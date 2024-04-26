Stellar Blade Recruit Passcode Specialists walkthrough

Recruit Passcode Specialists is a side quest in Stellar Blade that involves finding six shrines to piece together a passcode.

You can't, however, complete this Stellar Blade side quest by entering the passcode straight into the crate. Instead, you'll have to visit the six shrine locations to piece together the passcode even if you already know what it is.

To help you with Stellar Blade's most convoluted quest, we've got a Recruit Passcode Specialist walkthrough for Stellar Blade below, including all shrine locations and the passcode.

How to start Recruit Passcode Specialists in Stellar Blade Recruit Passcode Specialists should start when you pick up one of the seven Prayers 'Chapter of Trial' documents in Stellar Blade. After picking up your first one, 'Recruit Passcode Specialists' will appear on the bulletin board of requests in Xion. If it still doesn't show up, try advancing the game's plot more. Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up The quest will ask you to open a crate located in a giant ship in the southwest corner of the Wasteland. You'll need a passcode in order to do that, but each part of the six-digit code is scattered throughout the game in the form of green shrines: two in the Wasteland, one in Matrix 11, and two in the Great Desert. Until you interact with all six shrines and obtain their respective documents, the crate will not let you input the code even if you know it ahead of time. The location of the crate in the Wasteland. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up You'll most likely stumble across them naturally out of order if you don't use a guide. You can use Adam's radar by pressing the DualSense touchpad to scan for the shrines. You can check which ones you have by opening up the menu, going to Data Bank > Document and then scrolling all the way down to see the Prayers section.

Recruit Passcode Specialists shrine locations in Stellar Blade Below you'll find all six of the shrine locations you need to visit to complete Recruit Passcode Specialists side quest in Stellar Blade: Matrix 11 Chapter of Trial 1-β After defeating the Stalker boss in Matrix 11, you'll come across a hideout filled with furniture. In order to return to the location, fast travel to the Raid Yard waypoint and then make your way through how you first did during the story. The document is up the ladder on the second floor. Interact with the box on the table at the shrine to get it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up Great Desert Chapter of Trial 2-θ You can find this shrine in the northeast corner of the Great Desert. You'll come by several run down buildings, and one of them has the shrine on the second floor. Simply just jump to it and interact with the box for the document. Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up Chapter of Trial 3-α This one can be found by fast traveling to the Way to the Solar Tower supply camp and then going north towards the South of Buried Ruins camp. You'll see a broken overpass to your right, and then to your left, there's a path with a ruined building. Go inside it and you'll see the third shrine. Pick up the document there. Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up Chapter of Trial 4-λ For this one, go to the Hypertube on the west side of the Great Desert. Once you go through the entire tube, you'll be dropped into a pool of water. To your right, there's a little path that leads straight to the shrine and you can pick up the document there. Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up The Wasteland Chapter of Trial 5-δ This one is incredibly close to the Western Great Canyon supply camp. Just fast travel there and run slightly northeast. You should find a little crevice with the shrine. Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up Chapter of Trial 6-ζ Here, go to the Altess Levoire entrance and head northeast. There will be several enemies along the way, but as you run past the elevator, turn the next corner and you should see the little crevice with the shrine in it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up