Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn event times, schedule, rewards and free activities explained
Everything you need to know about the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event.
The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event celebrates the Gen 3 Pokémon who make their homes in the Hoenn region.
This Pokémon Go event is the Global version of the one which occurred in Las Vegas last weekend and, since everyone can join in, it’s a good idea to know what time Go Tour: Hoenn starts.
Below we cover the differences between the paid and free-to-play activities in the Go Tour: Hoenn event and the rewards the event offers.
On this page:
Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn schedule: What time does Go Tour Hoenn Global start?
The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Global event occurs on Saturday, 25th February and Sunday 26th February between 10am to 6pm (local time) on both days.
There will be four rotating habitats running throughout Go Tour: Hoenn Global - Blistering Sands, Eerie Mists, Verdant Earth and Ancient Shores. Each habitat has a special selection of Pokémon which will spawn more frequently during it and, if you wish to learn which Pokémon these are, then scroll further down this guide.
It’s important to note that, at the time of writing, we don’t know exactly how long these habitats will be. If Go Tour: Hoenn Global is in keeping with past Pokémon Go events, then each habitat will last an hour and rotate when that hour changes.
At the time of writing, it’s also unknown whether the habitat schedule will keep to a local time schedule or follow a global schedule. If it follows a global schedule, then every trainer will experience the same habitat at the same time. Yet, if it keeps to a local time schedule, then certain regions will have a different habitat to others.
We’ll update this guide when we know more!
Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn rewards explained
The Go Tour: Hoenn Global event brings two new research quests to Pokémon Go - one of which has already been released.
The quest in question is Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, which is also the only paid content connected to the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event.
It takes you on another Jirachi themed adventure and grants you the chance to add a shiny Jirachi to your collection. Since it’s a Masterwork Research quest though, the challenges it presents will take you far longer to complete than your regular special research quest. So, if you’re up for the challenge, be prepared for it to take a while…
The Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest will be available for purchase in the in-game Pokémon Go store until Monday 20th March and we have instructions on how to buy it at the bottom of this guide.
Chasing Legends is the second special research quest and every Pokémon Go player can enjoy it for free.
This quest will see you reuniting with Rhi of the GO Ultra Recon Squad to investigate the Hoenn folklore surrounding the Red and Blue Orbs. These items appear to have a connection to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon who happen to be causing trouble in the world of Pokémon Go during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event.
At the time of writing, we don’t know what the rewards for this quest will be, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they’re related to Kyogre and Groudon considering the storyline.
We also don’t know whether you have to play Pokémon Go during event hours - 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 25th February and Sunday 26th February - to unlock this quest. For this reason, we recommend you at least play Pokémon Go for a few minutes during this event to ensure you unlock the new quest.
Free-play and paid Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn features explained
There’s a host of features for you to enjoy during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event in Pokémon Go - both free-to-play and paid.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the features on offer, which we cover in more detail after the lists:
Paid:
- Masterwork: Research Wish Granted - grants you the opportunity to catch a shiny Jirachi
Free-to-play:
- Chasing Legends special research quest
- Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre appearing in Primal Raids
- Ruby vs Sapphire Challenge
- Rotating habitats
- Latias or Latios appearing in the wild (Pokémon depends on choice between Ruby and Sapphire)
- Two new costume Pikachu
- All Deoxys forms in five-star raids
- 10km egg pool contains regionally exclusive Pokémon - Torkoal, Tropius and Relicanth
- New avatar items and stickers
- New music playing during event
Pay-to-play Go Tour Hoenn Global features
Unlike past Go Tour events in Pokémon Go, there is only one activity you need to pay for during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event - the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest.
Purchasing this research quest will allow you to add a shiny Jirachi to your Pokémon collection. The quest itself costs £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent price for your local region. It is nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoin.
Masterwork Research: Wish Granted will be available for purchase until Monday 20th March 2023 from the in-game store and we’ve outlined how to buy it at the bottom of this page.
If you do decide to buy the quest, it will be available immediately after purchase and, thanks to its lack of deadline, you can complete it at your own pace. It will, however, take you some time since Masterwork Research quests are designed to be long!
Free-to-play Go Tour Hoenn Global features
Aside from the one piece of pay-to-play content above, there’s a host of activities and features available to players for free during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event.
This includes the Ruby vs Sapphire Challenge, which asks trainers to pick a team and then complete a special Field Research task every hour. Depending on which team wins, two bonuses inspired by said team will occur in the next hour, such as an increased number of Primal Raids for a certain Pokémon.
Your choice in team also decides whether you can encounter either Latias or Latios in the wild.
Rotating habitats also return! When one of these four habitats takes the stage a selection of Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild. If you’d like to learn which Pokémon these are, then visit the section below.
During these habitat hours, you’ll also encounter two new costume Pikachus who’s designs are inspired by the protagonists of Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire - a Pikachu wearing Brendan’s hat and a Pikachu wearing May’s bow.
The following Pokémon are also having their shiny forms released as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event:
- Unown H
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Torkoal
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Tropius
- Relicanth
This means all of the Gen 3 shiny Pokémon forms are now available in Pokémon Go!
