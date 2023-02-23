Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn event times, schedule, rewards and free activities explained

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event celebrates the Gen 3 Pokémon who make their homes in the Hoenn region.

This Pokémon Go event is the Global version of the one which occurred in Las Vegas last weekend and, since everyone can join in, it’s a good idea to know what time Go Tour: Hoenn starts.

Below we cover the differences between the paid and free-to-play activities in the Go Tour: Hoenn event and the rewards the event offers.

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn schedule: What time does Go Tour Hoenn Global start? The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Global event occurs on Saturday, 25th February and Sunday 26th February between 10am to 6pm (local time) on both days. There will be four rotating habitats running throughout Go Tour: Hoenn Global - Blistering Sands, Eerie Mists, Verdant Earth and Ancient Shores. Each habitat has a special selection of Pokémon which will spawn more frequently during it and, if you wish to learn which Pokémon these are, then scroll further down this guide. It’s important to note that, at the time of writing, we don’t know exactly how long these habitats will be. If Go Tour: Hoenn Global is in keeping with past Pokémon Go events, then each habitat will last an hour and rotate when that hour changes. At the time of writing, it’s also unknown whether the habitat schedule will keep to a local time schedule or follow a global schedule. If it follows a global schedule, then every trainer will experience the same habitat at the same time. Yet, if it keeps to a local time schedule, then certain regions will have a different habitat to others. We’ll update this guide when we know more!

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn rewards explained The Go Tour: Hoenn Global event brings two new research quests to Pokémon Go - one of which has already been released. The quest in question is Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, which is also the only paid content connected to the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event. It takes you on another Jirachi themed adventure and grants you the chance to add a shiny Jirachi to your collection. Since it’s a Masterwork Research quest though, the challenges it presents will take you far longer to complete than your regular special research quest. So, if you’re up for the challenge, be prepared for it to take a while… The Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest will be available for purchase in the in-game Pokémon Go store until Monday 20th March and we have instructions on how to buy it at the bottom of this guide. Chasing Legends is the second special research quest and every Pokémon Go player can enjoy it for free. This quest will see you reuniting with Rhi of the GO Ultra Recon Squad to investigate the Hoenn folklore surrounding the Red and Blue Orbs. These items appear to have a connection to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon who happen to be causing trouble in the world of Pokémon Go during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event. At the time of writing, we don’t know what the rewards for this quest will be, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they’re related to Kyogre and Groudon considering the storyline. We also don’t know whether you have to play Pokémon Go during event hours - 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 25th February and Sunday 26th February - to unlock this quest. For this reason, we recommend you at least play Pokémon Go for a few minutes during this event to ensure you unlock the new quest.

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn habitat spawns listed There are four habitats during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event - Blistering Sands, Eerie Mists, Verdant Earth and Ancient Shores. Throughout these habitats a selection of Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild. While we’re still waiting for confirmation on how long each habitat will last, if Go Tour: Hoenn works in a similar manner to past global Pokémon Go events, the habitats will rotate and change upon the hour. This means each one will appear four times across Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th February, which means, in total, each one will be available for four hours. This grants you ample time to catch the Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild during these habitat hours and, below, these habitat hour Pokémon listed: Blistering Sands Pokémon list Below you’ll find all of the Pokémon appearing during the Blistering Sands habitat hours of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event: Poochyena. Torchic

Poochyena

Lotad

Nincada

Makuhita

Nosepass

Aron

Cacnea

Numel

Baltoy

Bagon Remember - all of these Pokémon can be shiny! Eerie Mists Pokémon list Here are the Pokémon appearing during the Eerie Mists habitat hours of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event: Absol. Ralts

Surskit

Whismur

Meditite

Spoink

Zangoose

Seviper

Chimecho

Absol

Snorunt

Luvdisc

Beldum All of the above Pokémon have the chance of appearing as shiny Pokémon! Verdant Earth Pokémon list Below are the Pokémon appearing during the Verdant Earth habitat hours during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event: Roselia. Treecko

Zigzagoon

Wurmple

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Skitty

Mawile

Electrike

Roselia

Gulpin

Swablu Don’t forget - all of the Pokémon listed above have had their shiny forms released! Ancient Shore Pokémon list Here are all of the Pokémon appearing the Ancient Shore habitat hours of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event: Spheal. Mudkip

Taillow

Wingull

Carvanha

Barboach

Corphish

Lileep

Anorith

Feebas

Spheal

Clamperl Every Pokémon listed above has had their shiny form released!