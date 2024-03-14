Retro survival horror Crow Country gets release date

Crow Country, the retro survival horror game from the developer of Snipperclips!, now has a release date: 9th May across both Steam and PlayStation 5.

To celebrate next month's release, SFB Games has released a new trailer to show off more of its creepy amusement park environments and PS1 aesthetic.

"We're really excited to announce the launch date for Crow Country, and I can't wait for players to finally get their hands on the finished game," said Adam Vian, creative director. "This project has been a real labour of love - there are so many secrets and surprises for players to discover in Crow Country when it launches."

Crow Country | Release Date Trailer | Steam, PS5 | SFB Games Crow Country | Release Date Trailer | Steam, PS5 | SFB Games

For the unfamiliar, Crow Country is sort of Resident Evil and Silent Hill meets Final Fantasy 7. It's a survival horror game complete with obscure puzzles and riddles, plus chunky little characters reminiscent of Square Enix's finest.

It's all set in a rundown amusement park - the titular Crow Country - in 1990 where you play as detective Mara Forest, tasked with discovering the truth behind the disappearance of its reclusive owner. Think the coffee park section of Alan Wake 2 with a touch more colour.

If that takes your fancy, there's a Crow Country playable demo to check out a short section of the game that was released with the game's announcement in October last year.

I gave it a go then and couldn't wait to play more. Now it's not long until the full game releases, priced $19.99 (UK pricing TBA).