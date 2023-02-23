Pokémon Go Ruby vs Sapphire, including how to choose Ruby or Sapphire for Go Tour Hoenn and version differences

The Ruby vs Sapphire challenge is part of the Go Tour: Hoenn event in Pokémon Go.

It asks you to pick between two teams in Pokémon Go - Ruby or Sapphire - and then contribute to a worldwide challenge which will help decide a number of bonuses every hour during the Go Tour: Hoenn event.

Below we cover how to choose Ruby or Sapphire in Pokémon Go, along with the version differences, the additional wild encounters each team offers and tips on deciding which team is best for you.

How to choose Ruby or Sapphire in Pokémon Go To choose between Ruby or Sapphire for the Go Tour: Hoenn event in Pokémon Go, you must first complete the Primal Rumblings special research quest. This quest was released on Friday, 17th February and is available for all players, because, aside from the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest, Go Tour: Hoenn is free for every Pokémon Go trainer. You’ll receive a Ticket after completing the second, and final, step in the Primal Rumblings quest. This Ticket can be found in your Item Bag and, when selected, will allow you to choose between the Ruby or Sapphire teams. Find the Ticket in your bag and then select it to pick your team. Once you’ve made your selection, and been asked if you’re sure about it, you’ll receive a badge representing your choice. It’s important to note that you can not change your team once your selection is made, so pick wisely. If you’d like to know the version differences between the Ruby and Sapphire teams, then continue reading! If you partook in the Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event, then your team choice will carry over and you can not change it.

Ruby vs Sapphire challenge and version differences in Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn explained Inspired by Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire for the Game Boy Advance, the Go Tour: Hoenn event asks you to pick between two teams - Ruby or Sapphire. There are a number of differences between the two teams which you should keep in mind when making your choice. Version differences Here’s a quick breakdown on the differences between the Ruby and Sapphire versions of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event, which we explore in more detail after the lists: Ruby version differences: Ruby version badge

Contribute to Ruby team during the hourly Field Research challenges

Latios will spawn in the wild

Taking a snapshot with Latios in the wild earns you another encounter with the legendary While the following bonuses are available to all players, if the Ruby team wins the hourly Field Research challenge there will be: Increased number of Primal Groudon raids

Pokémon on Ruby additional wild encounters list will spawn Sapphire version differences: Sapphire version badge

Contribute to Sapphire team during the hourly Field Research challenges

Latias will spawn in the wild

Taking a snapshot with Latias in the wild earns you another encounter with the legendary The following bonuses are available to all players if the Sapphire teams wins the hourly Field Research challenge: Increased number of Primal Kyogre raids

Pokémon on Sapphire additional wild encounters list will spawn Your team choice decides which side you fall during the Field Research Challenge during every hour of the event. This challenge tasks you with completing a special Field Research each hour of the event - between 10am to 6pm (local time) on both Saturday, 25th February and Sunday, 26th February 2023 - and whichever team completes more of this Field Research globally will enjoy two bonuses during the following hour. The first bonus involves having a selection of additional Pokémon spawn more frequently during the hour, which you can find listed further along in this guide. The second bonus is having an increased number of Primal Raids for the Primal Legendary connected to the team you selected, with these raids being available for all players. If Ruby wins the challenge, then there will be an increased number of Primal Groudon raids, but, if Sapphire wins, there will be more Primal Kyogre raids. Outside of the Field Research Challenge, the team you pick decides which bonus encounter you get from taking a snapshot of Latias or Latios in the wild. If you’re in the Ruby team and take a picture of Latios in the wild, you’ll gain another encounter with this Pokémon. Meanwhile, if you choose Sapphire, you’ll earn an additional encounter with Latias if you take a snapshot of this Pokémon. Finally, you’ll receive a badge representing the team you choose after making your selection. It’s important to note that players who attended the Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event can not change their team selection. These are the badges you'll recieve from picking your team. What’s the same in both versions? Aside from what’s covered above, everything will stay the same no matter which version you pick for the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event. You can still buy a ticket for the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest, complete the Chasing Legends special research quest, catch all of the habitat hour Pokémon and partake in Primal Raids for both Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre. Unlike past Go Tour events, this means you don’t have to find another player to complete any Collection Challenges. This means Go Tour: Hoenn is much better for players who live in rural areas or prefer to play the game alone, because it ensures everyone can enjoy the event without having to worry about missing out any aspect of it. Though we do recommend investing in some Remote Raid Passes if you’re not part of a local Pokémon Go group or playing with friends…

Ruby additional wild encounters during Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn If you decide to be on the Ruby team during Go Tour: Hoenn Global and your team has won the past hour’s Field Research challenge, the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild during the next hour: Plusle

Volbeat

Trapinch

Solrock

Sunny Form Castform Remember - all of the Pokémon listed above have had their shiny forms released into Pokémon Go!