There’s also the Chasing Legends special research quest to keep you busy while hunting Pokémon, which will be available to all players. Since Nianitc has described Chasing Legends as a special research quest, it most likely won’t have a deadline leaving you free to complete it whenever you like.
Though, like past event-related special research quests, you may only receive this quest if you play Pokémon Go during the Go Tour: Hoenn event, so make sure you take the time to log in and unlock it.
Storyline-wise, Chasing Legends will see you investigating the Red and Blue Orbs alongside Rhi and uncovering their connection to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.
On the subject of Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event sees their world-wide release after their introduction during the Las Vegas version of the event.
Both Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will be appearing in Primal Raids throughout both days of the event - Saturday 25th February and Sunday 26th February. Defeating these legendary variants will reward you with Primal Energy, which, just like Mega Energy with Mega Evolutions, will allow you to transform a regular Kyogre or Groudon into their Primal form.
Primal Kyorge and Primal Groudon are incredibly powerful Pokémon, but these forms can only be maintained for a short period of time so use your Primal Energy wisely!
Alongside Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, the following Pokémon will be appearing in raids:
|One Star
|Five Star
|Primal
|Mega
|Treecko
|Normal Forme Deoxys
|Primal Kyogre
|Mega Latias
|Torchic
|Attack Forme Deoxys
|Primal Groudon
|Mega Latios
|Mudkip
|Defense Forme Deoxys
|Speed Forme Deoxys
Any egg you collect during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event will also keep to the egg pools listed below:
|2km
|5km
|7km
|10km
|Pichu
|Surskit
|Trapinch
|Torkoal
|Igglybuff
|Gulpin
|Feebas
|Tropius
|Treecko
|Cacnea
|Bagon
|Relicanth
|Torchic
|Beldum
|Mudkip
|Azurill
|Wynaut
We highly recommend searching out those 10km eggs, because Torkoal, Tropius and Relicanth are all regionally exclusive. Relicanth can be especially hard for trainers to find outside of events due to it only appearing in New Zealand and the islands surrounding this country, such as Fiji and Samoa.
There’s also a range of new avatar items in the in-game store for you to purchase, including tracksuits inspired by Groudon and Kyogre, a Kecleon Bag and clothes inspired by the playable characters from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. Don’t forget about the special Go Tour: Hoenn stickers!
Finally, in keeping with tradition, there will be a selection of new music, inspired by Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, composed by Junichi Masuda playing throughout the event.
Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn habitat spawns listed
There are four habitats during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event - Blistering Sands, Eerie Mists, Verdant Earth and Ancient Shores. Throughout these habitats a selection of Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild.
While we’re still waiting for confirmation on how long each habitat will last, if Go Tour: Hoenn works in a similar manner to past global Pokémon Go events, the habitats will rotate and change upon the hour. This means each one will appear four times across Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th February, which means, in total, each one will be available for four hours.
This grants you ample time to catch the Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild during these habitat hours and, below, these habitat hour Pokémon listed:
Blistering Sands Pokémon list
Below you’ll find all of the Pokémon appearing during the Blistering Sands habitat hours of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event:
- Torchic
- Poochyena
- Lotad
- Nincada
- Makuhita
- Nosepass
- Aron
- Cacnea
- Numel
- Baltoy
- Bagon
Remember - all of these Pokémon can be shiny!
Eerie Mists Pokémon list
Here are the Pokémon appearing during the Eerie Mists habitat hours of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event:
- Ralts
- Surskit
- Whismur
- Meditite
- Spoink
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Snorunt
- Luvdisc
- Beldum
All of the above Pokémon have the chance of appearing as shiny Pokémon!
Verdant Earth Pokémon list
Below are the Pokémon appearing during the Verdant Earth habitat hours during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event:
- Treecko
- Zigzagoon
- Wurmple
- Seedot
- Shroomish
- Slakoth
- Skitty
- Mawile
- Electrike
- Roselia
- Gulpin
- Swablu
Don’t forget - all of the Pokémon listed above have had their shiny forms released!
Ancient Shore Pokémon list
Here are all of the Pokémon appearing the Ancient Shore habitat hours of the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event:
- Mudkip
- Taillow
- Wingull
- Carvanha
- Barboach
- Corphish
- Lileep
- Anorith
- Feebas
- Spheal
- Clamperl
Every Pokémon listed above has had their shiny form released!
How to purchase a ticket for Masterwork Research Wish Granted in Pokémon Go
The only part of Go Tour: Hoenn Global which required a paid ticket is the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest.
This quest costs £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent price for your local region. It is nonrefundable nor can be purchased using PokéCoin.
To purchase a ticket, you need to visit the in-game Pokémon Go store, which is accessed via the game’s main menu. From there, you’ll easily be able to spot the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted banner - it’s the one with Jirachi!
Selecting this banner will bring up more information about the quest, including a list of rewards. You’ll find the 'Buy' option below this list and selecting it will take you through the purchase instructions specific to your device.
The quest will be available from the moment you’ve purchased it, meaning you can start your journey to shiny Jirachi straight away.
Have fun during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event!