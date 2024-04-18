Fallout 4 fans are creating TV show inspired mods, from presets to sound effects

There is this little TV show currently making headlines. You may have heard of it. It's called Fallout and it has been met with scores of praise across the board (we awarded it four stars).

Following the show's debut earlier this month, the Fallout games soon saw a boost in player numbers. And, those numbers remain up. At the time of writing, there are 53,650 players making their way around Fallout 4's wasteland. Not bad for a game that came out almost a decade ago.

In addition to boosting player numbers, the show has also inspired a number of new PC mods for Fallout 4. So, I have rounded up some of the best ones to share with you here. Please note, there may be some minor Fallout spoilers included below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Trailer for Amazon's Fallout TV series. Watch on YouTube

First up, let's talk about characters. Ella Purnell's Lucy and Walton Goggins' Cooper Howard/Ghoul are now beloved Fallout characters, and of course people want to see them in a game.

Enter VaultGirl2077, who has created character presets for Cooper Howard, with both his human and ghoul forms, and Lucy MacLean.

If you just want to retexture some of your Fallout 4 kit, however, you could give the Lucy's Backpack Vault 33 Retex mod from ModishNouns a go. This mod replaces the vault number on the backpack from 111 to 33.

Image credit: VaultGirl2077

Some mods have worked to bring sound effects and such from the show into the game. The Fallout Series 10mm Sound Replacer mod does as you would expect. It replaces the 10mm semi-auto firing sound in Fallout 4 for the one shown in Amazon's Fallout series.

There is also the Fallout TV show - Brotherhood music replacer, which, yes, replaces some music in the game for that from the show. "This mod aims to replace the vanilla Brotherhood of steel soundtrack with the OST from the Fallout TV show," the creator says.

MadGax, meanwhile, has created a Fallout 4 mod that replaces the game's intro with the teaser trailer from the Amazon Fallout TV Series in 1920x1080.

Image credit: ModishNouns

Next up, the Lucy okey dokey Icon mod from BlackBar0n replaces your standard Fallout icon with a Lucy-themed icon. The bright-eyed vault dweller can be seen giving a thumbs up, with her 'Okey dokey' catchphrase to one side. It's quite adorable.

Image credit: BlackBar0n

Last but not least, my personal favourite (so far, anyway). The Cooper Howard Billboard (TV show) mod from MrBloodjack replaces a few Fallout 4 billboards and posters with new ones inspired by the show.

This includes Cooper giving his Vault Boy thumbs up, which was an element from the show I was not expecting but loved the revelation of.

Image credit: MrBloodjack

Elsewhere in the news, Bethesda's own Todd Howard has assured Fallout fans that the TV show does not contradict the games' pre-established lore.

Or, for more on the Amazon's series, be sure to check out Rick Lane's feature: What is the essence of Fallout, and does the TV show live up to it?