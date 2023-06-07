Disney Dreamlight Valley Miracles Take Time walkthrough for Fairy Godmother quest

Completing Miracles Take Time introduces the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Miracles Take Time also continues the storyline of Disney Dreamlight Valley and, completing it, allows you to start the Forgotten Memories quest, which will grant you more insight into exactly what happened in the valley during your long absence.

Below you’ll find our Miracles Take Time walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you can add the Fairy Godmother to your character collection.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Remembering Update Trailer