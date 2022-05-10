Pokémon Go Tapu Fini counters, weakness and moveset explained

Pokémon Go Tapu Fini counters, weakness and moveset explainedHow to catch the guardian deity of Poni Island.
Tapu Fini is a legendary Pokémon originating from Gen 7 and was released into Pokémon Go as part of the Season of Alola.
Tapu Fini is one of the four Alola region guardian deities - with the others being Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele and Tapu Bulu - and appears in five-star raids in Pokémon Go.
If you want to add Tapu Fini to your Pokédex, then it’s a good idea to know Tapu Fini’s counters and weaknesses.
On this page:
Tapu Fini counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Below you can find the counters and weaknesses for Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go:
- Tapu Fini - Water and fairy-type
- Tapu Fini is weak against - Electric, grass and poison-types
- Best Tapu Fini counters - Zapdos, Raikou, Magnezone, Electivire and Zekrom for electric-types, Tangrowth, Tapu Bulu and Zarude for grass-types, Victreebel, Toxicroak and Roserade for grass and poison-types.
- Other Tapu Fini - Since Tapu Fini is weak to both grass and poison-types, you can focus on having Pokémon with this dual typing in your team. If you don’t have any strong Pokémon in this category, however, then a powerful team of electric-types will suit you well.
Tapu Fini CP in Pokémon Go
Here are the CP Levels for battling and attempting to catch Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go:
- Tapu Fini Raid CP - 40, 978
- CP range for catching Tapu Fini - 1556 to 1632 CP
- Weather (Rain or cloudy) boosted CP range - 1946 to 2041 CP
- Max Tapu Fini CP - 3230 CP
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.
Tapu Fini best moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Tapu Fini’s moveset is Water Gun (Fast) and Surf (Charged). If you have enough candy and stardust to unlock Tapu Fini’s second move, we recommend teaching it either Hydro Pump or, to diversify its moveset, Moonblast.
Below you can find the complete Fast and Charge moveset for Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Hidden Power (Normal)
- Water Gun (Water)
Charge Moves:
- Hydro Pump (Water)
- Ice Beam (Ice)
- Moonblast (Fairy)
- Surf (Water)
New to the game is a long overdue Mega Evolution update, which has arrived alongside the A Mega Moment research. May 2022 in Pokémon Go started with the Air Adventures event and the release of Mega Latias and Mega Latios. Currently both the Great League and Flying Cup are running in the Go Battle League. Elsewhere, we've recently seen the release of more Gen 7 Pokémon as part of the Season of Alola. The first details surrounding Go Fest 2022 have also been announced, including the event date.
Everything else we know about Tapu Fini
Tapu Fini makes its home on Poni Island and is one of the four guardian deities for the Alola region. The other deities - Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele and Tapu Bulu - made their debut in Pokémon Go before Tapu Fini, making it the last Land Spirit Pokémon to be released into the game.
Tapu Fini’s design appears to take inspiration from two very different creatures - it’s physical body resembles a mermaid, while its shell, especially the horn, brings to mind both a swordfish and a marlin.
The name - Tapu Fini - is a combination of the Hawaiian word for sacred or holy - tapu - and fin, which could be derived from either finish or final. If this is the case, then it could be a reference to how Poni Island, the island Tapu Fini protects, is the last island in the island challenge in Pokémon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.
Good luck catching Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go!
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.