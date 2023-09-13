How to complete Into the West Wing quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Into the West Wing quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the first of the Beauty and the Beast quests that you need to complete to bring Belle and Beast to your Valley. This quest will take you into the famous Beauty and the Beast castle to help solve a little dispute.

Collecting famous Disney characters to join your home is one of the main things to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so be our guest and visit the Beauty and the Beast realm to meet two more new friends, and dress up in a, in our opinion, great disguise.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete the Into the West Wing quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start the Into the West Wing quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the Into the West Wing quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to open up the Beauty and the Beast realm on the third floor of the Castle in your valley. It will cost you 12,500 Dreamlight to do so.

Well, we're back to zero shards again... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Once you unlock the realm, enter it and then head forwards towards the floating golden book in the hallway just in front of you.

It's our first time in an enchanted castle...ok, maybe it's our second time. Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

When you get up to the book, it will start flying away! Follow it and the book will take you to Belle in the library.

Once you speak to Belle, you will start the 'Into the West Wing' quest.

How to complete the Into the West Wing quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you've spoken to Belle in the library, she will ask you to help her catch the books that are flying around the library to try to tame the mayhem of flying literature. There's no real trick to this one, you simply need to run around the library and catch all four flying books once you get near them.

Get back here! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

After you've done this, speak to Belle again and she will let you know that her and the Beast have had a slight disagreement about the West Wing (again).

You then need to find a secret passage in the library to get up to the West Wing.

Finding the secret passage in the library

Belle hints at the entrance being near a ladder in the library. When facing the fireplace in the library, the ladder is in the right corner near the back. Walk up to it and interact with it to find out that it's broken.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

To fix the ladder, you will need to collect:

x2 Missing Wheels

x4 Broken Ladder Steps

All of these items can be found in the library. Look for the sparkling items as an indication of their locations, and pick them up. Once you've collected them all, take them back to the ladder and interact with it to transfer the items from your inventory to the ladder.

The secret passage will reveal itself, and once it does go back to speak to Belle again.

We walked in and oops-a-daisy! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Make your disguise

After speaking with Belle, you'll now learn that you need to get materials for her to make you a disguise to safely speak to the Beast.

You need to look around the castle to find the following items:

x4 Castle Candles

x1 Castle Candle Holder

x1 Golden Curtain

We found that the candles would spawn randomly. Even if you're in a room and there's no candle in there, leave and then go back to it as one may have appeared.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Once you've gotten them all, take the materials back to Belle and give them to her. She will make your dapper disguise.

Be our guest, be our guest, put our service to the test - it's the effect of the costume, honest... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Put the disguise on and then head into the West Wing via the hidden passage you revealed earlier.

When you're in the West Wing, speak to the Beast. No matter what you decide to say to him, you will end up being thrown out but you will learn that this whole disagreement is over a picture.

Create a new painting

Go back and speak to Belle again to inform her of everything you've learned. You'll then decide that it's time to make a new painting and for this, you'll need to speak to Merlin about an Enchanted Canvas.

Go back to your valley and speak to Merlin who will give you a list of materials you'll need for making the canvas.

To make an Enchanted Canvas, you will need:

x12 Softwood - (Can be found in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust.)

x8 Fiber

x4 Dream Shards

x3 White Daisies - (Can be gathered from the Peaceful Meadow.)

x2 Garnets - (Can be found in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.)

Once you've collected the materials, head to a workbench to craft the canvas. You can find the 'Enchanted Canvas' option underneath the 'Functional Items' tab within the crafting menu.

Enchanted Canvas - 1, Enchanted Mirror - 0. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

After you've made the canvas, go back to the Beauty and the Beast realm and speak to Belle again. Follow her to the West Wing, then speak to her again and watch the (quite literal) magic happen.

You know, some would say that there's something there that wasn't there before...(I'm not sorry.) | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Speak to Belle again after this to complete the Into the West Wing quest! You are now one step closer to getting Belle and the Beast for your Valley.