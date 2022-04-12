Pokémon Go Tapu Bulu counters, weakness and moveset explained

Pokémon Go Tapu Bulu counters, weakness and moveset explainedHow to catch the guardian deity of Ula’ula Island.
Tapu Bulu is a legendary Pokémon hailing from Gen 7 and debuted in Pokémon Go as part of the Season of Alola.
Tapu Bulu is one the Alola region’s guardian deities and both Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele have already appeared in five-star raids in Pokémon Go.
Before attempting to catch this Pokémon, it’s a good idea to know Tapu Bulu’s counters and weaknesses, so you have a better chance of adding this legendary to your Pokédex!
On this page:
Tapu Bulu counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Here are the counters and weaknesses for Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go:
- Tapu Bulu type - Grass and fairy-type
- Tapu Bulu is weak against - Fire, flying, ice, poison and steel-types
- Best Tapu Bulu counters - Roserade, Toxicroak and Victreebell for poison, Darmanitan, Entei and Moltres for fire, Metagross and Dialga for steel, Rayquaza and Honchkrow for flying, Mamaoswine and Weavile for ice.
- Other Tapu Bulu notes - Tapu Bulu is especially weak to poison-type attacks, so we highly recommend including Pokémon with these attacks in your team. A strong selection of fire-type Pokémon is also a good choice thanks to Tapu Bulu being part grass-type.
Tapu Bulu CP in Pokémon Go
Below you can find the CP Levels for battling and attempting to catch Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go:
- Tapu Bulu Raid CP - 49,035 CP
- CP range for catching Tapu Bulu - 1870 to 1953 CP
- Weather (Sunny or Cloudy) boosted CP range - 2338 to 2442 CP
- Max Tapu Bulu CP - 3419 CP
Tapu Bulu best moveset in Pokémon Go
Our Tapu Bulu best moveset recommendation is Bullet Seed (Grass, Fast) and Grass Knot (Grass, Charged). If you have the candy and stardust spare to unlock Tapu Bulu’s second move, then we recommend teaching it Dazzling Gleam (Fairy, Charged) to diversify its moveset.
Here’s the complete set of Fast and Charged moves for Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go:Fast Moves:
- Bullet Seed (Grass)
- Rock Smash (Fighting)
- Grass Knot (Grass)
- Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)
- Megahorn (Bug)
- Solar Beam (Grass)
Everything else we know about Tapu Bulu
Tapu Bulu debuted in Pokémon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS and is one of the four guardian deities you can catch after defeating Elite Four.
Each island in the Alola region has its own guardian deity - with Tapu Bulu watching over Ula’ula Island - while Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele and Tapu Fini watch over the other three. According to Pokémon lore, the guardian deities once fought against each other, but, after seeing the destruction their war caused, decided to step away from the affairs of humans.
With its nose ring and cloven hoofs, Tapu Bulu’s appearance appears to have been inspired by a bull. It may have also been inspired by Lono - the Hawaiian god of agriculture, fertility, music, peace and rainfall - which is reflected in its grass-typing.
Good luck catching Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go!
