Are you a cosy game addict? Welcome in and take a seat among your fellow enablers as I, fellow addict Zoe Delahunty-Light, kick off my new weekly series Cozy Corner! This series follows me as I finally try to clear my backlog of 47 (and counting) cosy games in my steam library, and decide whether these games are relaxing enough to warrant the label 'cosy' at all. Cosy games have blown up over the last four years and because of it, there are more to try than ever before, and thus more competing for your attention. I'm going to find the best of the best so tune in for this new weekly series full of blankets, relaxation - I hope - and surprisingly harsh judgement.

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator is the first game that's being subjected to the cosy interrogation. In it, you are responsible for bringing back life to the dilapidated garden belonging to the previous gardener Robin, and the spirit of the local community as they convene around you, the new gardener. But you're not on your own - Robin is unable to move on while the garden remains uncompleted and neglected, so they'll be there to guide you as you find your green thumbs. From creating bouquets to opening up new sections of the community garden, Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator is dedicated to gradual floral farming with heartfelt story elements. But just how cosy is Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator? Even though the word 'cozy' is in the name, it's time to put it to the test!