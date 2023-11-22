Pokémon Go Special Research Master Ball quest steps and rewards
How to earn a Master Ball from this pay-to-play quest.
Special Research: Master Ball is a pay-to-play special research quest in Pokémon Go, which, as the name suggests, will reward you with a Master Ball once completed.
This quest, however, is only available to Pokémon Go players who did not complete the Timed Investigation: Master Ball since it's been designed to offer players who didn’t complete this quest the chance to earn a Master Ball.
If you’re considering or have already purchased the quest, we’ve listed the Special Research: Master Ball quest steps and rewards below to help you complete this Pokémon Go quest.
On this page:
'Special Research Master Ball' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Special Research: Master Ball is a pay-to-play quest that allows Pokémon Go players who didn’t complete the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest a chance to earn a second Master Ball.
According to the in-game store, the quest is only available for purchase until Tuesday 28th November 2023 so, if you want that Master Ball, you must purchase it before this date. Thankfully, since it's a special research quest, you can complete it at your own pace afterwards.
It’s also important to note that players who have completed Timed Investigation: Master Ball can not purchase this quest.
Below you’ll find all of the Special Research: Master Ball quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Special Research: Master Ball' Step 1 of 3
- Catch 300 Pokémon - 6000 XP
- Use 180 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 6000 XP
- Catch 60 Pokémon in a single day - 6000 XP
Rewards: 7500 XP.
'Special Research: Master Ball' Step 2 of 3
- Catch 500 Pokémon - 6000 XP
- Hatch 30 Eggs - 6000 XP
- Make 100 Excellent Throws - 6000 XP
Rewards: 7500 XP.
'Special Research: Master Ball' Step 3 of 3
- Catch 150 Pokémon in Poké Balls - 6000 XP
- Catch 150 Pokémon in Great Balls - 6000 XP
- Catch 150 Pokémon in Ultra Balls - 6000 XP
- Catch 150 different species of Pokémon - 6000 XP
Rewards: 25,000 XP, 3000 Stardust and 1 Master Ball.
The Season of Adventures Abound is here! The Party Up! event is currently running and players who didn't earn a Master Ball via Timed Investigation: Master Ball can purchase the Special Research: Master Ball quest. Party Play - Pokémon Go's multiplayer feature - is here, along with the Welcome Party quest. Be sure to fight in the Go Battle League, compete in Shadow Raids, complete Routes, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
How to purchase Special Research Master Ball in Pokémon Go
The Special Research: Master Ball quest was released on Wednesday 22nd November 2023 for any Pokémon Go players who didn’t complete the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest. According to the in-game Pokémon Go store, this quest will be available for purchase until Tuesday 28th November 2023.
If you did manage to complete this questline, then you won’t be able to purchase this quest as you’ll have already received the Master Ball tied to it.
Due to being pay-to-play, you must purchase Special Research: Master Ball from the in-game store for £7.99, $7.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency. It can not be purchased using PokéCoins and is nonrefundable. You can not gift it to another player.
To purchase Special Research: Master Ball, first open the in-game store from the main menu and scroll down until you find the banner advertising this quest. After doing so, select said banner followed by the 'Buy' option, which will then walk you through the purchasing options for your device.
After buying the quest, it will automatically appear in the Special Research tab. If it doesn’t, try closing and reopening Pokémon Go.
Thankfully, due to being a special research quest, Special Research: Master Ball doesn’t have a deadline. This means, once you’ve purchased it, you can complete it whenever you like.
Remember - you have until Tuesday 28th November to purchase this quest, so, if you want another Master Ball, you must buy it before this quest. Again, once brought, you can complete Special Research: Master Ball at your own pace.
Good luck earning a Master Ball!