Pokémon Go Tapu Bulu counters, weakness and moveset explained

Tapu Bulu is a legendary Pokémon hailing from Gen 7 and debuted in Pokémon Go as part of the Season of Alola.

Tapu Bulu is one the Alola region’s guardian deities and both Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele have already appeared in five-star raids in Pokémon Go.

Before attempting to catch this Pokémon, it’s a good idea to know Tapu Bulu’s counters and weaknesses, so you have a better chance of adding this legendary to your Pokédex!

Tapu Bulu counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Here are the counters and weaknesses for Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go: Tapu Bulu type - Grass and fairy-type

Grass and fairy-type Tapu Bulu is weak against - Fire, flying, ice, poison and steel-types

Fire, flying, ice, poison and steel-types Best Tapu Bulu counters - Roserade, Toxicroak and Victreebell for poison, Darmanitan, Entei and Moltres for fire, Metagross and Dialga for steel, Rayquaza and Honchkrow for flying, Mamaoswine and Weavile for ice.

Roserade, Toxicroak and Victreebell for poison, Darmanitan, Entei and Moltres for fire, Metagross and Dialga for steel, Rayquaza and Honchkrow for flying, Mamaoswine and Weavile for ice. Other Tapu Bulu notes - Tapu Bulu is especially weak to poison-type attacks, so we highly recommend including Pokémon with these attacks in your team. A strong selection of fire-type Pokémon is also a good choice thanks to Tapu Bulu being part grass-type.

Tapu Bulu CP in Pokémon Go Below you can find the CP Levels for battling and attempting to catch Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go: Tapu Bulu Raid CP - 49,035 CP

- 49,035 CP CP range for catching Tapu Bulu - 1870 to 1953 CP

- 1870 to 1953 CP Weather (Sunny or Cloudy) boosted CP range - 2338 to 2442 CP

- 2338 to 2442 CP Max Tapu Bulu CP - 3419 CP