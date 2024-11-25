Genshin Impact Citlali materials, kit, and Constellations

Citlali is a 5-Star Cryo character who is likely being added to Genshin Impact during version 5.3.

While Citlali should feature as a boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 5.3, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've listed reliable leaks of Citlali's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Citlali's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Citlali's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Citlali kit

Citlali is a 5-Star Cryo character who uses a catalyst, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Citlali's official release, and all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a summary of Citlali's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Cryo.

: Cryo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. Normal Attack : Shadow-Stealing Spirit Vessel.

: Shadow-Stealing Spirit Vessel. Elemental Skill : Dawnfrost Darkstar.

: Dawnfrost Darkstar. Elemental Burst : Edict of Entwined Splendor.

: Edict of Entwined Splendor. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive one : Night Realm's Gift: Smoke, Mirrors, and the Flowing Winds - While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, Citlali can use her Nightsoul Transmission. When the active character is currently high enough in the air, Citlali will leap up high after switching to her, and a 'White Obsidian Tzitzimitl: Citlalin' will deploy and float in the air. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your party. Holding Aiming Mode will cause Citlali to enter the 'Spiritspeaker' state, which will allow her to interact with 'Nightspirit Graffiti' and 'Nightspirit Sigils', extracting information and power from them. The rules for interacting with these objects follow the same rules as those governing Iktomisaurus Saurians. Additionally, holding the jump button will cause Citlali to consume 75 Stamina and leap. In areas within Natlan where Phlogiston mechanics are present, Citlali will prioritize consuming five Phlogiston to leap to an even higher height. When in the air, you can hold the normal attack button to consume Phlogiston or Stamina and enter Aiming Mode and trigger charged attacks. When initiating these charged attacks in mid-air, Citlali will prioritize consuming 20 Phlogiston.

: Night Realm's Gift: Smoke, Mirrors, and the Flowing Winds - While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, Citlali can use her Nightsoul Transmission. When the active character is currently high enough in the air, Citlali will leap up high after switching to her, and a 'White Obsidian Tzitzimitl: Citlalin' will deploy and float in the air. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10 seconds by your party. Holding Aiming Mode will cause Citlali to enter the 'Spiritspeaker' state, which will allow her to interact with 'Nightspirit Graffiti' and 'Nightspirit Sigils', extracting information and power from them. The rules for interacting with these objects follow the same rules as those governing Iktomisaurus Saurians. Additionally, holding the jump button will cause Citlali to consume 75 Stamina and leap. In areas within Natlan where Phlogiston mechanics are present, Citlali will prioritize consuming five Phlogiston to leap to an even higher height. When in the air, you can hold the normal attack button to consume Phlogiston or Stamina and enter Aiming Mode and trigger charged attacks. When initiating these charged attacks in mid-air, Citlali will prioritize consuming 20 Phlogiston. Passive two : Five Days of Frigid Rain - When Citlali is in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, after nearby party members trigger the Frozen or Melt reactions, the Pyro and Hydro Resistance of opponents affected by that reaction decreases by 20% for 12 seconds. Additionally, Citlali will regain 16 Nightsoul points. Nightsoul points can be restored this way once every eight seconds.

: Five Days of Frigid Rain - When Citlali is in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, after nearby party members trigger the Frozen or Melt reactions, the Pyro and Hydro Resistance of opponents affected by that reaction decreases by 20% for 12 seconds. Additionally, Citlali will regain 16 Nightsoul points. Nightsoul points can be restored this way once every eight seconds. Passive three : White Butterfly's Star Garments - During her Elemental Skill, Citlali's Itzpapa's Frostfall Storm Damage is increased by 90% of her Elemental Mastery, and during her Elemental Burst, Ice Storm Damage is increased by 2400% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery. Additionally, when nearby party members trigger Nightsoul Bursts, Citlali regains four Nightsoul points.

: White Butterfly's Star Garments - During her Elemental Skill, Citlali's Itzpapa's Frostfall Storm Damage is increased by 90% of her Elemental Mastery, and during her Elemental Burst, Ice Storm Damage is increased by 2400% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery. Additionally, when nearby party members trigger Nightsoul Bursts, Citlali regains four Nightsoul points. Bonus talent: The party's Nightsoul Transmission cooldown is decreased by 20%.

