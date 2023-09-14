Disney Dreamlight Valley A Prince in Disguise walkthrough

A Prince in Disguise is the last quest you need to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley after Into the West Wing to invite Belle and the Beast to the valley.

It's also one of the harder quests to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as it involves a riddle! So to help you through it, we've got A Prince in Disguise walkthrough detailed below.

This walkthrough includes the Key Piece locations needed to solve the hot place, silence roars, and thorny place riddles, along with what villager you need to ask for a feather.

Disney Dreamlight Valley hidden in a hot place solution

To solve the hidden in a hot place riddle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to use your watering can on the fireplace in the library. A Key Piece will then pop out of the fire when it's been put out by your watering can.

Disney Dreamlight Valley hidden in a place where silence roars solution

To solve the hidden in a place where silence roars riddle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to use your pickaxe can on the lion statue outside of the library. A Key Piece will then drop from the statue when you destroy it with your pickaxe.

Disney Dreamlight Valley hidden in a thorny place solution

To solve the hidden in a thorny place riddle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to use your shovel in the centre of the outside maze. A Key Piece will then emerge from the ground when you dig it up with your shovel.

With all three Key Pieces located, it's time to return to the Beast, get the Enchanted Mirror from the chest beside him, then help build a Book Kit for Belle!

How to make a Book Kit for Belle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

x20 Fiber

x3 Purple Falling Penstemon

x1 Empty Vial

x1 Feather

The crafting materials you need forare:

You can make fiber by using your seaweed at a crafting bench, or you might luck out and get it from Kristoff's Stall. You get 5 Fiber for every one seaweed you use, so you only need to get four pieces of seaweed for this quest.

Purple Falling Penstemon is located in the Plaza area of the valley. If you can't see any growing, try picking up all the rest of the flowers and any more clutter you see to force more flowers to grow.

To craft an empty vial, you need to use 3 glass at a crafting station. You can get 1 glass by using 5 sand and 1 coal at a crafting station. Sand is found by digging on Dazzle Beach or breaking the blue shells on the beach, and coal is found by mining ore veins or from Kristoff's stall. You could also try Kristoff's Stall for the Empty Vial, Glass, or Sand if you're lucky.

As for the feather...

What villager to ask for a feather in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scrooge McDuck is the villager you have to ask for a feather in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Unless he's currently hanging out with you, you'll always find Scrooge in his shop. Miraculously, Scrooge doesn't ask for any money for the feather, and gives it to you for free! He mustn't be feeling well.

Once you've got all of the resources for the Book Kit, take it to a crafting bench to make it, then take the kit back to Beast in the Beauty and the Beast Realm.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Princely Shampoo, Princely Cologne, and Brush locations

Beast wants to look and smell his best for apologising to Belle, so you need to find all three pieces of his grooming kit. Luckily, they're all in the same room as Beast, so you don't have to travel far!

Beast's Princely Cologne is located right behind him, on a round table.

The Princely Shampoo is on another round table, next to the bathtub behind the privacy screens.

The last item you need to find is Beast's Brush, and it's inside the wooden chest across from the bathtub. You need to open the chest and then transfer the brush to your inventory to get it.

Take all three items back to the Beast, then follow him and watch Beast apologise to Belle to move on with the quest.

Finishing A Prince in Disguise quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once Beast has apologised to Belle, talk to Belle to finally get the Beast's Castle, which you can place on a free section of land in your village. It's pretty big, so you might have to restructure your valley to fit it in somewhere.

Once you've placed the Beast's Castle down, go to the Scrooge McDuck sign to summon him, and I guess Scrooge is feeling better now, as he wants 20,000 coins to build the Beast's Castle.

Once you pay Scrooge, Belle will then come to the valley! All you have to do to get Beast to live in the valley as well is bring Belle's note to him in the Beauty and the Beast Realm.

Talk to the Beast one more time to finally finish the Prince in Disguise quest.

