How to make boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including raspberry, mint, coconut, and gooseberry boba tea

You need to make boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley in order to give as a gift, as part of orders in Remy's restaurant, and for certain questlines and Dreamlight Duties.

To help with your cooking needs, and any quest that requires you to make it, we've detailed exactly how to make boba tea of all flavours in Disney Dreamlight Valley below, including how to make raspberry boba tea.

How to make boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It can be hard to work out what exactly goes into boba tea if you need to make it as a gift, meal in Remy's restaurant, or as part of a quest if you don't already have the recipe.

For those that don't have the recipe, here's what you need to make ordinary boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Milk

1 Sugarcane

You can buy milk from Remy's restaurant for 230 Gold Coins, and get sugarcane seeds from Goofy's stall on Dazzle Beach.

Remember, you also need coal and at least one space in your inventory to make a dish.

Once you've made boba tea, you can go to 'Recipes' from the top left-hand corner while cooking, then select the boba tea recipe and press 'Autofill' to automatically add ingredients to the pot as long as you have them.

How to make raspberry boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for raspberry boba tea is the same as the regular variety, but you just add one raspberry.

Here's exactly how to make raspberry boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Milk

1 Sugarcane

1 Raspberry

Milk is bought from Remy's restaurant for 230 Star Coins, sugarcane seeds from Goofy's stall on Dazzle Beach, and raspberries are found by foraging bushes in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow biomes.

How to make mint boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for mint boba tea is the same as the regular variety, but you just add one mint leaf.

Here's exactly how to make mint boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Milk

1 Sugarcane

1 Mint

Milk is bought from Remy's restaurant for 230 Star Coins, sugarcane seeds from Goofy's stall on Dazzle Beach and mint is found by foraging the green stems found in the ground at the Frosted Heights biome.

How to make coconut boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for coconut boba tea is the same as the regular variety, but you just add one coconut.

Here's exactly how to make coconut boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Milk

1 Sugarcane

1 Coconut

Milk is bought from Remy's restaurant for 230 Star Coins, sugarcane seeds from Goofy's stall on Dazzle Beach, and coconuts are found by foraging the coconut trees on Dazzle Beach.

How to make gooseberry boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for gooseberry boba tea is the same as the regular variety, but you just add one gooseberry.

Here's exactly how to make gooseberry boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Milk

1 Sugarcane

1 Gooseberry

Milk is bought from Remy's restaurant for 230 Star Coins, Sugarcane seeds from Goofy's stall on Dazzle Beach, and gooseberries are found by foraging bushes in the Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands biomes.

