Pokémon Go Spooky Cipher and Primal Surge field research tasks

The Spooky Cipher and Primal Surge tasks are field research tasks which you can collect during the Go Tour: Hoenn event in Pokémon Go.

Unlike other field research in Pokémon Go, the Spooky Cipher tasks don’t clearly tell you what their challenge is. Instead, hiding some of the task behind grey blocks of text.

The Primal Surge field research tasks, meanwhile, offer you the chance to contribute to the global Ruby vs Sapphire challenge, which can alter the bonuses running throughout the Go Tour: Hoenn event.

There’s also some Go Tour: Hoenn field research tasks you’ll want to keep an eye out for!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Spooky Cipher field research tasks in Pokémon Go When you spin a PokéStop during the Go Tour: Hoenn event in Pokémon Go, you may find yourself receiving a field research task where some of the letters have been blocked out - these are the Spooky Cipher field research tasks. The Spooky Ciphers are completed just like any other field research task - by finishing the challenge they offer and, in doing so, you’ll earn an encounter with a Gen 3 ghost-type Pokémon. The question, however, is what do the Spooky Ciphers want you to do? Thankfully, we’ve listed all of the Spooky Ciphers in their completed form, along with the rewards they bring, below: Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Duskull encounter

reward - Duskull encounter Make 5 Great Throws in a row reward - Sableye encounter

reward - Sableye encounter Transfer 5 Pokémon reward - Shuppet encounter

reward - Shuppet encounter Evolve a Nincada reward - Shedinja encounter You can earn encounters with Shedinja, Shuppet and Duskull by finishing the Spooky Cipher tasks.