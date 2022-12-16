Disney Dreamlight Valley Stitch quest walkthrough, including hidden requirements and Skull Rock location

The Stitch quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley can only be accessed once you've unlocked Stitch by finding the three socks in the valley and then placing a beacon at the Skull Rock location.

Once you place Stitch's house and he's officially a part of your valley, you'll then have to fulfil a number of hidden requirements to progress with his storyline.

To help you with Stitch's antics, we've got a walkthrough for Stitch's quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley below, including what the hidden requirement is for Stitch's Level 10 quest.

Skull Rock location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before truly starting Stitch's quests, you need to first unlock him by finding three socks over the course of ten days, and placing a beacon on Skull Rock.

Skull Rock is located just off the southern coast of Dazzle Beach, on the eastern side of the Biome. Look to the left of the pier on the beach to easily spot the island.

Skull Rock is the small island on the eastern side of the Dazzle Beach Biome.

Place the beacon on Skull Rock from your furniture menu, then follow the steps to place Stitch's house somewhere in the valley and build it for 10,000 Star Coins. You'll then be free to start Stitch's quest, but you'll need to unlock the first hidden requirement.

First hidden requirement for Stitch quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first hidden requirement for Stitch's quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to find one of the vandalized signs in Peaceful Meadow. There are three of them, but you only need to interact with one to further Stitch's quest for now.

After speaking with Donald Duck and Stitch about the sign you find, however, you'll need to find all three.

Here's where to find the three vandalized signs for Stitch's quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

By the entrance to Dazzle Beach in the eastern side of Peaceful Meadows. By the entrance to Dazzle Beach in the southern side of Peaceful Meadows. By the entrance to the Glade of Trust in Peaceful Meadows.

All three vandalized signs are found by entrances to the Peaceful Meadow.

Next, take the three vandalized signs and x5 hardwood and x5 softwood to a crafting station and craft two 'Donald Signs' from the 'Furniture' tab.

Show the signs to Stitch, then go back to the Peaceful Meadows and place the three Donald Signs wherever you want from the furniture menu.

You then have to watch Stitch apologise to Donald to complete the 'Goodness Level Check' part of Stitch's quest, and then you'll be able to find the second hidden requirement.

Second hidden requirement for Stitch quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock the second part of Stitch's quest you need to:

Unlock Remy

Have Stitch at Friendship Level 4

Unlock WALL-E and his garden

Unlock the Glade of Trust Biome

Fulfill the hidden requirement

The second hidden requirement for the Stitch quest in Disney Dreamlight valley is to find the coffee cup near WALL-E's garden, then show it to WALL-E. The cup will be sparkling on the ground somewhere near his garden. Ours showed up behind it.

After speaking with both WALL-E and Stitch after finding the cup, you'll have to craft a sack with x15 fibre and x5 soil, then craft the coffee sapling with x25 pebbles, x25 clay, and x1 sack, then plant the sapling in the Glade of Trust biome.

You'll need to water the coffee sapling in the Glade of Trust at least twice and wait around fifteen minutes for it to grow. Harvest the coffee beans, then talk to Stitch and Remy, and then you can make coffee with x1 coffee bean at a cooker.

Give the coffee to Stitch to complete the 'Very Sleepy Stitch' part of his quest and move on to the next part.

How to put on adventure clothes for Stitch quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock the third part of Stitch's quest you need to:

Unlock Ariel

Have Stitch at Friendship Level 7

Progress with Ursuala's quest and complete the 'With Great Power' main quest

Unlock the Sunlit Plateau Biome

Once you meet these requirements, talk to Stitch, then gather x3 glass, x3 gold ingot, and x9 tinkering parts to craft Stitch's Television.

Once you give Stitch his TV and watch a movie with him, he'll ask you to put on adventure clothes to go on a quest with him. To put on adventure clothes, you'll have to wear items of clothing labelled 'Sporty'. You can easily find them from the top of the Wardrobe menu, under the 'Requests' section if you have the required clothes.

You'll need to wear a sporty top, pants, and shoes to complete the adventure clothes quest requirement for Stitch's quest. If you don't have all that you need, visit Scrooge in his shop and buy some from his mannequins or from his catalogue by speaking with him.

Once you're dressed in your adventure clothes, go to the Mystical Cave in Dazzle Beach. This is located behind the Pillar in the grassy part of the eastern side of Dazzle Beach.

Follow Stitch, then talk to Ursula and Ariel to complete the 'Stitch's Hobby' part of his quest.

Third hidden requirement after reaching Level 10 for Stitch quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You'll need to have a Level 10 friendship with Stitch to unlock the last part of his quest. Once you do however, the hidden requirement to do Stitch's quest at Level 10 friendship seems to be to wait until it unlocks. Those living in Australia have mentioned in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Discord server it was the next day for them.

However, u/hga90 on the DisneyDreamlights subreddit skipped their clock forward and said the Level 10 Stitch quest unlocked after they "just did other stuff until it showed", so you may not need to wait a full day, but it still seems to take a while.

The same user on reddit also said there is a day to wait during the quest itself, so prepare for even more waiting after starting the Level 10 quest with Stitch!

