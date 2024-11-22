Genshin Impact Mavuika materials, kit, and Constellations

Mavuika is a 5-Star Pyro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.3.

While Mavuika should feature as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 5.3, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've listed reliable leaks of Mavuika's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Mavuika's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Mavuika's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Mavuika kit

Mavuika is a 5-Star Pyro character who uses a claymore, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Mavuika's official release, and all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Mavuika's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Pyro.

: Pyro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Claymore.

: Claymore. Image credit: HoYoverse Normal Attack : Flames Weave Life.

: Flames Weave Life. Elemental Skill : The Named Moment.

: The Named Moment. Elemental Burst : Hour of Burning Skies.

: Hour of Burning Skies. Passive one : After her Nightsoul points have been depleted, Mavuika will switch to using Phlogiston to maintain her motorcycle. While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, Nightsoul Transmission: Mavuika can be used. When the current active character is sprinting, climbing, swimming, in the air, or in movement modes caused by certain talents, switching to Mavuika will trigger Mavuika to enter her Nightsoul's Blessing state and she will ride her motorcycle onto the field, obtaining half the usual amount of Nightsoul points. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your own party.

: After her Nightsoul points have been depleted, Mavuika will switch to using Phlogiston to maintain her motorcycle. While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, Nightsoul Transmission: Mavuika can be used. When the current active character is sprinting, climbing, swimming, in the air, or in movement modes caused by certain talents, switching to Mavuika will trigger Mavuika to enter her Nightsoul's Blessing state and she will ride her motorcycle onto the field, obtaining half the usual amount of Nightsoul points. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your own party. Passive two : When a party member triggers 'Night Soul Burst', Mavuika's attack increases by 35% for 10 seconds.

: When a party member triggers 'Night Soul Burst', Mavuika's attack increases by 35% for 10 seconds. Passive three : After using her Elemental Burst, Mavuika increases the active party member's damage by a maximum of 50%, based on the Nightsoul points available when it is used. This damage bonus will decay over the next 20 seconds until it reaches zero.

: After using her Elemental Burst, Mavuika increases the active party member's damage by a maximum of 50%, based on the Nightsoul points available when it is used. This damage bonus will decay over the next 20 seconds until it reaches zero. Bonus talent: When Nightsoul Burst is triggered, Mavuika restores 20 Phlogiston to the party. This cannot take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or the Spiral Abyss.

Mavuika Normal Attack - Flames Weave Life

Mavuika performs up to four consecutive claymore strikes if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Mavuika consume a certain amount of stamina to perform an especially powerful Severing Splendor strike in front of her.

As with most plunging attacks, Mavuika plunges from mid-air and strikes the ground below for AOE (Area of Effect) damage on impact, damaging opponents along her path.

Mavuika Elemental Skill - The Named Moment

Calling upon her authority over 'Contention', Mavuika summons the All-Fire Armaments passed down through the line of human Archons, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Pyro Damage. After using this, Mavuika's Nightsoul points are restored to max value, and she enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

All-Fire Armaments

All-Fire Armaments has different forms depending on whether it's tapped or held:

Tap (Divine Name Unleashed) - The All-Fire Armaments manifest as Rings of Searing Radiance. The Rings follow the current active character and attack nearby opponents at intervals, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Pyro Damage.

- The All-Fire Armaments manifest as Rings of Searing Radiance. The Rings follow the current active character and attack nearby opponents at intervals, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Pyro Damage. Hold (Ancient Name Unbound) - The All-Fire Armaments manifest as a Flamestrider. In this state, Mavuika can ride the Flamestrider at high speed, or activate its hidden backup propulsion module to temporarily cross various terrain types and glide in mid-air temporarily. Mavuika's normal, charged, and plunging attacks will also be converted to deal Nightsoul-aligned Pyro Damage, which cannot be overridden. When sprinting, she also deals Nightsoul-aligned Pyro Damage to opponents along her path.

While in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, tapping the Elemental Skill can switch the All-Fire Armaments' form. The Armaments will disappear once Mavuika's Nightsoul's Blessing state ends. Nightsoul's Blessing: Mavuika continuously consumes Nightsoul points according to the All-Fire Armaments' form. Mavuika's Nightsoul's Blessing state ends once Nightsoul points are exhausted.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Mavuika Elemental Burst - Hour of Burning Skies

Mavuika lets the inner voices of the people reach the divine throne in the heavens, meaning Mavuika's Elemental Burst is not reliant on Energy, but instead, on 'Fighting Spirit'.

Fighting Spirit

When Mavuika has at least 50% Fighting Spirit, she can consume it all to unleash her Elemental Burst. Mavuika can obtain Fighting Spirit via the following methods:

When in combat, Nightsoul points consumed by nearby party members are converted to Fighting Spirit.

When nearby party members' normal attacks hit opponents, Mavuika gains 1.5 Fighting Spirit. This can trigger once every 0.1 seconds.

After using this, Mavuika gains 10 Nightsoul points and enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state. Riding her Flamestrider high in the air, she uses a powerful Sunfell Slice against opponents on the ground, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AOE Pyro Damage and entering the 'Crucible of Death and Life' state.

