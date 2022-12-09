The Gingerbread house meal was added to Disney Dreamlight Valley during its holiday 2022 festive update.

You can make it as a gift, as part of orders in Remy's restaurant, and for certain questlines and Dreamlight Duties. To help with your cooking needs, we've detailed exactly how to make a gingerbread house in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

Boba tea, fruitcake, and yule log were also added in the same update, and if you're looking for even more things to cook, our recipes list can help.

How to make gingerbread house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It can be hard to work out what exactly goes into a gingerbread house if you don't already have the recipe. You might need to make it as a gift, for a meal in Remy's restaurant, as part of a quest, or just want to complete your meals collection.

For those that don't have the recipe, here's how to make a gingerbread house in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Wheat

1 Sugarcane

1 Ginger

1 Vanilla

1 Egg

Remember, you also need coal and at least one space in your inventory to make a dish.

Once you've made a gingerbread house, you can go to 'Recipes' next time, from the top left-hand corner while cooking, then select the recipe and press 'Autofill' to automatically add ingredients to the pot as long as you have them.

Where to find ingredients to make gingerbread house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can get wheat or wheat seeds for the gingerbread house from Goofy's stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome, sugarcane seeds from his stall on Dazzle Beach (you'll have to plant and grow them), and vanilla is foraged from the ground in the Sunlit Plateau biome.

Eggs are purchased from Remy's restaurant for 220 Star Coins, and Ginger is foraged from the ground in the Forgotten Lands biome. This might be the trickiest ingredient to get, as it's most likely the last biome most people unlock due to its 15,000 Dreamlight cost of entry.

Ginger is harvested from the ground in the Forgotten Lands

For more cooking help, check out our recipe list, which includes how to make boba tea, fruitcake, and yule log.