Honkai: Star Rail gets PlayStation release window, new trailer

Knows how to conduct itself.

Victoria Kennedy
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has announced its RPG game Honkai: Star Rail will be pulling into the PlayStation station sometime during Q4 of this year. So, not too much longer for those of you who are keen to give this new game a spin, but are waiting for this console release.

Along with this news, we also got a new trailer for the game, which you can see below.

Watch on YouTube
All aboard.

For those currently unfamiliar with Honkai: Star Rail, it is a space fantasy RPG that promises players a journey through "immense worlds of the unknown".

Our guides team has been getting to grips with it all already, thanks to the game's PC and mobile release.

Our Jessica was impressed with Honkai: Star Rail on its launch, calling it "more than Genshin Impact in space".

"Maybe the story's execution will fall flat at times, and the environments might look a little bland, but with the promise of a text from your buds around the corner, and delightful combat challenges to suss out, I can't help but get excited for the Astral Express's next destination," she wrote in her review.