Citlali Normal Attack - Shadow-Stealing Spirit Vessel

Citlali performs up to three strikes that deal Cryo Damage, if tapping the normal attack button. Holding it down instead makes Citlali enter an Aiming Mode that consumes a certain amount of stamina to call forth a Frost Star that deals Cryo Damage to opponents in its path.

As with most plunging attacks, Citlali plunges from mid-air and strikes the ground below for AOE Cryo Damage on impact.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Citlali Elemental Skill - The Named Moment

Invoking secret pacts passed down by her tribe over the millennia, Citlali deploys an Opal Shield and calls forth 'Obsidian Tzitzimitl: Itzpapa', a creature that is (reputedly) terrifying beyond compare, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AOE Cryo Damage. The Opal Shield's Damage Absorption scales based on Citlali's Elemental Mastery, and absorbs Cryo Damage with 250% efficiency. After using this skill, Citlali gains 24 Nightsoul points and enters her Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Nightsoul's Blessing: Citlali

When Itzpapa leaves the field, Citlali exits her Nightsoul's Blessing state. Itzpapa's effects are the following:

Itzpapa will follow the character.

If Citlali has at least 50 Nightsoul points, Itzpapa enters the Opal Fire state and continuously consumes Nightsoul points to whip up a Frostfall Storm that attacks opponents within its AOE, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Cryo Damage.

When Citlali's Nightsoul points are fully depleted, Itzpapa's Opal Fire state also ends.

Special Jump

After long pressing the button, Citlali can consume Phlogiston to perform a higher double jump. When the Phlogiston is exhausted, it will consume Stamina to perform a double jump instead.

Citlali Elemental Burst - Edict of Entwined Splendor

Citlali summons forth 'allies' from the starry skies and the vast earth, hurling an icy storm to bombard the area in front with Nightsoul-aligned AOE Cryo Damage. Additionally, Citlali restores a fixed amount of Nightsoul points, and also summons one Spiritvessel Skull near a maximum of three opponents within the AOE. Spiritvessel Skulls explode after a period of time, dealing Nightsoul-aligned Cryo Damage and restoring a fixed amount of Nightsoul points to Citlali.

Citlali Talent materials

Denial and Judgment. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Citlali, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Citlali, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Fang and Kindling materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Citlali has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Citlali Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Citlali Talent level Citlali Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Kindling, x6 Juvenile Fang 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Kindling, x3 Seasoned Fang 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Kindling, x4 Seasoned Fang 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Kindling, x6 Seasoned Fang 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Kindling, x9 Seasoned Fang 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Kindling, x4 Tyrant’s Fang, x1 Denial and Judgment 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Kindling, x6 Tyrant’s Fang, x1 Denial and Judgment 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Kindling, x9 Tyrant’s Fang, x2 Denial and Judgment 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Kindling, x12 Tyrant’s Fang, x2 Denial and Judgment, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Citlali's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Kindling

x6 Juvenile Fang

x6 Denial and Judgment

x21 Guide to Kindling

x22 Seasoned Fang

x31 Tyrant’s Fang

x38 Philosophies of Kindling

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Citlali's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Kindling

x18 Juvenile Fang

x18 Denial and Judgment

x63 Guide to Kindling

x66 Seasoned Fang

x93 Tyrant’s Fang

x114 Philosophies of Kindling

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Citlali's official release.

Citlali Ascension materials

Quenepa Berry. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Citlali Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Quenepa Berry and Fang materials for Citlali (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Citlali to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Citlali Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Citlali Ascension level Citlali Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Shivada Jade Sliver, x3 Quenepa Berry, x3 Juvenile Fang 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Shivada Jade Fragment, x2 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land, x10 Quenepa Berry, x15 Juvenile Fang 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Shivada Jade Fragment, x4 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land, x20 Quenepa Berry, x12 Seasoned Fang 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Shivada Jade Chunk, x8 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land, x30 Quenepa Berry, x18 Seasoned Fang 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Shivada Jade Chunk, x12 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land, x45 Quenepa Berry, x12 Tyrant’s Fang 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, x20 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land, x60 Quenepa Berry, x24 Tyrant’s Fang 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Citlali in Genshin Impact:

x1 Shivada Jade Sliver

x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

x9 Shivada Jade Fragment

x9 Shivada Jade Chunk

x18 Juvenile Fang

x30 Seasoned Fang

x36 Tyrant’s Fang

x46 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land

x168 Quenepa Berry

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Citlali's materials could change upon her official release.

Citlali Constellations

By getting duplicates of Citlali from wishing on her Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Citlali's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Bladed Light of Four Hundred Stars (C1) : When she uses her Elemental Skill, Citlali gains the 'Opalstar Vestments' effect until her Nightsoul's Blessing state ends. During this time, she will obtain 10 Stellar Blades. When a nearby active character other than Citlali deals damage, one Blade is consumed to increase the damage dealt by 200% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery. After nearby party members trigger Frozen or Melt, Citlali will gain another three Stellar Blades. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds. Using the Elemental Skill again will reset Stellar Blade stacks. Additionally, when Citlali is using her leap, aiming, or using her charged attack in mid-air, her Phlogiston consumption is decreased by 45%.

: When she uses her Elemental Skill, Citlali gains the 'Opalstar Vestments' effect until her Nightsoul's Blessing state ends. During this time, she will obtain 10 Stellar Blades. When a nearby active character other than Citlali deals damage, one Blade is consumed to increase the damage dealt by 200% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery. After nearby party members trigger Frozen or Melt, Citlali will gain another three Stellar Blades. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds. Using the Elemental Skill again will reset Stellar Blade stacks. Additionally, when Citlali is using her leap, aiming, or using her charged attack in mid-air, her Phlogiston consumption is decreased by 45%. Death Defier's Spirit Skull (C2) : Citlali gains 125 Elemental Mastery, and other characters shielded by her Opal Shield gain 250 Elemental Mastery. Additionally, when her Elemental Skill is used, nearby active characters will also be granted an Opal Shield. Also, the Passive Talent 'Five Days of Frigid Rain' has its effects enhanced, meaning when Citlali is in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, after nearby party members trigger Frozen or Melt, the opponents affected by this reaction will have their Pyro and Hydro Resistance decreased by an additional 20% for 12 seconds.

: Citlali gains 125 Elemental Mastery, and other characters shielded by her Opal Shield gain 250 Elemental Mastery. Additionally, when her Elemental Skill is used, nearby active characters will also be granted an Opal Shield. Also, the Passive Talent 'Five Days of Frigid Rain' has its effects enhanced, meaning when Citlali is in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, after nearby party members trigger Frozen or Melt, the opponents affected by this reaction will have their Pyro and Hydro Resistance decreased by an additional 20% for 12 seconds. Cloud Serpent's Feathered Crown (C3) : Increases the Level of Citlali's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Citlali's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Heart Devourer's Travail (C4) : While her Elemental Skill is active, when Itzpapa's Frostfall Storm hits opponents, an additional Obsidian Spiritvessel Skull is summoned. When a Spiritvessel Skull summoned this way explodes, it deals 1200% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery as Nightsoul-aligned Cryo Damage and restores 16 Nightsoul points to Citlali. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, but this damage is not considered Elemental Burst Damage.

: While her Elemental Skill is active, when Itzpapa's Frostfall Storm hits opponents, an additional Obsidian Spiritvessel Skull is summoned. When a Spiritvessel Skull summoned this way explodes, it deals 1200% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery as Nightsoul-aligned Cryo Damage and restores 16 Nightsoul points to Citlali. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, but this damage is not considered Elemental Burst Damage. Five-Balestar Hex (C5) : Increases the Level of Citlali's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Citlali's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Secret Pact of Wisdom (C6): The Itzpapa summoned by Citlali's Elemental Skill will always be in the Opal Fire state, and when Nightsoul points are exhausted, this state will not end. Additionally, when her Elemental Skill is used, Itzpapa will consume all Nightsoul points, and while it is on the field, it will continuously consume Nightsoul points to grant all nearby party members Pyro, Hydro, and Cryo Damage Bonuses, with each consumed Nightsoul point granting 1.5% of the corresponding Damage Bonus. The maximum Damage Bonus that can be gained this way is 60%.

Good luck levelling up Citlali in Genshin Impact!