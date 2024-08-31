Honkai Star Rail 2.5 release date, 2.5 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue.

This update continues the Xianzhou Luofu Wardance storyline in Honkai: Star Rail. We're also getting the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events, but there's a new Banner type in Phase 1 for the rerun characters and their Light Cones that gives you more choice.

Below, you can find out the exact 2.5 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 2.5 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 releases on Tuesday 10th September. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 2.5 actually releases in the United States on Monday 9th September at 11pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Monday 9th September, 11pm (ET)

: Monday 9th September, 11pm (ET) Central US : Monday 9th September, 10pm (CT)

: Monday 9th September, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Monday 9th September, 8pm (PT)

: Monday 9th September, 8pm (PT) Australia : Tuesday 10th September, 1pm (AET)

: Tuesday 10th September, 1pm (AET) Japan : Tuesday 10th September, 12pm (JST)

: Tuesday 10th September, 12pm (JST) Europe : Tuesday 10th September, 5am (CEST)

: Tuesday 10th September, 5am (CEST) UK: Tuesday 10th September, 4am (BST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the version 2.5 Banners: Feixiao and Lingsha, with 5-Stars Kafka, Black Swan, Robin, and Topaz returning.

Phase 1 of the 2.5 Banner schedule begins with Feixiao, Kafka, Black Swan, and Robin. Feixiao is a new 5-Star Wind attacker of The Hunt Path on her Stormrider's Bolt Banner, Kafka is a returning 5-Star Lightning attacker of The Nihility path on the Indelible Coterie Banner, Black Swan is a returning 5-Star Wind attacker of The Nihility path on the Indelible Coterie Banner, and Robin is a returning 5-Star Physical attacker of The Harmony path on the Indelible Coterie Banner.

The new Indelible Coterie Banner lets you switch between Kafka, Black Swan, and Robin whenever you like, with your pity carrying over even when you switch. The Indelible Coterie Banner also shares its pity and guarantees with Feixiao's Banner, and runs for three weeks, alongside Feixiao.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Feixiao and the Indelible Coterie Banner are:

Asta (Fire, The Harmony)

Luka (Physical, The Nihility)

Moze (Lightning, The Hunt)

These version 2.5 Phase 1 Banners start on Tuesday 10th September and end on Wednesday 2nd October.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 2.5 we then have Lingsha and Topaz. Lingsha is a new 5-Star Fire attacker of The Abundance path on her Let Scent Sink In Banner, and Topaz is a returning Fire attacker of The Hunt path on her Sunset Clause Banner.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Lingsha and Topaz's Banners are:

Guinaifen (Fire, The Nihility)

Misha (Ice, The Destruction)

Natasha (Physical, The Abundance)

These version 2.5 Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 2nd October to Tuesday 22nd October.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Warp on during 2.5 are:

Feixiao (Stormrider's Bolt Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Wind character of The Hunt path.

: New 5-Star Wind character of The Hunt path. Kafka (Indelible Coterie Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path.

: Returning 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path. Black Swan (Indelible Coterie Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Wind character of The Nihility path.

: Returning 5-Star Wind character of The Nihility path. Robin (Indelible Coterie Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Physical character of The Harmony path.

: Returning 5-Star Physical character of The Harmony path. Lingsha (Let Scent Sink In Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Fire character of The Abundance path.

: New 5-Star Fire character of The Abundance path. Topaz (Sunset Clause Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Fire character of The Hunt path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in 2.5's Brilliant Fixation Banner. Feixiao's signature, 5-Star I Venture Forth to Hunt of The Hunt path, will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 2.5. Lingsha's signature, the 5-Star Scent Alone Stays True of The Abundance path will then run alongside her Banner in Phase 2.

There's also a new Light Cone Banner type running in Phase 1 of version 2.5 similar to the new character Banner type, Coalesced Truths. On this Banner, you're able to switch between Kafka, Black Swan, and Robin's signature Light Cones without losing pity or your guarantee. These are Patience Is All You Need of The Nihility path, Reforged Remembrance of The Nihility path, and Flowing Nightglow of The Harmony path, respectively.

The Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Banner comes back in Phase 2 of version 2.5 with a rerun of Topaz's 5-Star Worrisome, Blissful Hunt path Light Cone.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with all future characters and weapons, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 events

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 update includes:

New Trailblaze Continuance Mission.

New Xianzhou Luofu area - The Skysplitter.

Divergent Universe update - The Human Comedy (more details below).

Gift of Comet - 1000 Stellar Jade, x10 Fuel, and x150 Tears of Dreams for free.

Gift Of Odyssey check-in event - 10 Special Star Rail Passes (ends 22nd October).

New Echo of War.

Two new Stagnant Shadows - for Nail of the Beast Coffin and A Glass of Besotted Era materials.

New Trace material - Auspice Silver.

Two new Planar Ornament sets - Lushaka, the Sunken Seas and The Wondrous Banan Amusement Park.

Planar Fissure event for Planar Ornaments double drops.

Realm of the Strange event for Cavern Relic double drops.

Casual battle mode option.

New pet system.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this lineup of permanent content, double drop periods and login events, we're getting two limited-time events and a Divergent Universe update during the 2.5 update to Honkai Star Rail. Here's a quick summary of these events and updates in Honkai Star Rail 2.5:

Luminary Wardance Ceremony

Luka makes an unexpected appearance at the Luminary Wardance Ceremony to show off his fighting style to the cosmos, now that Belobog isn't closed off to the rest of the universe anymore. To help Luka out on his new journey, the Trailblazer becomes his coach for the Wardance.

The actual event consists of facing off against a number of challengers, including coach Topaz and her IPC cronies, Boothill, Argenti, and more, on Luka's way to facing the final challenger, Yanqing. There's new 'Cheer' and 'Vibe' bars to keep on top of during the event that can help you win.

The Luminary Wardance Ceremony rewards includes what looks like more of Hunt path March 7th's Eidolons, the new Tuskpir pet, Self-Modeling Resin, a new Luka-themed phone background, Tracks of Destiny, and Stellar Jade, of course.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Festive Revelry

Festive Revelry is fair that takes place all across the Xianzhou Luofa that you can play minigames at, including the familiar Inventory Arrangement game last seen in the Aurum Alley event.

The Festive Revelry rewards include the usual Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, Relic Remains, and character and Light Cone EXP materials.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Divergent Universe: The Human Comedy

The Human Comedy update for Divergent Universe includes a Synchronicity Level increase to 80, new Curios, Weighted Curios, Occurrences, and Equations. There are also tweaks made to existing Equations, Weighted Curios, and Blessings.

For a wider range of battle experiences and gameplay modes, Adventure Domains now contain Cowboy Showdown and Surging Firepower challenges where you play as Hanu, with a gun, and it looks just as destructive as it sounds.

Lastly, Adventure Arcade has been added near the Divergent Univere's activation device on the Radiant Feldspar so you can try out old and new Adventure Domains outside of the Simulated Universe if you want to practise, or just like the minigames.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy version 2.5!