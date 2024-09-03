Many thought the Pyro Traveler would release alongside Natlan in Genshin Impact, but as those who have played through the first two Acts of Natlan's Archon Quest know, it's not as simple as resonating with a Statue of Seven this time round.

There's something mysterious about the power of Pyro in Natlan, and it seems the Traveler's Pyro powers are linked to this mystery.

While the Pyro Traveler is not available yet, there have been leaks pointing to how we might get them in the future, which we've detailed in a separate spoiler section below. So please don't read past the picture of Itto below if you want to keep how to get the Pyro Traveler in Genshin Impact a surprise!

How to get the Pyro Traveler in Genshin Impact

As of writing, you can't get the Pyro Traveler in Genshin Impact, as there's something mysterious about Natlan that's blocking them from resonating with the Pyro Element. This is a big difference from the Traveler's usual method of just touching a Statue of Seven and automatically switching to that nation's Element.

While we don't officially know when, or even if, we're getting the Pyro Traveler, we do have information from a leaker on how we might get the them in the future. So if you don't want to be spoiled, stop reading now!

Don't scroll past this cute picture of Itto if you don't want spoilers.

Itto doing his best to protect you from spoilers.

Pyro Traveler leaks

According to leaker white_fx1 on X, we get the Pyro Traveler at the end of Natlan's Archon Quest when Mavuika hands the Traveler her Gnosis. So, the Gnosis activates the Traveler's Pyro powers, not a Statue of Seven in Natlan.

This is a pretty big change in both how the Traveler usually gets their powers, and the fate of a nation's Gnosis, which has always been in Fatui hands by the end of a nation's Archon Quest.

About pyro traveler



Leaker white_fx1 also provided some additional information on the Pyro Traveler's kit, claiming that they are 'the Mini Bennett'. As Bennett is both a healer and an attack buffer with the Pyro Element, this implies the Pyro Traveler might take on these traits in their kit as well. Which would be a huge help to those who don't have Bennett yet, or want to an amazing Pyro healer and buffer on two teams.

We're inclined to believe the leak, as white_fx1 has a good track record with Genshin intel, but do keep in mind that this is not official information, and even if it is true now, anything could change between now and the Pyro Traveler's release.

Hope you're enjoying Natlan so far!