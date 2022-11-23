How to get Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokémon Go

Solgaleo and Lunala are both Gen 7 legendary Pokémon, which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Light.

Released during the Astral Eclipse event in Pokémon Go, you can, at the time of writing, only obtain one of these Pokémon and must have completed a certain amount of the A Cosmic Companion special research quest.

This quest is where you catch Cosmog - the first stage evolution for Solgaleo and Lunala - and earn enough candy for its evolutions. There is, however, a special requirement you need to fulfil to evolve Cosmoem into either Solgaleo or Lunala.

Below you’ll learn how to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go.

How to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo in Pokémon Go To evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo in Pokémon Go you will need 100 Cosmog Candy and conduct the evolution during the day. Solgaleo is a psychic and steel-type Pokémon. At the time of writing, the only way to earn Cosmog candy is by reaching Step 8 of the A Cosmic Companion special research quest, Rare Candy or having Cosmog or Cosmoem as your buddy. Yet, even if you have enough candy for both evolutions, you only have one Cosmoem, so make sure Solgaleo is the Pokémon you wish to add to your Pokédex. When it comes to meeting the time requirement, it’s important to remember that the time in Pokémon Go matches your current time zone. This means if it’s currently daytime where you are, then it will also be daytime in Pokémon Go and, if it's a sunny day, then the map will be a vibrant green. The evolution button for Cosmoem should also reflect this by showing a small silhouette of Solgaleo.

To evolve Cosmoem into Lunala you need 100 Cosmog Candy and for it to be night in Pokémon Go. Lunala is a psychic and ghost-type Pokémon. At the time of writing, the easiest way to earn enough candy for this evolution is to reach Step 8 in the A Cosmic Companion special research quest. You can earn additional Cosmog candy through the use of Rare Candy and having it as your buddy. Though, even if you have 200 Cosmog candy, you currently only have one Cosmoem in Pokémon Go, so consider evolving it into Lunala carefully. In terms of fulfilling the time-of-day requirement, simply wait for night to fall - both in reality and Pokémon Go. Time in Pokémon Go matches your current time zone, so, if it's night time, in your location, then so it shall be in the game, with the map turning a nice dark blue. The evolution button for Cosmoem should also show a small silhouette of Lunala.