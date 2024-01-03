Honkai Star Rail Sparkle materials, kit, and Eidolons

Sparkle is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Harmony path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.0.

While Sparkle will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.0, she will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for her successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Sparkle's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Sparkle's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Sparkle's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Honkai Star Rail Sparkle's kit

Sparkle is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Harmony path who seems best at increasing a team's damage, while providing additional Skill Points to use. Due to a bonus Trace, Sparkle also looks like she will be particularly useful in teams made up of only Quantum characters.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from Project Yatta that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Sparkle's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Quantum.

: Quantum. Path : The Harmony.

: The Harmony. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Monodrama (deals Quantum damage equal to 50% of Sparkle's attack to a single enemy).

: Monodrama (deals Quantum damage equal to 50% of Sparkle's attack to a single enemy). Skill : Dreamdiver (Increases the Crit Damage of an ally by 18% of Sparkle's Crit Damage plus 8% for one turn, and Advances the ally's action Forward by 50%. When Sparkle uses this ability on herself, the Action Advance effect does not trigger).

: Dreamdiver (Increases the Crit Damage of an ally by 18% of Sparkle's Crit Damage plus 8% for one turn, and Advances the ally's action Forward by 50%. When Sparkle uses this ability on herself, the Action Advance effect does not trigger). Image credit: HoYoverse Ultimate : The Hero with a Thousand Faces (Sparkle recovers four Skill Points for allies and grants them Cipher. Every ally with Cipher increases the damage dealt by Sparkle's Talent for an additional 6% per stack for two turns).

: The Hero with a Thousand Faces (Sparkle recovers four Skill Points for allies and grants them Cipher. Every ally with Cipher increases the damage dealt by Sparkle's Talent for an additional 6% per stack for two turns). Talent (passive ability) : Red Herring (When Sparkle is on the battlefield, the maximum number of Skill Points increases by two. When an ally uses one Skill Point, it increases the damage of all allies by 3% for two turns. This effect can stack up to three times).

: Red Herring (When Sparkle is on the battlefield, the maximum number of Skill Points increases by two. When an ally uses one Skill Point, it increases the damage of all allies by 3% for two turns. This effect can stack up to three times). Technique (overworld ability) : Unreliable Narrator (Grants all allies Stealth for 20 seconds. Characters in Stealth will not be detected by enemies, and entering battle while in Stealth recovers one Skill Point for all allies).

: Unreliable Narrator (Grants all allies Stealth for 20 seconds. Characters in Stealth will not be detected by enemies, and entering battle while in Stealth recovers one Skill Point for all allies). Bonus Trace 1 : Nocturne (Increases all allies' Crit Rate by 5%, and when there are 1/2/3 Quantum characters on your team, all allies deal 5%/15%/30% more Quantum damage).

: Nocturne (Increases all allies' Crit Rate by 5%, and when there are 1/2/3 Quantum characters on your team, all allies deal 5%/15%/30% more Quantum damage). Bonus Trace 2 : Almanac (When using her Basic attack, Sparkle regenerates an additional 10 Energy).

: Almanac (When using her Basic attack, Sparkle regenerates an additional 10 Energy). Bonus Trace 3: Artificial Flower (The Crit Damage Boost effect provided by Sparkle's Skill lasts until the start of this ally's next turn).

Honkai Star Rail Sparkle Ascension materials

Dream Flamer. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Sparkle Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Dream Flamer and Tatters of Thought-based materials for Sparkle to fully upgrade her capabilities.

These Ascension materials unfortunately can't be pre-farmed, as they won't be available until 2.0 releases.

In total, the Sparkle Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Tatters of Thought

x15 Fragments of Impression

x15 Shards of Desires

x65 Dream Flamer

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Sparkle Ascension materials you need per level:

Sparkle Ascension level Sparkle Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Tatters of Thought 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Tatters of Thought 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Fragments of Impression, x3 Dream Flamer 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Fragments of Impression, x7 Dream Flamer 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Shards of Desires, x20 Dream Flamer 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Shards of Desires, x35 Dream Flamer 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Sparkle's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Sparkle Trace materials

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Sparkle you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

Tatters of Thought. | Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Sparkle it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Firmament Note and Tatters of Thought-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Most of Sparkle's Trace materials unfortunately can't be pre-farmed, as they won't be available until 2.0 releases.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Sparkle Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

x18 Firmament Note

x41 Tatters of Thought

x56 Fragments of Impression

x58 Shards of Desires

x69 Celestial Section

x139 Heavenly Melody

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Sparkle's materials could change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Sparkle Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Sparkle from Warping on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from Project Yatta, here are all of Sparkle's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Suspension of Disbelief (E1) : The Cipher effect applied by Sparkle's Ultimate lasts for one more cycle, and all allies affected by Cipher have their Speed increased by 12%.

: The Cipher effect applied by Sparkle's Ultimate lasts for one more cycle, and all allies affected by Cipher have their Speed increased by 12%. Purely Fictitious (E2) : Sparkle's Talent grants an additional stack of Damage Boost, with each stack allowing all allies to ignore 3% of the target enemy's defense.

: Sparkle's Talent grants an additional stack of Damage Boost, with each stack allowing all allies to ignore 3% of the target enemy's defense. Pipedream (E3) : Increases the level of Sparkle's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10

: Increases the level of Sparkle's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10 Life Is a Gamble (E4) : Sparkle's Ultimate recovers one more Skill Point, and her Talent increases the maximum number of Skill Points by an additional point.

: Sparkle's Ultimate recovers one more Skill Point, and her Talent increases the maximum number of Skill Points by an additional point. Parallax Truth (E5) : Increases the level of Sparkle's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Sparkle's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Narrative Polysemy (E6): All Skills deal and additional 40% Crit Damage, with this bonus working for all allies with Cipher.

Good luck levelling up Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail!