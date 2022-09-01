Pokémon Go A Cosmic Companion quest steps, rewards and Cosmog explained

A Cosmic Companion is a special research quest which will be gradually released throughout the Season of Light in Pokémon Go.

During this Pokémon Go questline, you’ll be able to catch the legendary Pokémon - Cosmog. This Pokémon hails from Gen 7 and can eventually evolve into either Solgaleo or Lunala.

Below you’ll find all of the currently available A Cosmic Companion quest steps and rewards, along with the upcoming release dates for future quest steps.

On this page:

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

How A Cosmic Companion works in Pokémon Go, including release dates A Cosmic Companion is being released throughout the Season of Light in Pokémon Go in a similar manner to the Misunderstood Mischief special research quest during 2021’s Season of Mischief. According to the Pokémon Go blog, we can expect the next quest steps on the following dates: Wednesday, 5th October

Wednesday, 23rd November At the time of writing, we don’t know how many quest steps will be added on these dates, but, to earn the new challenges, all you have to do is log into Pokémon Go on or after the above dates. It’s also important to note that A Cosmic Companion will be available until Thursday, 1st December at 9:59am (local time). If you have not claimed the special research quest by this time, then you’ll be unable to access it. Thankfully, you can easily earn A Cosmic Companion by simply logging into Pokémon Go before this date.