Disney Dreamlight Valley Forgotten Memories Friendship, Trust and Nurturing walkthrough
Relive lost memories.
The Forgotten Memories story quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is divided into three different sections Forgotten Memories: Friendship, Forgotten Memories: Trust and Forgotten Memories: Nurturing.
Forgotten Memories continues the storyline of Disney Dreamlight Valley and gives you some insight into what happened to the Forgotten. There is also a very short quest, called What’s Left Behind, which you need to finish afterwards to continue the story.
Below you’ll find our Forgotten Memories walkthrough, covering all three parts of the quest - Friendship, Trust and Nurturing.
How to start Forgotten Memories in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To start the Forgotten Memories Story Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must first complete the Miracles Take Time Story Quest.
This quest was released as part of The Remembering update for Disney Dreamlight Valley and, if you’re up-to-date with the Story Quests, then Miracles Take Time will automatically start after downloading the update.
Once you’ve completed Miracles Take Time, Forgotten Memories will start automatically.
Disney Dreamlight Valley's The Remembering update is here! The Fairy Godmother is now in the valley and you can continue the story through the Forgotten Memories quest.
Forgotten Memories Friendship walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley
The first Forgotten Memory you need to relive in Disney Dreamlight valley is the Memory of Friendship, so, when you’re ready, talk to the Fairy Godmother in the Dreamscape. After talking to her, walk through the gate to enter the memory.
You’ll have now become the Forgotten and your first task is to talk to Mickey to see what he wants. He’ll ask you to pick five of the flowers which are scattered about this memory and, since this is quite a small space, they’re quite easy to find. Just look for the purple, dead like, flowers.
Once you’ve got all of the flowers, craft them into a Hideous Bouquet at the Crafting Station next to the house. Now you just need to give the bouquet to Minnie who’s standing near the Pillar.
With that done, return to Mickey and have a chat. He’ll tell you Goofy is looking for you, so go talk to him by the pond.
Goofy wants to share a meal with you, so now you need to find one Rotten Carrot, one Rotten Tomato and two Rotten Clams.
Rotten Ingredients locations
The Rotten Carrot can be found behind the house.
The Rotten Tomato is located by the barrels near Mickey.
The first Rotten Clam can be found on the opposite side of the pond to Goofy, while the second is found by the pond near Mickey.
Once you have all of the ingredients, cook a Nasty Bouillabaisse using them, along with the Shrimp Goofy gave you, on the campfire near the pond. Now you just need to give the 'meal' to Goofy.
Now it’s time to help Minnie again, so go and chat with her by the pillar. With that the memory will be complete and you can collect it from the pedestal.
All you have to do now is talk to the Fairy Godmother to complete this part of the quest!
Forgotten Memories Trust walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley
The second Forgotten Memory you need to relive in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Trust and, like before, you need to talk to the Fairy Godmother before entering the portal. Once you’ve done so, you’re ready to go!
Your first task in this memory is to talk to Mother Gothel. After doing so, follow Mother Gothel to the Pillar of Trust and talk to her again.
Next, you need to do as she says and walk up to the Pillar of Trust to rip out the Orb. Afterwards talk to Mother Gothel again and she’ll ask you to find her Jewel-Encrusted Mirror.
How to find the Jewel-Encrusted Mirror
To do so you need to fish in the various fishing hotspots around this version of the Glade of Trust. It may take you a couple of tries to find it, but, when you do, take the mirror (and accompanying brick) to Mother Gothel who is by the tree in the middle of the glade.
Once you’ve finished talking to her, the memory will be complete and you can collect the Memory of Trust from the pedestal.
Forgotten Memories Nurturing walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley
We’ve got one last Forgotten Memory to visit in Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nurturing. Like before, you need to first talk to the Fairy Godmother before you can enter the portal.
Upon entering the memory, your first task is to Scar who is standing near the Pillar of Nurturing.
He’ll ask you to crush the eight flowers scattered about the memory to weaken the Pillar. To do this, you just need to walk to the flower and, when prompted, press 'Remove'. The flowers are also quite easy to spot thanks to their orange petals.
Where to plant Night Thorn Seeds
After all of the flowers are destroyed, return to Scar and talk to him again. Scar now wants you to plant Night Thorn Seeds in three different locations.
We’ll start at the Pillar of Nurturing since you’ll be standing right next to it. Planting the seeds works exactly like how you’d plant crops - just use your shovel to dig a hole and then select the Night Thorn Seeds for planting.
You need to water the seeds after you’ve planted them or else it won’t count towards the quest. Remember - you need to do this five times!
The next location is the Dreamlight Tree, which can be found opposite the entrance to the memory. Again - plant the five seeds using the shovel and remember to water them afterwards.
Finally, the Mine entrance and waterfall can be found at the end of the river. For a third time, plant five Night Thorn Seeds and water them.
With the thorns planted, you can now return to the pillar and collect the Orb of Nurturing.
Orb in hand, it’s time to meet Scar near his cave where you need to talk to him.
After a small disagreement with Scar, Merlin will appear and, you guessed it, it’s time to talk to him.
Now, with the memory complete, it’s time to pick up the Forgotten’s final memory in the Dreamscape and, afterwards, talk to the Fairy Godmother to fully complete the Forgotten Memories quest.
What’s Left Behind walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley
What’s Left Behind is a short Story Quest you need to complete after the Forgotten Memories quest set to progress the story of Disney Dreamlight Valley. While it's important to the story, you don’t really do much so we’ve included it here rather than covering it separately.
Your first of two tasks in What’s Left Behind is to grab the Orb of Remembrance from the Dreamscape, but the Forgotten has other ideas.
After a conversation which could have gone better, it’s time to leave the Dreamscape and talk to the Fairy Godmother. She should be by the Pillar in the Forgotten Lands, which itself is located in the north-western corner of the biome.
Once you’ve found her, stop to have a quick chat about the current end-of-the-world situation which seems to be happening.
With that, What's Left Behind will be complete!