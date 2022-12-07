Stitch is one of the more difficult villagers to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as he's not part of a Realm, or unlocked with a particular biome.

Instead, you'll have to help Donald Duck by finding the missing items from his house. This is an ongoing quest, however, so you'll have to wait a while to add Stitch to your village.

To help you unlock Stitch as soon as you can, we've detailed all the current steps on how to get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and will update this page when more get added.

How to get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the quest to get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to find the slimy stocking on Dazzle Beach. The slimy stocking seems to spawn most often on the small island to the south of the eastern side of the beach, but we know it can spawn behind the Pillar of Power as well.

Go to Dazzle Beach to find the slimy stocking to start the quest to get Stitch.

There might be other locations the stocking appears, so search all around Dazzle Beach if you can't find it on the island, or behind the Pillar of Power.

Also, keep in mind that you might need to have Donald unlocked first before this stocking will spawn on Dazzle Beach. You can get Donald Duck by unlocking the Forest of Valor, then completing the 'A House Fit For A Duck' quest after he's rescued.

The stocking may appear if you haven't unlocked him, but you won't be able to progress any further until you get Donald Duck, as you need to speak with him during the next part of the quest to get Stitch.

You need to unlock Donald Duck to progress with the quest to unlock Stitch.

If the stocking still isn't appearing for you on Dazzle Beach, do some of Donald's personal quests, or unlock the Toy Story Realm and complete the 'A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space' quest to invite Buzz from Toy Story to your village.

Once you pick up the slimy stocking, take it to Donald Duck to continue your search for Stitch! Once you help Donald, however, you'll have to wait until the next part of the quest activates.

We'll update this page with the next steps on how to get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley when they're available. For now, we've detailed what to do next when you find the slimy stocking on Dazzle Beach as part of the 'Mystery of the Stolen Socks' quest below.

'The Mystery of the Stolen Socks' quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you've found the slimy stocking on Dazzle Beach, you'll need to return it to Donald Duck. Make sure the stocking is in your inventory, then pull up your map to find Donald. Go to him, then return his stocking.

Donald will then ask you to look for a clue to who took his stocking by removing the trash in his house. Go to Donald's house and clean up the five piles of boat pieces and wood scattered about it. You just need to click on them once to clean one up.

After cleaning the last pile of trash, you'll find a Strange Device. Take it to Donald and give it to him.

That's 'The Mystery of the Stolen Socks' quest completed, and it's currently the end of the search for Stitch so far - as Donald Duck tells you that you might have to wait a few days for another sighting of lights on the sky, or any more missing socks.

