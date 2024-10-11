Genshin Impact Ororon materials, kit, and Constellations

Ororon is a 4-Star Electro character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.2.

While Ororon should be featured as a boosted 4-Star character on on either Chasca's Banner or a rerun Banner in version 5.2, he will eventually be added to the standard Banner in Genshin Impact after 5.2, and also occasionally feature on future Banners as one of the boosted 4-Stars again.

If you want to prepare for him, we've listed reliable leaks of Ororon's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Ororon's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Ororon's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

Ororon's kit

Ororon is a 4-Star Electro character who uses a bow, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Ororon's official release, and that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Ororon's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Electro.

: Electro. Rarity : 4-Star.

: 4-Star. Weapon : Bow.

: Bow. Normal Attack : Name TBC.

: Name TBC. Elemental Skill : Name TBC.

: Name TBC. Elemental Burst : Name TBC.

: Name TBC. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive one : When party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Ororon will recover 40 Nightsoul points, and for 15 seconds after using a Skill, Ororon will recover 5 Nightsoul points after characters other than himself hit opponents with Hydro or Electro Damage. This can only be triggered up to 10 times during its duration, and Ororon can recover Nightsoul points this way once every 0.3 seconds. Nightsoul points can be consumed after nearby opponents are attacked by Electro-Charged or by Nightsoul-aligned attacks (from characters other than Ororon). If Ororon has 10 or more Nightsoul points, he will enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state for six seconds and trigger the 'Electric Induction' effect, which deals Electro Damage equal to 130% of his attack to up to four nearby opponents and consumes 10 Nightsoul points. This effect can be triggered once every 1.8 seconds.

Passive two : For 15 seconds after Ororon's Elemental Skill hits, the active party member restores three Elemental Energy after attacking with Hydro or Electro Damage. If Ororon is off-field at the time, he will restore three Elemental Energy as well. This can be triggered once every second, and can be triggered up to three times during its duration.

Exploration bonus: While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, Ororon can use Nightsoul Transmission: Ororon. When the active character is currently sprinting, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, the following will trigger when switching to Ororon, he will leap up high. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds.

: For 15 seconds after Ororon's Elemental Skill hits, the active party member restores three Elemental Energy after attacking with Hydro or Electro Damage. If Ororon is off-field at the time, he will restore three Elemental Energy as well. This can be triggered once every second, and can be triggered up to three times during its duration. Exploration bonus: While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, Ororon can use Nightsoul Transmission: Ororon. When the active character is currently sprinting, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, the following will trigger when switching to Ororon, he will leap up high. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds.

Ororon's Normal Attack

Ororon performs up to three rapid consecutive shots with his bow, if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Ororon perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. While aiming, crackling lightning will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the storm's might will deal Electro Damage.

Ororon's charged attack is also capable of scanning runes and graffiti in Natlan, creating different effects based on what was scanned.

As with most bow plunging attacks, Ororon fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AOE (Area of Effect) damage upon impact.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Ororon's Elemental Skill

Orororn tosses a 'Graffiti Bomb' that will ricochet between nearby opponents, attacking them with Electro Damage. This stops attacking after three times, or when there are no more opponents nearby to attack. The Graffiti Bomb can bounce off each opponent a maximum of once.

Special Jump

If Ororon is in Natlan, holding the Skill button consumes Phlogiston to execute a Rocket Double Jump. When Phlogiston is completely depleted, it will consume Stamina to execute the Double Jump instead.

Ororon's Elemental Burst

Ororon summons a 'Psionic Eye' that deals AOE Electro Damage. Psionic Eye can continually taunt nearby opponents, drawing their attacks, and can also fire soundwaves and continually spin, dealing Electro Damage to opponents it touches.

Ororon Talent materials

Lightless Silk String. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Ororon, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Ororon, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Fang and Kindling materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Ororon has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Ororon Talent materials you need to improve one of his abilities:

Ororon Talent level Ororon Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Kindling, x6 Juvenile Fang 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Kindling, x3 Seasoned Fang 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Kindling, x4 Seasoned Fang 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Kindling, x6 Seasoned Fang 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Kindling, x9 Seasoned Fang 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Kindling, x4 Tyrant’s Fang, x1 Lightless Silk String 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Kindling, x6 Tyrant’s Fang, x1 Lightless Silk String 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Kindling, x9 Tyrant’s Fang, x2 Lightless Silk String 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Kindling, x12 Tyrant’s Fang, x2 Lightless Silk String, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Ororon's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Kindling

x6 Juvenile Fang

x6 Lightless Silk String

x21 Guide to Kindling

x22 Seasoned Fang

x31 Tyrant’s Fang

x38 Philosophies of Kindling

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Ororon's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Kindling

x18 Juvenile Fang

x18 Lightless Silk String

x63 Guide to Kindling

x66 Seasoned Fang

x93 Tyrant’s Fang

x114 Philosophies of Kindling

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Ororon's official release.

Ororon Ascension materials

Glowing Mushroom. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Ororon Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Glowing Mushroom and Fang materials for Ororon (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Ororon to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Ororon Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him for each Ascension level:

Ororon Ascension level Ororon Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, x3 Glowing Mushroom, x3 Juvenile Fang 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x2 Mark of the Binding Blessing, x10 Glowing Mushroom, x15 Juvenile Fang 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x4 Mark of the Binding Blessing, x20 Glowing Mushroom, x12 Seasoned Fang 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x8 Mark of the Binding Blessing, x30 Glowing Mushroom, x18 Seasoned Fang 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x12 Mark of the Binding Blessing, x45 Glowing Mushroom, x12 Tyrant’s Fang 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, x20 Mark of the Binding Blessing, x60 Glowing Mushroom, x24 Tyrant’s Fang 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Ororon in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

x18 Juvenile Fang

x30 Seasoned Fang

x36 Tyrant’s Fang

x46 Mark of the Binding Blessing

x168 Glowing Mushroom

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Ororon's materials could change upon his official release.

Ororon Constellations

By getting duplicates of Ororon from wishing on Banners that include him, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Ororon's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Name TBC (C1) : Graffiti Bomb can attack two more times, and opponents take 60% more damage from 'Electric Induction' for 12 seconds.

: Graffiti Bomb can attack two more times, and opponents take 60% more damage from 'Electric Induction' for 12 seconds. Name TBC (C2) : When Ororon's Elemental Burst hits one/two/three/four or more opponents, his own Electro Damage dealt increases by 24%/36%/48%/60% for nine seconds.

: When Ororon's Elemental Burst hits one/two/three/four or more opponents, his own Electro Damage dealt increases by 24%/36%/48%/60% for nine seconds. Name TBC (C3) : Increases the Level of Ororon's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Ororon's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Name TBC (C4) : The rotation speed of the soundwaves during Ororon's Elemental Burst increases by 25%.

: The rotation speed of the soundwaves during Ororon's Elemental Burst increases by 25%. Name TBC (C5) : Increases the Level of Ororon's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Ororon's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Name TBC (C6): After consuming Nightsoul points to trigger the effect of Ororon's first passive talent, the active party member's attack increases by 10% for 9 seconds, stacking up to three times, with each stack counting independently. In addition, when Ororon's Burst is used, an attack that counts as an instance of 'Electric Induction' that does not consume Nightsoul points will be triggered, dealing 300% of his attack as Electro Damage.

Good luck levelling up Ororon in Genshin Impact!