Crucible of Death and Life

During this time, Mavuika's various actions will no longer consume Nightsoul points, and her interruption resistance is increased. Also, the damage dealt by Sunfell Slice and the Flamestrider form's normal and charged attacks is increased based on the amount of Fighting Spirit she has when using the Elemental Burst. The Crucible of Death and Life will be cancelled when Mavuika leaves the field.

Mavuika Talent materials

This is what the new boss material in version 5.3 looks like. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Mavuika, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Mavuika, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Whistle and Contention materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Mavuika has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Mavuika Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Mavuika Talent level Mavuika Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Contention, x6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Contention, x3 Warrior's Metal Whistle 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Contention, x4 Warrior's Metal Whistle 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Contention, x6 Warrior's Metal Whistle 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Contention, x9 Warrior's Metal Whistle 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Contention, x4 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x1 New boss material 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Contention, x6 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x1 New boss material 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Contention, x9 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x2 New boss material 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Contention, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, x2 New boss material, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Mavuika's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Contention

x6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x6 New boss material

x21 Guide to Contention

x22 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x31 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

x38 Philosophies of Contention

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Mavuika's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Contention

x18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x18 New boss material

x63 Guide to Contention

x66 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x93 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

x114 Philosophies of Contention

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Mavuika's official release.

Mavuika Ascension materials

Withering Purpurbloom. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Mavuika Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Withering Purpurbloom and Whistle materials for Mavuika (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Mavuika to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Mavuika Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Mavuika Ascension level Mavuika Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, x3 Withering Purpurbloom, x3 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, x2 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x10 Withering Purpurbloom, x15 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, x4 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x20 Withering Purpurbloom, x12 Warrior's Metal Whistle 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, x8 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x30 Withering Purpurbloom, x18 Warrior's Metal Whistle 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, x12 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x45 Withering Purpurbloom, x12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, x20 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core, x60 Withering Purpurbloom, x24 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Mavuika in Genshin Impact:

x1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

x6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

x9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

x9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

x18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

x30 Warrior's Metal Whistle

x36 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

x46 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

x168 Withering Purpurbloom

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Mavuika's materials could change upon her official release.

Mavuika Constellations

By getting duplicates of Mavuika from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information (and keeping in mind some of these translations are quite rough at the moment), here are all of Mavuika's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Constellation Name TBC (C1) : The upper limit of Mavuika's Night Soul value is increased to 120 points, and the Fighting Spirit acquisition efficiency is increased by 25%. In addition, after gaining Fighting Spirit, Mavuika's attack increases by 40% for eight seconds.

: The upper limit of Mavuika's Night Soul value is increased to 120 points, and the Fighting Spirit acquisition efficiency is increased by 25%. In addition, after gaining Fighting Spirit, Mavuika's attack increases by 40% for eight seconds. Constellation Name TBC (C2) : When in the state of her Night Soul blessing, Mavuika's basic attack is increased by 300, and the corresponding effects are obtained according to the form of the various fire weapons: Ring of Burning Light (the defense of nearby enemies is reduced by 20%) and Wheeler (based on Mavuika's attack power, the damage caused by Mavuika's normal attacks and heavy hits is increased). Each point of attack power will increase the damage caused by Mavuika's normal attacks by one point, and the damage caused by critical attacks will be increased by one point. The damage is increased by 1.5 points.

: When in the state of her Night Soul blessing, Mavuika's basic attack is increased by 300, and the corresponding effects are obtained according to the form of the various fire weapons: Ring of Burning Light (the defense of nearby enemies is reduced by 20%) and Wheeler (based on Mavuika's attack power, the damage caused by Mavuika's normal attacks and heavy hits is increased). Each point of attack power will increase the damage caused by Mavuika's normal attacks by one point, and the damage caused by critical attacks will be increased by one point. The damage is increased by 1.5 points. Constellation Name TBC (C3) : Increases the Level of Mavuika's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Mavuika's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Constellation Name TBC (C4) : The effect of the inherent talent 'Kiyangoz' has been improved, meaning the damage increase effect after casting her Elemental Burst no longer decreases over time.

: The effect of the inherent talent 'Kiyangoz' has been improved, meaning the damage increase effect after casting her Elemental Burst no longer decreases over time. Constellation Name TBC (C5) : Increases the Level of Mavuika's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Mavuika's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Constellation Name TBC (C6): The fire weapons in her Elemental Skill have been fully strengthened. When the attack of the Ring of Burning Yao hits an enemy, a chariot will crash into the hit enemy, causing 200% Nightsoul-aligned attack ranged Pyro Damage. During 'Rider', when Mavuika drives the Ride, the Ring of Burning Light will continue to follow Mavuika, causing 400% Nightsoul-aligned attack of AOE Pyro Damage to the surrounding enemies every three seconds. Additionally, Mavuika's ability to pass through various terrains will also be further improved. Also, when Mavuika is driving a chariot and is not in combat, when Mavuika's night soul value is reduced to five points, she will gain 80 night soul points. This effect can be triggered at most once every 15 seconds.

Good luck levelling up Mavuika in Genshin Impact!