Disney Dreamlight Valley Miracles Take Time walkthrough for Fairy Godmother quest
How to meet the Fairy Godmother.
Completing Miracles Take Time introduces the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella to Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Miracles Take Time also continues the storyline of Disney Dreamlight Valley and, completing it, allows you to start the Forgotten Memories quest, which will grant you more insight into exactly what happened in the valley during your long absence.
Below you’ll find our Miracles Take Time walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you can add the Fairy Godmother to your character collection.
On this page:
How to start Miracles Take Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Miracles Take Time is the Story Quest released as part of The Remembering update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. If this quest doesn’t appear automatically for you after downloading the update, then you need to catch up with the Story Quests until it unlocks.
It’s important to note that, even if you’re up-to-date with the Story Quests, you need to have unlocked the Forgotten Lands to progress with Miracles Take Time. If you haven’t unlocked the Forgotten Lands yet then you’ll need to earn 15,000 Dreamlight.
Disney Dreamlight Valley's The Remembering update is here! The Fairy Godmother is now in the valley and you can continue the story through the Forgotten Memories quest. You can also now have multiple player homes and customise furniture. If you're still catching up on the storyline, make sure you complete The Great Blizzard quest for unlocking Olaf, along with bringing both Simba and Nala to the valley. For more help, check out our recipe list, how to upgrade your house, change your house colour, critters' favourite foods and redemption codes. Finally, don't forget to visit our future and current character list to see who might be visiting the valley next!
Miracles Take Time walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley
When you’re ready to start Miracles Take Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley, head over to the Pumpkin House in the Forgotten Lands and go inside. There you’ll find the Fairy Godmother who you need to talk to.
She will ask you to gather five Purified Night Shards to help with her enchantment.
Purified Night Shards can be crafted at workbenches. To make five you will need:
- 25 Night Shards
- 5 Dream Shards
Night Shards can be found by using the shovel on various digging hotspots, while Dream Shards are earned by feeding critters, removing Night Thorns or, again, by digging.
Once you have the Purified Night Shards, return to the Fairy Godmother and give her the shards. She will then ask you to meet her at the entrance to the Dreamscape which is the giant rock not far from the western entrance to the Forgotten Lands from the Sunlit Plateau.
Talk to the Fairy Godmother again and she will open the Dreamscape for you, which is actually just a treehouse. Still you better head inside.
Upon entering the Dreamscape, you need to talk to the Fairy Godmother again and, afterwards, collect three of the Forgotten’s Memories - the Memory of Power, Memory of Courage and Memory of Love - from the pedestals in the Dreamscape.
When you’re done talk to the Fairy Godmother again to complete Miracles Take Time. To continue Disney Dreamlight Valley’s story, you now need to complete the Forgotten Memories Story Quest set!