Pokémon Go Special Research Master Ball quest steps and rewards

Special Research: Master Ball is a pay-to-play special research quest in Pokémon Go, which, as the name suggests, will reward you with a Master Ball once completed.

This quest, however, is only available to Pokémon Go players who did not complete the Timed Investigation: Master Ball since it's been designed to offer players who didn’t complete this quest the chance to earn a Master Ball.

If you’re considering or have already purchased the quest, we’ve listed the Special Research: Master Ball quest steps and rewards below to help you complete this Pokémon Go quest.

