Pokémon Go Spooky Cipher and Primal Surge field research tasks
How to complete the Spooky Cipher tasks.
The Spooky Cipher and Primal Surge tasks are field research tasks which you can collect during the Go Tour: Hoenn event in Pokémon Go.
Unlike other field research in Pokémon Go, the Spooky Cipher tasks don’t clearly tell you what their challenge is. Instead, hiding some of the task behind grey blocks of text.
The Primal Surge field research tasks, meanwhile, offer you the chance to contribute to the global Ruby vs Sapphire challenge, which can alter the bonuses running throughout the Go Tour: Hoenn event.
There’s also some Go Tour: Hoenn field research tasks you’ll want to keep an eye out for!
On this page:
Spooky Cipher field research tasks in Pokémon Go
When you spin a PokéStop during the Go Tour: Hoenn event in Pokémon Go, you may find yourself receiving a field research task where some of the letters have been blocked out - these are the Spooky Cipher field research tasks.
The Spooky Ciphers are completed just like any other field research task - by finishing the challenge they offer and, in doing so, you’ll earn an encounter with a Gen 3 ghost-type Pokémon.
The question, however, is what do the Spooky Ciphers want you to do?
Thankfully, we’ve listed all of the Spooky Ciphers in their completed form, along with the rewards they bring, below:
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Duskull encounter
- Make 5 Great Throws in a row reward - Sableye encounter
- Transfer 5 Pokémon reward - Shuppet encounter
- Evolve a Nincada reward - Shedinja encounter
Primal Surge field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Primal Surge research tasks will pop up in your field research tasks occasionally when you spin a PokéStop. They’re part of the Go Tour: Hoenn challenges and if you complete them, you will change the currently active Primal Surge or you can continue to keep the one you have if you like it.
For example, our current surge is Kyogre which means that more Primal Kyogre raids will appear for the allotted amount of time shown. You can check your current Primal Surge by going to your ‘Today’ page and scrolling down to the middle of the page.
Here are the Primal Surge field research tasks, along with their rewards, in Pokémon Go:
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - 20 Poké Balls or 10 Ultra Balls
- Win a raid reward - Brendan Hat Pikachu or May Bow Pikachu
- Hatch an egg reward - Cacnea, Gulpin or Surskit encounter
- Earn a candy walking with your buddy reward - 1500 Stardust
- Power up Ground-type Pokémon 5 times reward - Treecko, Torchic or Mudkip encounter
- Power up Water-type Pokémon 5 times reward - Treecko, Torchic or Mudkip encounter
Go Tour Hoenn field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during the Go Tour: Hoenn event may also allow you to collect a selection of field research tasks which reward with Mega Energy. Like always, these can be saved in your field research collection and completed once the event ends.
Here are the Go Tour: Hoenn field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
- Catch 5 Fire-type Pokémon reward - 10 Mega Blaziken Energy
- Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon reward - 10 Mega Sceptile Energy
- Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon reward - 10 Mega Swampert Energy
- Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon reward - 10 Mega Blaziken Energy
- Power up 10 Grass-type Pokémon reward - 10 Mega Sceptile Energy
- Power up 10 Water-type Pokémon reward - 10 Mega Swampert Energy
Good luck completing the Spooky Cipher field research tasks!