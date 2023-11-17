Final Fantasy 7 Remake recap video released ahead of Rebirth

Square Enix has released a five minute recap video of Final Fantasy 7 Remake ahead of the release of Rebirth.

The video, narrated by flaming beast Red XIII, uses footage from the first game to detail the story so far. The video will also be viewable from the main menu of Rebirth, or you can watch it now in the embed below.

Last week rumours suggested this sort of recap video would be included. They were right, aside from it not being a 17 minute CG film.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - The Story So Far

Still, this is clearly part of the "preparations" Rebirth co-director Motomu Toriyama said would be in place for players who haven't played the first game.

Along with the video, a handful of new details have emerged.

Firstly, Rebirth will feature both the Active and Classic battle modes from Remake, allowing fans to choose between direct control of real-time action or focusing instead on abilities through menus with auto-battle.

Secondly, Rebirth will have three difficulty settings: Easy, Normal and a brand new Dynamic setting in which difficulty shifts based on player skill level.

Lastly, alongside some new artwork of Aerith in front of the iconic Highwind aircraft - a direct parallel with artwork from the original game - Square Enix has detailed more about the world and its characters.

Five new characters have been revealed, perhaps familiar to fans of the original. There's Priscilla, a young lover of dolphins; Broden, owner of the Inn at Kalm who bears a grudge against Shinra; Rhonda, mayor and sheriff of Under Junon; Billy, owner of a chocobo ranch in the grasslands; and Chloe, his younger sister who runs a shop on the ranch.

The summon Kujata will also return from the original game: a bovine deity who unleashes Tri-Disaster. Not the most memorable summon, but a nice addition.

Kujata had a glow up. | Image credit: Square Enix

In a recent interview, producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed the game would ultimately link up with film sequel Advent Children and discussed the balance between key story beats and extra elements to shake up the narrative.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on 29th February.