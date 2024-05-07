PS1 inspired survival horror game Crow Country releases this week

Stone the crows! London-based indie studio, SFB Games is probably best know for its Nintendo Switch launch title Snipperclips, but its newest release, Crow Country couldn't be any more different. Heavily inspired by PS1 survival horror in both graphics and gameplay, Crow Country sees you exploring an abandoned theme park in search of its missing owner Edward Crow.

Crow Country releases on Steam, Xbox X/S and PS5 on Thursday 9th of May but I've been given permission to stream the first 90 minutes of the game before the review embargo lifts tomorrow. Caw blimey indeed! You can join me live from 2pm BST on the video player below as I take an early beak at Crow Country on the PS5 to find out whether or not this nostalgic nightmare will be worth crowing about in the near future!