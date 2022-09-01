Pokémon Go A Cosmic Companion quest steps, rewards and Cosmog explained

Pokémon Go A Cosmic Companion quest steps, rewards and Cosmog explainedHow to catch Cosmog in Pokémon Go!
A Cosmic Companion is a special research quest which will be gradually released throughout the Season of Light in Pokémon Go.
During this Pokémon Go questline, you’ll be able to catch the legendary Pokémon - Cosmog. This Pokémon hails from Gen 7 and can eventually evolve into either Solgaleo or Lunala.
Below you’ll find all of the currently available A Cosmic Companion quest steps and rewards, along with the upcoming release dates for future quest steps.
On this page:
‘A Cosmic Companion’ quest tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
To receive the first set of quest steps, you simply need to log into the game after 10am (local time) on Thursday, 1st September. After this point, there are two additional dates where the rest of the quest will unlock, which you can learn more about in the section below.
Just remember to at least claim the first set of quest steps for A Cosmic Companion before Thursday, 1st December at 9:59am (local time) or else you’ll never be able to catch Cosmog.
Thankfully, since A Cosmic Companion is a special research quest, you don’t have to complete it before a deadline and can simply focus on enjoying the journey.
Below you’ll find all of the A Cosmic Companion quest steps released so far - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
‘A Cosmic Companion’ Step 1 (released on Thursday, 1st September)
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Razz Berries
- Make 10 Curveball Throws - Staryu encounter
- Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and a Cosmog encounter.
‘A Cosmic Companion’ Step 2 (released on Thursday, 1st September)
- Give your buddy 3 treats - Woobat encounter
- Earn 10 Candies walking with your buddy - Staryu encounter
- Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon - Munna encounter
Rewards: 2000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Poffin.
‘A Cosmic Companion’ Step 3 (released on Thursday, 1st September)
- Earn 15 hearts with your buddy - Ralts encounter
- Send 10 Gifts to friends - Staryu encounter
- Catch 20 different species of Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls
Rewards: 3000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 5 Pinap Berries.
‘A Cosmic Companion’ Step 4 (released on Thursday, 1st September)
- Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research - 789 XP
Rewards: 3000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 25 Cosmog Candy.
How A Cosmic Companion works in Pokémon Go, including release dates
A Cosmic Companion is being released throughout the Season of Light in Pokémon Go in a similar manner to the Misunderstood Mischief special research quest during 2021’s Season of Mischief.
According to the Pokémon Go blog, we can expect the next quest steps on the following dates:
- Wednesday, 5th October
- Wednesday, 23rd November
At the time of writing, we don’t know how many quest steps will be added on these dates, but, to earn the new challenges, all you have to do is log into Pokémon Go on or after the above dates.
It’s also important to note that A Cosmic Companion will be available until Thursday, 1st December at 9:59am (local time). If you have not claimed the special research quest by this time, then you’ll be unable to access it. Thankfully, you can easily earn A Cosmic Companion by simply logging into Pokémon Go before this date.
Everything we know about Cosmog in Pokémon Go
Cosmog is a Gen 7 legendary Pokémon who can evolve into Cosmoem before either Solgaleo or Lunala.
If you want to catch Cosmog in Pokémon Go, then you need to complete Step 1 of A Cosmic Companion.
The true mystery surrounding Cosmog in Pokémon Go, however, is how it will evolve.
It feels safe to assume that evolving it into Cosmoem will be your standard ‘Use a certain amount of Candy’ affair, but the evolution process into Solgaleo or Lunala could be a completely different matter.
This is due to how, in the mainline series, Cosmoem’s final evolution has always been tied to which Pokémon game you’re playing. In Pokémon Sun, Ultra Sun and Sword it will only evolve into Solgaleo, while, for Lunala, you must be playing Pokémon Moon, Ultra Moon or Shield. If you want the legendary which is not exclusive to your version, then it’s time to do some trading.
Since there’s only one version of Pokémon Go, Cosmoem’s evolutions can not be divided up in such a version.
While Cosmoem’s evolution method is yet to be confirmed, there is a chance that its evolution will differ depending on the time of day - Solgaleo if evolved during the day, Lunala at night. There could, however, be a whole new mechanic for this evolution - we’ll just have to wait and see!
Hope you enjoy A Cosmic Companion in Pokémon Go!