Yule log was added to Disney Dreamlight Valley during its holiday 2022 festive update.

You can make it as a gift, as part of orders in Remy's restaurant, and for certain questlines and Dreamlight Duties. To help with your cooking needs, we've detailed exactly how to make yule log in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

Boba tea and fruitcake were also added in the same update, and if you're looking for even more things to cook, our recipes list can help.

On this page:

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Missions in Uncharted Space Update Trailer.

How to make yule log in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It can be hard to work out what exactly goes into a yule log if you don't already have the recipe. You might need to make it as a gift, for a meal in Remy's restaurant, as part of a quest, or just want to complete your meals collection.

For those that don't have the recipe, here's how to make yule log in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Wheat

1 Vanilla

1 Cocoa Bean

1 Cherry

Remember, you also need coal and at least one space in your inventory to make a dish.

Once you've made yule log, you can go to 'Recipes' next time, from the top left-hand corner while cooking, then select the yule log recipe and press 'Autofill' to automatically add ingredients to the pot as long as you have them.

Where to find ingredients to make yule log in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can get wheat or wheat seeds for the yule log from Goofy's stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome, and vanilla is foraged from the ground in the Sunlit Plateau biome. You can also find Cocoa Beans by harvesting trees in the Sunlit Plateau, or in the Glade of Trust.

These green stems are vanilla.

Cherries are located in the Sunlit Plateau too, but aren't as common as they are in the Frosted Heights biome, so we suggest grabbing them in Frosted Heights if you can.

For more cooking help, check out our recipe list, which includes how to make boba tea, fruitcake, bouillabaisse and crudites and fish sandwiches.