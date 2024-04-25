Simple Puzzle is one of the many side quests available in the Xion area of Stellar Blade, but it's a little different than most Requests, as you have to work out an obscure maths question to complete it.

If you spied there was maths involved and noped out on your way to this page, then fear not, as we have the Simple Puzzle code solution in Stellar Blade detailed below, and exactly how to Solve the Simple Puzzle if you want to know how it's done.

For more help with Eve's journey, we've got pages on outfits and how to fast travel.

Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle code solution

We have more details on how to solve this maths problem below if you're curious, but if you just want to know quickly, the Simple Puzzle code solution in Stellar Blade is 304272.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

We tested this twice on Normal difficulty, and it was the same number both times, but we haven't had a chance to see if Hard difficulty or New Game Plus changes the question and solution. If the question is different in harder difficulties, or you're just curious, then keep reading to find out how to solve it!

How to solve Simple Puzzle in Stellar Blade

Assuming your puzzle is laid out like it is in normal mode, then even if the numbers are different, the solution should be the same. For reference, here's what our Simple Puzzle question looks like:

4@7@8 = 285684

9@3@5 = 271542

6@2@7 = 121426

5@6@7 = ?

At first, you might think that there's a special sequence, or value to each single digit number that you have to work out in order to solve the puzzle, but the solution is thankfully much easier than that.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Instead, to solve the Simple Puzzle in Stellar Blade you have to:

Multiply the first two numbers. Multiply the middle and last number. Add these two numbers together. Input the code in the order you worked out the equations above.

As you can see from the example above, five times six is 30, six times seven is 42, and 30 and 42 added together is 72. So, the code has to be 304272. If your numbers happen to be different, then this solution should still work for you!

Unfortunately, there's another maths quest to solve later, but we can also help with the Wisdom Puzzle solution when you get the new Request in Xion.

Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle rewards

The rewards for completing the Simple Puzzle request in Stellar Blade are:

1000 Gold

x2 Vitcoins

Gold can be used to buy a lot of different health items and throwable weapons, and Vitcoins are required to buy or upgrade more unique items, like outfits and Exospines.