenn Global to ensure you’re ready for the event.
Be wary, this section does contain spoilers if you’d prefer to be surprised.
'Primal Rumblings' Step 1 of 2
- Catch 5 Water, Electric or Bug-type Pokémon - 20 Pinap Berries
- Catch 5 Fire, Grass or Ground-type Pokémon - 20 Razz Berries
- Catch 10 Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region - 3 Razz Berries
Rewards: 2023 XP and 2023 Stardust
'Primal Rumblings' Step 2 of 2
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 10 Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 5 Great Balls
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws - 1 Star Piece
Rewards: 2023 XP, 2023 Stardust and the Ticket that lets you pick your team for Go Tour: Hoenn Global - Ruby or Sapphire.
Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge Pokémon List in Pokémon Go
The Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge tasks you with finding a specific set of Pokémon in the runup to the Global Go Tour: Hoenn event this coming weekend.
Don’t forget - you must complete this Collection Challenge before 10pm (local time) on Friday, 24th February if you want to earn its rewards.
Here are the Pokémon in the Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge, along with how to obtain them:
- Treecko - In the wild, one-star raids and monthly field research task (Power up Pokémon 7 times)
- Torchic - In the wild, one-star raids and monthly field research task (Power up Pokémon 7 times)
- Mudkip - In the wild, one-star raids and monthly field research task (Power up Pokémon 7 times)
- Sceptile - Evolve a Grovyle using 100 Treecko candy
- Blaziken - Evolve a Combusken using 100 Torchic candy
- Swampert - Evolve a Marshtomp using 100 Mudkip candy
For completing this challenge, you’ll receive 10 Ultra Balls and a Rocket Radar.
Primal Rumblings field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during the Primal Rumblings will give you the chance of collecting an event-exclusive field research task in Pokémon Go.
While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend finishing them during the Primal Rumblings event the Pokémon encounters you’ll earn will help you complete the current Collection Challenge.
Here are the Primal Rumblings field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch a Treecko reward - 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls
- Catch a Torchic reward - 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls
- Catch a Mudkip reward - 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls
- Catch 3 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region reward - 10 Pinap Berries or 10 Razz Berries
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information!
Primal Rumbling featured attack in Pokémon Go explained
If you catch a Rayquaza between Wednesday, 22nd February at 10am (local time) to Wednesday, 1st March 10am (local time) it will know the featured attack - Breaking Swipe.
Breaking Swipe is a dragon-type Charged attack and will have the following power levels when used in either trainer battles or within Gyms and Raids:
- Trainer Battles - 50 power and decreases your opponent’s Attack stat when used
- Gyms and Raids - 35 power
Everything else you need to know about the Primal Rumblings event in Pokémon Go
Aside from everything explored above, the Primal Rumblings event in Pokémon Go also has a double evolution XP bonus running until its end on Friday, 24th February at 10pm (local time).
The following Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout this event:
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Wurmple
- Whismur
- Numel
- Barboach
- Absol
Finally, the following Pokémon will be taking the spotlight in raids during the Primal Rumblings event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Treecko
|Grovyle
|Rayquaza
|Mega Latias
|Torchic
|Combusken
|Mega Latios
|Mudkip
|Marshtomp
Hope you enjoy the Primal Rumblings event and are ready for Go Tour: Hoenn!