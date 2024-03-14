Retro survival horror Crow Country gets release date
Park life.
Crow Country, the retro survival horror game from the developer of Snipperclips!, now has a release date: 9th May across both Steam and PlayStation 5.
To celebrate next month's release, SFB Games has released a new trailer to show off more of its creepy amusement park environments and PS1 aesthetic.
"We're really excited to announce the launch date for Crow Country, and I can't wait for players to finally get their hands on the finished game," said Adam Vian, creative director. "This project has been a real labour of love - there are so many secrets and surprises for players to discover in Crow Country when it launches."
For the unfamiliar, Crow Country is sort of Resident Evil and Silent Hill meets Final Fantasy 7. It's a survival horror game complete with obscure puzzles and riddles, plus chunky little characters reminiscent of Square Enix's finest.
It's all set in a rundown amusement park - the titular Crow Country - in 1990 where you play as detective Mara Forest, tasked with discovering the truth behind the disappearance of its reclusive owner. Think the coffee park section of Alan Wake 2 with a touch more colour.
If that takes your fancy, there's a Crow Country playable demo to check out a short section of the game that was released with the game's announcement in October last year.
I gave it a go then and couldn't wait to play more. Now it's not long until the full game releases, priced $19.99 (UK pricing TBA).