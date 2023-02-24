Regice, Regirock and Registeel can be caught in Pokémon Go as part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event currently happening across the world.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event celebrates the Gen 3 Pokémon who make their homes in the Hoenn region.

In order to get your chance at catching these Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go you will need three codes, which were originally hidden around Las Vegas for trainers to find. Here's what they are, and the research steps you'll need to complete.

Pokémon Go Regice, Regirock, and Registeel Go Tour: Hoenn codes

Three codes were hidden around Las Vegas as part of the ongoing Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event. These codes can be used to trigger one-time limited Reasearch Tasks. Note that in order to redeem codes in Pokémon Go, you will need to visit the Niantic website.

Without further ado, here are the three codes:

Regice: YKG5ZPC4SLXAX

YKG5ZPC4SLXAX Regirock: 6X4H9UCA8F7TT

6X4H9UCA8F7TT Registeel: 6AKRAV5WJN5FS

Once you have redeemed a code, a timed Research Task will appear. You'll need to complete the steps listed to get a chance at catching each Legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Regice, Registeel and Regirock Timed Research Tasks

Thankfully, all three Pokémon encounters are unlocked by completing the same research steps within their respective Research Task hubs.

You'll need to do the following to unlock a catching encounter for each Pokémon:

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks

Make an Excellent Throw

You'll get some Stardust and XP for comepleting each of these steps. Once you've done both of them, you will receive a Golden Razz Berry, and a Pokémon encounter.

When do the Pokémon Go Regice, Registeel and Regirock Timed Research Tasks end?

You'll only have a limited amount of time to complete these tasks. They will expire at the end of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, at 6pm (local time) on Sunday, 26th February, 2023.

Have fun catching Regice, Registeel and Regirock during the Go Tour: Hoenn Global event!