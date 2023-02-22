Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings quest steps, Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards

Primal Rumblings is a runup event for the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event occurring in Pokémon Go this weekend.

Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you can complete a Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge and a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks. We also recommend completing the Primal Rumblings quest steps before the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event starts.

Any Rayquaza you catch during this event will also know a new featured attack!

On this page:

'Primal Rumblings' quest steps in Pokémon Go Here you’ll find all of the Primal Rumblings quest steps in Pokémon Go. This quest was originally released on Friday, 17th February, but, since it’s part of the runup for the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event, we thought it was worth including here. It’s worth noting that while this is a special research quest, and therefore can be completed whenever you please, the Ticket reward is only relevant to the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event. Due to this, there’s a chance this reward will either be removed or replaced once this event passes. We do highly recommend completing the Primal Rumblings quest before Go Tour: Hoenn Global to ensure you’re ready for the event. Be wary, this section does contain spoilers if you’d prefer to be surprised. 'Primal Rumblings' Step 1 of 2 Catch 5 Water, Electric or Bug-type Pokémon - 20 Pinap Berries

Catch 5 Fire, Grass or Ground-type Pokémon - 20 Razz Berries

Catch 10 Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region - 3 Razz Berries Rewards: 2023 XP and 2023 Stardust 'Primal Rumblings' Step 2 of 2 Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 10 Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times - 5 Great Balls

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws - 1 Star Piece Rewards: 2023 XP, 2023 Stardust and the Ticket that lets you pick your team for Go Tour: Hoenn Global - Ruby or Sapphire.

Spinning PokéStops during the Primal Rumblings will give you the chance of collecting an event-exclusive field research task in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend finishing them during the Primal Rumblings event the Pokémon encounters you'll earn will help you complete the current Collection Challenge. Here are the Primal Rumblings field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch a Treecko reward - 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls

Catch a Torchic reward - 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls

Catch a Mudkip reward - 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls

Catch 3 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region reward - 10 Pinap Berries or 10 Razz Berries Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information! Catching Treecko, Torchic and Mudkip will help you complete the Primal Rumbling field research challenges.

Primal Rumbling featured attack in Pokémon Go explained If you catch a Rayquaza between Wednesday, 22nd February at 10am (local time) to Wednesday, 1st March 10am (local time) it will know the featured attack - Breaking Swipe. Breaking Swipe is a dragon-type Charged attack and will have the following power levels when used in either trainer battles or within Gyms and Raids: Trainer Battles - 50 power and decreases your opponent’s Attack stat when used

- 50 power and decreases your opponent’s Attack stat when used Gyms and Raids - 35 power