Pokémon Go Mega Latios weakness, counters and best Latios moveset

Mega Latios is making its Pokémon Go debut during the new Air Adventures event in the Season of Alola.

To get Latios Mega Energy and get a Mega Latios, you must take part in Mega Raids to defeat the Gen 3 variant to add it to your Pokédex.

This is a tough Pokémon to take on solo, so we recommend teaming up with other trainers and knowing the best Mega Latios counters, and the Mega Latios weakness to cath the Pokémon, and maybe even get a Shiny Latios if you're lucky.

Mega Latios counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Below you can find the Mega Latios weaknesses, with some counter suggestions, to help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:

Latios type - Dragon and Psychic

Dragon and Psychic Latios weakness - Bug, dark, dragon, fairy, ghost and ice-type

Bug, dark, dragon, fairy, ghost and ice-type Latios counters - Mega Houndoor, Rayquaza, Zekrom, Dialga, Reshiram, Salamence, Giratine Origin

Mega Houndoor, Rayquaza, Zekrom, Dialga, Reshiram, Salamence, Giratine Origin Other Latios notes - If you're lucky enough to have them, another Mega Latios or Mega Gengar will boost party and same type damage while they last. If not, using your strongest Dragon, Dark, or Ice-type Pokémon is recommended, especially if they are Shadow Pokémon. It's best to team up with at least three other trainers using good counters to raise your chances of defeating a Mega Latios.

Mega Latios CP in Pokémon Go

Here are the CP ranges you can expect to see from Mega Latios in Pokémon Go raids:

Raid Boss CP - 84000 CP

84000 CP CP Range when being caught - 2090 to 2178 CP

2090 to 2178 CP Maximum weather boosted CP (Windy) when being caught - 2613 to 2723 CP

Latios Moveset in Pokémon Go

Latios, like every Pokémon in Pokémon Go, can use a variety of Fast and Charged Moves. If you catch Latios during the current Mega raids, it will have the exclusive psychic-type Charged move called Luster Purge.

If you want to know the best Latios moveset, we recommend Dragon Breath (Fast) and Dragon Claw (Charged).

However, you may want to opt for something else - here are the full set of moves available:

Fast Moves:

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Charged Moves:

Luster Purge (Psychic) - Mega Raid event exclusive

Psychic (Psychic)

Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Good luck battling Mega Latios in Pokémon Go!