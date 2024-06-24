Honkai Star Rail Yunli materials, kit, and Eidolons

Yunli is a 5-Star Physical character of The Destruction path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.4.

While Yunli will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.4, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed reliable leaks of Yunli's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Yunli's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Yunli's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Yunli's kit

Yunli is a 5-Star Physical character of The Destruction path who scales off attack and can be used in both single-target and AOE (area of effect) battles in a DPS role. She can heal herself, taunt enemies, and launch counter attacks.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Yunli's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Physical.

: Physical. Path : The Destruction.

: The Destruction. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Image credit: HoYoverse Basic Attack : Galespin Summersault - Deals Physical damage equal to 50% of Yunli's attack to a single enemy.

: Galespin Summersault - Deals Physical damage equal to 50% of Yunli's attack to a single enemy. Skill : Bladeborne Quake - Restores HP equal to 20% of Yunli's attack plus 50, and deals Physical damage equal to 60% of Yunli's attack to a single enemy target and Physical damage equal to 30% of Yunli's attack to adjacent targets.

: Bladeborne Quake - Restores HP equal to 20% of Yunli's attack plus 50, and deals Physical damage equal to 60% of Yunli's attack to a single enemy target and Physical damage equal to 30% of Yunli's attack to adjacent targets. Ultimate : Earthbind, Etherbreak - Yunli consumes 120 Energy to gain Block, Taunting all enemies, which lasts until the end of the next turn of an allied or enemy unit. While Block is active, Yunli's Crit Damage increases by 60%, and when the 'Counter' Talent effect is triggered while Block is active, it is switched to a Counter Intuit: Cull effect, and also dispels Block. If no Counters are triggered while Block is active, when the effect ends, Yunli will immediately launch a Counter Intuit: Slash effect on a random enemy target. When an Intuit: Slash is inflicted, it will cause the next Intuit: Slash to become an Intuit: Cull. Intuit: Slash deals physical damage to the target equal to 144% of Yunli's attack, and deals Physical damage to adjacent targets equal to 72% of Yunli's attack. Intuit: Cull deals Physical damage equal to 72% of Yunli's attack to adjacent targets. Then, Yunli deals an additional six instances of damage, with each instance dealing Physical damage equal to 48% of Yunli's attack to a random single enemy target. When Yunli deals damage through this ability, it is considered Ultimate damage.

: Earthbind, Etherbreak - Yunli consumes 120 Energy to gain Block, Taunting all enemies, which lasts until the end of the next turn of an allied or enemy unit. While Block is active, Yunli's Crit Damage increases by 60%, and when the 'Counter' Talent effect is triggered while Block is active, it is switched to a Counter Intuit: Cull effect, and also dispels Block. If no Counters are triggered while Block is active, when the effect ends, Yunli will immediately launch a Counter Intuit: Slash effect on a random enemy target. When an Intuit: Slash is inflicted, it will cause the next Intuit: Slash to become an Intuit: Cull. Talent (passive ability) : Flashforge - When Yunli is attacked by an enemy target, she immediately launches a Counter attack, dealing Physical damage equal to 60% of Yunli's attack, and Physical damage to adjacent targets equal to 30% of her attack.

: Flashforge - When Yunli is attacked by an enemy target, she immediately launches a Counter attack, dealing Physical damage equal to 60% of Yunli's attack, and Physical damage to adjacent targets equal to 30% of her attack. Technique (overworld ability) : Posterior Precedence - Yunli gains the Ward effect for 15 seconds. When entering combat by attacking enemies or receiving an attack, she immediately inflicts Intuit: Cull on a random enemy target, increasing the attack's damage by 80%.

: Posterior Precedence - Yunli gains the Ward effect for 15 seconds. When entering combat by attacking enemies or receiving an attack, she immediately inflicts Intuit: Cull on a random enemy target, increasing the attack's damage by 80%. Bonus Trace 1 : Fiery Wheel - Upon being attacked, Yunli additionally regenerates 15 extra Energy.

: Fiery Wheel - Upon being attacked, Yunli additionally regenerates 15 extra Energy. Bonus Trace 2 : Demon Quell - While in the Block state, Yunli resists Crowd Control on her, and reduces damage received by 20%.

: Demon Quell - While in the Block state, Yunli resists Crowd Control on her, and reduces damage received by 20%. Bonus Trace 3: True Sunder - When using a Counter, Yunli's attack is increased by 30% for one turn.

Yunli Ascension materials

IPC Work Permit. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Yunli Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of IPC Work Permit and Dream-based materials for Yunli to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Yunli Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Dream Collection Component

x15 Dream Flow Valve

x15 Dream Making Engine

x65 IPC Work Permit

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Yunli Ascension materials you need per level:

Yunli Ascension level Yunli Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Dream Collection Component 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Dream Collection Component 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Dream Flow Valve, x3 IPC Work Permit 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Dream Flow Valve, x7 IPC Work Permit 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Dream Making Engine, x20 IPC Work Permit 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Dream Making Engine, x35 IPC Work Permit 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Yunli's official release.

Yunli Trace materials

Borisin Teeth. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Yunli you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Yunli it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Borisin Teeth and Dream-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Yunli Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

x18 Borisin Teeth

x41 Dream Collection Component

x56 Dream Flow Valve

x58 Dream Making Engine

x69 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

x139 Moon Rage Fang

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Yunli's materials could change upon her official release.

Yunli Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Yunli from Warping on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Yunli's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Weathered Blade Does Not Sully (E1) : Damage from Intuit: Slash and Intuit: Cull increases by 20%, and Intuit: Cull's extra damage hits increases by three.

: Damage from Intuit: Slash and Intuit: Cull increases by 20%, and Intuit: Cull's extra damage hits increases by three. First Luster Breaks Dawn (E2) : Yunli increases her own Crit Rate by 18% at the end of the turn, lasting until the beginning of the next turn.

: Yunli increases her own Crit Rate by 18% at the end of the turn, lasting until the beginning of the next turn. Mastlength Twirls Mountweight (E3) : Increases the level of Yunli's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Yunli's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Artisan's Ironsong (E4) : When Yunli deals damage via launching a Counter, she ignores 20% of the target's defense.

: When Yunli deals damage via launching a Counter, she ignores 20% of the target's defense. Blade of Old Outlasts All (E5) : Increases the level of Yunli's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Yunli's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Walk in Blade, Talk in Zither (E6): After using Yunli's Ultimate, if the next unit to act is an enemy unit, Intuit: Cull is triggered regardless of whether it is targeting Yunli, and the Block effect provided by her Ultimate is not dispelled, lasting until the end of the next turn. This effect can only be triggered once per turn.

Good luck levelling up Yunli in Honkai Star Rail!