The Beauty and the Beast Realm was added on 13th September, 2023 and finally added Belle and the Beast to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

It takes a fair bit of time and resources to invite them to your village if you haven't been hoarding any fiber or flowers recently, so we've went over exactly how to get Belle and how to get the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

How to get Belle and the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Belle in Disney Dreamlight Valley you have to:

Unlock the Beauty and the Beast Realm Talk to Belle Complete 'Into the West Wing!' quest Complete 'A Prince in Disguise' quest Place the Beast's castle in your valley

Then, to get the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you only have to deliver a note to the Beast in the Beauty and the Beast Realm. He'll then come to your valley and you'll have both Belle and the Beast in your village!

How to unlock the Beauty and the Beast Realm

The Beauty and the Beast Realm is the door with the rose symbol on the third floor of Dream Castle, and it costs 12,500 Dreamlight to unlock it. Once you give your hard-earned Dreamlight over to Merlin, you can then open the door to enter the realm.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Keep following the floating book to find Belle in the library and talk to her to start the first Beauty and the Beast quest, 'Into the West Wing'.

How to complete Into the West Wing quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For a full guide, visit our Into the West Wing quest walkthrough.

The first thing you have to do during the Into the West Wing quest is capture all of the books in the library. Just run after them and press the 'Pick Up' button when it appears by the book - you have to collect all five to continue.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

The second step to take is to search the library to find six items to transfer to the rolling ladder found near the books to the right of the fireplace. You'll find all of these parts for the rolling ladder inside the library. So be on the lookout for sparkling objects on the ground and on top of tables!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Once you've found all six items, take them to the rolling ladder and transfer all of the items to it to open the secret passageway! Next, talk to Belle again.

The third step in this quest is to gather:

x4 Castle Candles

x1 Castle Candle Holder

x1 Golden Curtain

Their locations might be randomly generated, so keep an eye out for any sparkling objects on tables, barrels, boxes, and chairs. Don't forget to look outside in the maze area if you can't find everything inside the castle walls!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

The fourth step you need to do to complete Into the West Wing is put on the very shiny costume Belle gives you and go through the red curtain up the stairs in the secret passageway. After that, talk to Beast and then go back to talk to Belle.

For the fifth step, head back to the valley and talk to Merlin to get the crafting recipe for an Enchanted Canvas.

To craft the Enchanted Canvas you need:

x12 Softwood

x8 Fiber

x4 Dream Shards

x3 White Daisies

x2 Garnets

Once you have the Enchanted Canvas, give it to Belle and follow the quest to its conclusion, where you will then unlock 'A Prince in Disguise'

How to complete A Prince in Disguise quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you talk to the Beast, he'll give you some riddles to solve in order to find three Key Pieces hidden in the castle.

Here's where to find all three Key Pieces for the A Prince in Disguise quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Hidden in a hot place - use the watering can on the fireplace in the library.

Hidden in a place where silence roars - use the pickaxe on the lion statue outside of the library.

Hidden in a thorny place - use the shovel to dig the spot in the middle of the maze outside of the castle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Once you have all three pieces, give them to Beast and open the chest beside him to get the enchanted mirror.

Next up, you have to make a Book Kit for Belle. The crafting materials you need for the Book Kit are:

x20 Fiber

x3 Purple Falling Penstemon

x1 Empty Vial

x1 Feather

To get the Feather, talk to Scrooge McDuck who miraculously gives one away for free.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Craft the Book Kit at a workstation, and then go back to the Beast and give it to him. Beast then asks you to find his Princey Shampoo, Princey Cologne, and a Brush - all of which are found in the same room as Beast.

Give the three items to Beast, then follow him and watch the Beast give an apology to Belle.

Now you can finally go back to the valley and place Beast's castle on some free land! Once you pay Scrooge his 20,000 coins to build it, Belle will appear in the valley and you'll get the usual photo opportunity.

All you have to do to get Beast in the valley as well is take a note to him in the Beauty and the Beast Realm. You'll then get your selfie time with Beast too.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

All the best getting Belle and the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley!