How to get Latias and Latios in Photo Safari in Pokémon Go

The Latias and Latios Photo Safari is a timed research task that's available to everyone during Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn.

This quest tasks you with scouring the land in Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn to track down the Legendary Pokémon. However, which one you are able to find will depend on if you're team Ruby or Sapphire.

We're going to show you how to get Latias and Latios in Pokémon Go, as well as explaining the Photo Safari.

Latias and Latios Photo Safari in Pokémon Go explained

During Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn, the Latias and Latios Photo Safari is a timed research quest. It's available until 6pm on Sunday, 26th February. The task is available for free for all Pokémon trainers.

To successfully complete the task, you need to find and photograph either Latias or Latios in the wild.

Team Ruby will need to find Latios. If you've chosen team Sapphire, then you will need to find Latias. Both types will appear in the wild.

We strongly recommend that you take the snapshot of your target Pokémon before launching any Poké Balls at it. As they are Legendary Pokémon, they are hard to catch and can flee the scene very quickly. If you take the snapshot before they flee, you've at least completed the task at hand.

Once the task is completed, you are given an encounter with your target Pokémon where they will not flee, giving you as many chances as you want to catch them.

You can catch the Latias or Latios that appears in the wild, but they're tricky to contain. We urge you to use Ultra Balls and a Golden Razz berry.

How to get Latias and Latios during Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn

There are a few ways that you can catch the Dragon-Psychic during the Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn.

The first, and easiest, is to complete the Photo Safari task. Once you've done this, you will be given an encounter with your target Pokémon and they cannot escape during this encounter. As long as you have enough Poké Balls, you will eventually be able to catch them.

We recommend using Great or Ultra Balls if you have them, you have a higher chance of capturing the legendary Pokémon with these.

Another way that you can catch them is through encountering them in the wild, though this makes them much harder to capture. You also risk them escaping after a few failed attempts at capturing them, so be prepared for a fight.

Also, you can capture Latios and Latias after defeating them in Mega Raids that are running throughout the event.

Latias and Latios Photo Safari rewards in Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn

The rewards you get are very similar for both team Ruby and team Sapphire, though one reward is different for either team.

Team Ruby

Latios Encounter

x10 Great Balls

3810 XP

Team Sapphire

Latias Encounter

x10 Great Balls

3800 XP

Good luck tracking down your Dragon-Psychic Pokémon during Go Tour: Hoenn!