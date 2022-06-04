How to get Galarian Mr Mime and Mr Rime during Go Fest 2022 in Pokémon Go

Galarian Mr Mime and his evolution Mr Rime are two of the rarest Pokémon in Pokémon Go, but you can add them to your Pokédex easily during Go Fest 2022!

It’s important to note, however, you must have purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket to get these two Pokémon during the habitat hours of Day One - Saturday, 4th June - of this Pokémon Go event.

Below you’ll learn how to get Galarian Mr Mime and Mr Rime during Go Fest 2022.

How to get Galarian Mr Mime during Go Fest 2022 in Pokémon Go

If you want to get Galarian Mr Mime, then you must purchase a ticket for this event from the in-game Pokémon Go shop. Without this ticket, you will be unable to add the rare Pokémon in your version of the game during Go Fest 2022.

Go Fest 2022 ticket holders can find Galarian Mr Mime two different ways:

Using Incense during the Tundra Habitat Hour on Saturday, 4th June

Completing steps in the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Research

Feel free to pick any of the Catch, Battle, or Explore Go Fest Special Research options on any difficulty, as you get Galarian Mr Mime from the sixth step on any branching path, no matter the difficulty option.

Here's how to get Galarian Mr Mime on any Special Research Path and difficulty:

Catch Challenge (Relaxed) : Make three Curveball throws

: Make three Curveball throws Catch Challenge (Standard) : Make three Curveball throws in a row

: Make three Curveball throws in a row Catch Challenge (Master) : Make two Excellent Curveball throws in a row

: Make two Excellent Curveball throws in a row Battle Challenge (Relaxed) : Win a raid

: Win a raid Battle Challenge (Standard) : Win three Raids

: Win three Raids Battle Challenge (Master) : Win three raids with a team of different Pokémon

: Win three raids with a team of different Pokémon Explore Challenge (Relaxed) : Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms

: Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms Explore Challenge (Standard) : Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms

: Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms Explore Challenge (Master): Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms

Remember, you need to get to the sixth step to reach Galarian Mr Mime as a reward from completing one of the above challenges. You can only complete one of them and get one Galarian Mr Mime, as what challenge you get depends on the difficulty and challenge-type you picked on a previous Special Research step.

If you would like to get more Galarian Mr Mime Candy, or want to catch more of the rare Pokémon while you can, Go Fest 2022 ticket-holders can use Incense during the Tundra habitat hour for an increased chance of a Galarian Mr Mime spawn.

The Tundra habitat hour will occur twice throughout Day One of Go Fest 2022, giving you two opportunities to use Incense and get more Candy, or build a terrifying squad of Galarian Mr Mimes.

How to get Mr Rime during Go Fest 2022 in Pokémon Go

To get Mr Rime in Pokémon Go you must evolve Galarian Mr Mime by using 50 of the Pokémon's Candy, or Rare Candy.

There's no special evolution item that you need, so if you're struggling for Mr Mime or Rare Candy, just make sure to use Incense during the Tundra Habitat Hour to encounter more Galarian Mr Mime. Use a Pinap Berry to double the Candy recived for successfuly catching the Pokémon.

When you have 50 Mr Mime Candy, just select the Galarian Mr Mime you wish to evolve into Mr Rime to add the Gen 8 Pokémon to your Pokédex!

Hope you’re enjoying Go Fest 2022!