Disney Dreamlight Valley Forgotten Memories Friendship, Trust and Nurturing walkthrough

The Forgotten Memories story quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is divided into three different sections Forgotten Memories: Friendship, Forgotten Memories: Trust and Forgotten Memories: Nurturing.

Forgotten Memories continues the storyline of Disney Dreamlight Valley and gives you some insight into what happened to the Forgotten. There is also a very short quest, called What’s Left Behind, which you need to finish afterwards to continue the story.

Below you’ll find our Forgotten Memories walkthrough, covering all three parts of the quest - Friendship, Trust and Nurturing.

On this page:

Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Remembering Update Trailer

Forgotten Memories Friendship walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley The first Forgotten Memory you need to relive in Disney Dreamlight valley is the Memory of Friendship, so, when you’re ready, talk to the Fairy Godmother in the Dreamscape. After talking to her, walk through the gate to enter the memory. You’ll have now become the Forgotten and your first task is to talk to Mickey to see what he wants. He’ll ask you to pick five of the flowers which are scattered about this memory and, since this is quite a small space, they’re quite easy to find. Just look for the purple, dead like, flowers. Once you’ve got all of the flowers, craft them into a Hideous Bouquet at the Crafting Station next to the house. Now you just need to give the bouquet to Minnie who’s standing near the Pillar. With that done, return to Mickey and have a chat. He’ll tell you Goofy is looking for you, so go talk to him by the pond. Goofy wants to share a meal with you, so now you need to find one Rotten Carrot, one Rotten Tomato and two Rotten Clams. Rotten Ingredients locations The Rotten Carrot can be found behind the house. The Rotten Carrot location. The Rotten Tomato is located by the barrels near Mickey. The Rotten Tomato location. The first Rotten Clam can be found on the opposite side of the pond to Goofy, while the second is found by the pond near Mickey. The Rotten Clam locations. Once you have all of the ingredients, cook a Nasty Bouillabaisse using them, along with the Shrimp Goofy gave you, on the campfire near the pond. Now you just need to give the 'meal' to Goofy. Now it’s time to help Minnie again, so go and chat with her by the pillar. With that the memory will be complete and you can collect it from the pedestal. All you have to do now is talk to the Fairy Godmother to complete this part of the quest!

Forgotten Memories Trust walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley The second Forgotten Memory you need to relive in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Trust and, like before, you need to talk to the Fairy Godmother before entering the portal. Once you’ve done so, you’re ready to go! Your first task in this memory is to talk to Mother Gothel. After doing so, follow Mother Gothel to the Pillar of Trust and talk to her again. Next, you need to do as she says and walk up to the Pillar of Trust to rip out the Orb. Afterwards talk to Mother Gothel again and she’ll ask you to find her Jewel-Encrusted Mirror. How to find the Jewel-Encrusted Mirror To do so you need to fish in the various fishing hotspots around this version of the Glade of Trust. It may take you a couple of tries to find it, but, when you do, take the mirror (and accompanying brick) to Mother Gothel who is by the tree in the middle of the glade. Once you’ve finished talking to her, the memory will be complete and you can collect the Memory of Trust from the pedestal.

Forgotten Memories Nurturing walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley We’ve got one last Forgotten Memory to visit in Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nurturing. Like before, you need to first talk to the Fairy Godmother before you can enter the portal. Upon entering the memory, your first task is to Scar who is standing near the Pillar of Nurturing. He’ll ask you to crush the eight flowers scattered about the memory to weaken the Pillar. To do this, you just need to walk to the flower and, when prompted, press 'Remove'. The flowers are also quite easy to spot thanks to their orange petals. Where to plant Night Thorn Seeds After all of the flowers are destroyed, return to Scar and talk to him again. Scar now wants you to plant Night Thorn Seeds in three different locations. We’ll start at the Pillar of Nurturing since you’ll be standing right next to it. Planting the seeds works exactly like how you’d plant crops - just use your shovel to dig a hole and then select the Night Thorn Seeds for planting. You need to water the seeds after you’ve planted them or else it won’t count towards the quest. Remember - you need to do this five times! The next location is the Dreamlight Tree, which can be found opposite the entrance to the memory. Again - plant the five seeds using the shovel and remember to water them afterwards. Finally, the Mine entrance and waterfall can be found at the end of the river. For a third time, plant five Night Thorn Seeds and water them. With the thorns planted, you can now return to the pillar and collect the Orb of Nurturing. Orb in hand, it’s time to meet Scar near his cave where you need to talk to him. After a small disagreement with Scar, Merlin will appear and, you guessed it, it’s time to talk to him. Now, with the memory complete, it’s time to pick up the Forgotten’s final memory in the Dreamscape and, afterwards, talk to the Fairy Godmother to fully complete the Forgotten Memories quest.