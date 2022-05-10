Pokémon Go Tapu Fini counters, weakness and moveset explained

Tapu Fini is a legendary Pokémon originating from Gen 7 and was released into Pokémon Go as part of the Season of Alola.

Tapu Fini is one of the four Alola region guardian deities - with the others being Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele and Tapu Bulu - and appears in five-star raids in Pokémon Go.

If you want to add Tapu Fini to your Pokédex, then it’s a good idea to know Tapu Fini’s counters and weaknesses.

Watch on YouTube Catching and battling Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go

Tapu Fini counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Below you can find the counters and weaknesses for Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go: Tapu Fini - Water and fairy-type

- Water and fairy-type Tapu Fini is weak against - Electric, grass and poison-types

- Electric, grass and poison-types Best Tapu Fini counters - Zapdos, Raikou, Magnezone, Electivire and Zekrom for electric-types, Tangrowth, Tapu Bulu and Zarude for grass-types, Victreebel, Toxicroak and Roserade for grass and poison-types.

- Zapdos, Raikou, Magnezone, Electivire and Zekrom for electric-types, Tangrowth, Tapu Bulu and Zarude for grass-types, Victreebel, Toxicroak and Roserade for grass and poison-types. Other Tapu Fini - Since Tapu Fini is weak to both grass and poison-types, you can focus on having Pokémon with this dual typing in your team. If you don’t have any strong Pokémon in this category, however, then a powerful team of electric-types will suit you well.

Tapu Fini CP in Pokémon Go Here are the CP Levels for battling and attempting to catch Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go: Tapu Fini Raid CP - 40, 978

- 40, 978 CP range for catching Tapu Fini - 1556 to 1632 CP

- 1556 to 1632 CP Weather (Rain or cloudy) boosted CP range - 1946 to 2041 CP

- 1946 to 2041 CP Max Tapu Fini CP - 3230 CP Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.