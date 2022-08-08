How to Wish in Genshin Impact and how to get Fate explained

If you want to get new characters in Genshin Impact, then you're going to need to need to take part in its gacha elements and spend Fate to Wish for them.

There's a lot of confusing in-game terminology around the gacha system in Genshin Impact, so we've broken down exactly how to Wish and how to get Fate below.

Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes page as well to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

How to Wish in Genshin Impact

There are a few low-tier characters you get for free by playing through the beginnings of the Mondstadt story in Genshin Impact, but Wishing is the only way you're going to get S-tier characters, or close to.

You don't need the best characters in the game to progress with the story, but having a decent team with back-up options will help you clear content quicker, and assist in completing levels in The Spiral Abyss. This late-game challenge arena offers many rewards for clearing its levels, including Primogems, Mora, Talent materials, and Artifacts.

You need to go to the 'Wish' submenu from the main menu to find Banners to Wish on.

To Wish in Genshin Impact, you're going to have to spend Fate on Banners. Different Banners have a different pool of 5-Star and 4-Star characters, but there are also 5-Star, 4-Star, and 3-Star weapons included in each Banner's item pool.

To unlock the ability to Wish on your account, you'll need to complete the 'Prologue, Act I: The Outlander Who Caught the Wind - Knights of Favonius' Archon Quest first. Once you do, you can click on the 'Wish' submenu when you bring up the main menu to take you to the Banners section. Or tap the Primogem icon at the top of the screen if playing on mobile.

Here, you can spend blue-coloured Acquaint Fate to Wish on Wanderlust Invocation and Beginners' Wish, or the pink-and-blue-coloured Intertwined Fate on character event Banners and the Epitome Invocation weapon Banner.

To see what characters are included in each Banner at the moment, make sure to check out our next and current Banner page.

The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is here! You'll need to be the right Adventure Rank to take part in events to get a free Fischl, collect Phantasmal Conches for a Fischl skin, and solve astral puzzles. You can now spend Primogems on 5-Star Yoimiya, and as always, you can visit our Genshin Impact tier list to see how your characters measure up, find out how the Pity and 50/50 system works when Wishing with Fate, and see who you can pull from the next and current Banners. Remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes and updates to the trophy list.

How to get Fate in Genshin Impact

Here's how to get Fate in Genshin Impact:

You can get Intertwined Fate from the Paimon's Bargains shop.

x4 Intertwined Fate from the premium 'Gnostic Hymn' Battle pass tier every time it refreshes.

x5 Acquaint Fate from the free 'Sojourner's' Battle Pass tier every time it refreshes.

x1 Acquaint Fate for Ascending a character to Level 20, 50, and 70.

x2 Acquaint Fate for every Adventure Rank Ascension quest completed.

Purchase Acquaint or Intertwined Fate from Paimon's Bargains shop with Primogems, Masterless Starglitter, or Masterless Stardust.

These are the best ways to get Fate in Genshin Impact, but there are some additional story and side quests you can complete for extra Acquaint and Intertwined Fate, but mostly Acquaint. This includes the 'Lumenstone Adjuvant' enhancement quest found in The Chasm, and the 'Sacred Sakura's Favor' quest located in the Inazuma region.

With this is mind, the most reliable way to get Fate in Genshin Impact is by purchasing it from the Paimon's Bargains shop. This doesn't mean you have to spend real money in the game - you only have to convert some of your in-game currencies into Fate. Although, the option to purchase Genesis Crystals for real money and convert them into Primogems is there if you really want to.

To access Paimon's Bargains, bring up the main menu and select the 'Shop' option. A new menu will appear, and on the options on the left-hand side, you'll see 'Paimon's Bargains'. In the Paimon's Bargains shop, Intertwined and Acquaint Fate are always at the top of each tab's offerings.

You can only buy five of each Fate types a month with Masterless Stardust.

Here are the rates for buying Intertwined and Acquaint Fate from Paimon's Bargains:

x1 Intertwined or Acquaint Fate for x160 Primogems.

x1 Intertwined or Acquaint Fate for x75 Masterless Stardust (limit of five of each Fate type every month).

x1 Intertwined or Acquaint Fate for x5 Masterless Starglitter.

Masterless Stardust is obtained by pulling a 3-Star weapon from Wishing on any Banner. You will get x15 Masterless Stardust for every 3-Star pull.

Masterless Starglitter is obtained by getting duplicate 4-Star or 5-Star characters and weapons. Here's how much Masterless Starglitter you get for every type of repeat pull in Genshin Impact:

Type of duplicate pull Masterless Starglitter obtained 4-Star character (incomplete Constellation) x2 Starglitter 4-Star character (at maximum Constellation) x5 Starglitter 5 Star character (incomplete Constellation) x10 Starglitter 5-Star character (at maximum Constellation) x25 Starglitter 4-Star weapon x2 Starglitter 5-Star weapon x10 Starglitter

The very best of luck Wishing on Banners in Genshin Impact!